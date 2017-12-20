Art exhibit features local artists’ paintings of Madison County churches

What’s Happening for Nov. 21.
Holiday Fun
▪ Edwardsville Arts Center Holiday Exhibit — Gallery hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 6165 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Special exhibit will be up until Dec. 29. In addition to the annual holiday show, the art center is featuring “Plein Air Paintings: Churches of Madison County.” This exhibit features 11 local artists who painted, in the open air, many of the county’s churches. All the paintings are for sale. edwardsvilleartscenter.com or 618-655-0337.
▪ Free Christmas Day Dinner — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 427 Market St., Alton. Everyone is invited to this free meal. Anyone who is going to be alone at Christmas, grieving, interested in something different, sharing the true meaning of Christmas and having financial difficulties is encouraged to attend. The meal includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, dinner rolls and desserts. 618-465-5954.
▪ Ladies’ Night Out: Ugly Holiday Sweaters — 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. Registration at Abe’s Popcorn, 101 E. Main St., Belleville. Closing party at Margaritas, 108 East A St., Belleville. Cost $5. Spend the evening sipping, shopping and supporting the businesses in downtown Belleville. The event will support the Belleville Area Humane Society. Evening sponsored by Belleville Main Street. www.bellevillemainstreet.net.
▪ Winter Solstice Sunrise event — 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Hear an explanation of the discovery, form and function of the ancient post circle monument used as a calendar by the Mississippians. Meet at “woodhenge” on the historic site. No ceremonies will be conducted. Free event.
▪ Chosen to Shine: Ice skating event — 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. The Loading Dock Bar and Grill, 401 E. Front St., Grafton. “Chosen to Shine” is a non-profit group whose mission is “to equip young adults with leadership skills for today and provide opportunity to serve others through faith — leaving everyone in the knowledge that they matter and are chosen to shine.” $10 covers the evening and skate rental. Food will be available for purchase.
▪ ‘Christmas with Monty’ — 7 p.m. Saturday. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 301 W. Broadway, Sparta. A evening of music to inspire Christmas cheer.
▪ ‘Holiday Palooza’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Featuring “The Love Your Neighbor Project.” A holiday concert produced and performed by young adults sharing their musical passion. www.wildeytheatre.com or 618-307-1750.
Events
▪ ‘Buck-a-Bag’ sale — 9 to 11 a.m. Friday. 1050 N. State, Freeburg. Featuring men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, toys, shoes and miscellaneous items for $1 per bag. Books are free. Sponsored by the Freeburg Food and Clothing Bank. 618-539-5070.
Club News
▪ Fairview Heights Woman’s Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Christmas party. Members are asked to bring hors d’oeuvres.
Food
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt.
Theater/Concerts
▪ Pat Liston at Papa Vito’s — 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. Papa Vito’s, 318 E. Washington St., Belleville. Pat Liston, singer, songwriter and founding member of “Mama’s Pride” will appear at the downtown Belleville location of Papa Vito’s for a free concert.
