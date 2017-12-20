Here’s your guide to metro-east drinks made for the holidays

If your countdown to Christmas includes cocktails, this list is for you.
From spiked hot chocolate to a White Christmas Coconut Margarita, it’s not hard to find a festive drink in the metro-east this year.
Some of the most popular restaurants east of the Mississippi have created seasonal cocktails that will be available through the end of the year. Here are seven seasonal cocktails worth a try:
The Silent Night
Hop House Southern Eatery, 1214 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon.
Warning: This drink sneaks up on you, so don’t assume it’s weak just because it’s sweet.
Made with Tuaca, a brandy liquor from Italy, this drink comes alive with a merry mix of peach schnapps, orange juice, cherry grenadine. Price: $6.
White Christmas Coconut Margarita
Seven Belleville, 7 S. High St., Belleville.
If a margarita will make you merry, head over to Seven where a White Christmas Coconut Margarita is on the seasonal menu. The restaurant is offering four holiday drinks, but this one might be the most festive of all.
Made with coconut milk, white tequila, simple syrup and lime, the drink is topped with cranberries and comes with a candy cane coated rim. Price: $8.
Chocolate Cranberry Manhattan
1818 Chophouse, 1405 N. Green Mount Road. Suite 100.
This craft cocktail is made with Bulleit 95 Rye, Averna Amaro, Antica, Dry Vermouth, Azteca Chocolate and cranberry bitters, a cedar-plank torched rosemary sprig and orange peel garnish.
Manager Shea Chase created this seasonal favorite. Price: $10
Mixed Berry Sangria
O’Fallon 15 Cine, 1320 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon.
OK, the drink is decent, but this suggestion is more about the setting. A sangria isn’t a holiday cocktail, but you can enjoy it while watching a movie in a warm theater during the holiday season. You can now order dinner and a drink at O’Fallon 15 Cine. The mixed berry sangria is made with cabernet, red berry vodka and mixed berry puree. Price: $9
Cherry Hot Chocolate
Tavern on Main, 301 E. Main St., Belleville.
Served in a clear mug with a chocolate rim, the warm holiday drink is made with hot chocolate, Creme De Cacao and cherry vodka. It’s topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
The bartenders can make a kid-friendly version, too. Price: $6
The Little Beer
Trackside Bar and Grill in Collinsville, 100 Joe St.
If you’re looking to try something different this holiday season, the bartender at Trackside might suggest a “little beer” for dessert.
The miniature drink that looks like beer tastes more like a vanilla. The tiny drink is made with Licor 43 and whipping cream. Price: $4
Honorable mentions
A drink called the Christmas 75 will also be available at Seven Belleville, 7 S. High St. Served in a champagne flute, the drink is the bar’s take on a French 75. Their version is made with a black currant liqueur, rosemary simple syrup and champagne. The drink is garnished with a lemon peel and a sprig of rosemary. Price $7.
Not into into cranberry and chocolate drinks? The blueberry smash at Hop House is a refreshing option on the menu. Made with fresh blueberries, citrus and mint, the drink is a mix of blueberry vodka and St. Germain. Price: $6.50.
Didn’t make the list? Let me know where to go for a glass of eggnog.
Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony
