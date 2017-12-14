Hear Handel’s “Messiah” at the Union United Methodist Church in Belleville this Sunday.
Metro-East Living

Here are Christmas concerts and special services to celebrate the season

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

December 14, 2017 03:23 PM

Handel’s “Messiah” with the Ramos family string quintet will be at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. The public is invited and a Christmas tea will follow.

Special ministry services at Victory Family Church

The Rev. Tony Cooke and the Rev. Lisa Cooke will minister at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at Victory Family Church, 555 S. Belt West, Belleville. Since 2002, the reverends have traveled on a mission to strengthen churches and leaders around the world. Rev. Tony Cooke has authored multiple books and been translated into eight different languages. Information: 618-235-6373, theresvictory4you@gmail.com.

‘Blue Christmas’ service in New Baden

New Baden United Methodist Church will host a “Blue Christmas” service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at 107 W. Hanover St., New Baden. This service is open to anyone struggling with loss or other stresses during the holiday season. Information: 618-588-3588.

The Christmas story in song

The Chancel Choir of First United Presbyterian Church will present “Reaching With Love” during the service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. This year’s cantata will be a collection of carols and readings designed to illuminate the annual Advent theme. Information: 618-233-0295.

Caseyville ‘Blue Christmas’ service

The Caseyville United Methodist Church will have a “Blue Christmas” service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 119 W. Lincoln Ave., Caseyville. This service is for those having difficulty celebrating Christmas because of grief or personal circumstances. All are welcome. Information: 618-334-3388 or the church Facebook page.

St. Paul Church Christmas concert

The annual St. Paul United Church of Christ Christmas concert will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at 115 West B St., Belleville. The program will include holiday selections by the Chancel Choir, B Street Band and Glory Ringers and sing-along carols. In lieu of tickets, a free will offering will be received. Information: 618-233-3303.

