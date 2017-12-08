Here’s why this Swansea veteran painted her body to raise money for breast cancer research

More Videos 2:41 How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master Pause 1:59 New movie has scenes shot in Belleville, St. Louis 0:36 Scenes from 'The Shoe' 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 6:25 How can children live like that? 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 1:00 New barbecue restaurant's burnt ends will keep you coming back 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 2:27 Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Swansea woman is advocate for metastatic breast cancer Swansea resident Sheila McGlown, 51, has been living for eight years with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer and was featured in a national art project, #ThisIsMBC Serenity Project. McGlown said her cancer has allowed her to be an advocate for the disease. Swansea resident Sheila McGlown, 51, has been living for eight years with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer and was featured in a national art project, #ThisIsMBC Serenity Project. McGlown said her cancer has allowed her to be an advocate for the disease.

