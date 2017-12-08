Remembrance service for families will be at Shiloh church

The Compassionate Friends 25th Annual Interdenominational Remembrance Service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 206 Rasp St., Shiloh. The service is for families who have experienced the death of a child. A reception will follow the service and families are invited to bring their child’s favorite dessert to share. No reservations are required for this event. Information: Dorothy Sarmiento, 618-977-0924.
28th National Night of Prayer for Life event
The National Night of Prayer for Life will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at St. Augustine Church, 525 S. 3rd St., Breese. A prayer service with hymns and rosary followed by silent prayer and adoration will begin each hour at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. The event offers a chance for everyone to pray for a renewed respect for all human life and for an end to abortion.
The event is organized locally by St. Augustine, St. Anthony and St. Dominic parishes and the Breese Knights of Columbus. Questions: Roger Foppe, 618-339-7770 or Pauline Albers, 618-381-0911.
The Da Vinci Code: Illuminating the Illuminata
The Rev. Canon Dale Coleman will begin a two-part discussion on “The Da Vinci Code” at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Saint George’s Episcopal Church, 105 East D St., Belleville. Coleman will present this series in two lighthearted presentations. This Sunday, the topic will be: “The Da Vinci Code, Part I: Are the New Testament Documents Trustworthy?” On Sunday, Dec. 17, the topic will be: “The Da Vinci Code, Part II: What Happened at Nicea?” This class will be presented in the parish hall.
