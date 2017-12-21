He got tired of the corporate rat race. Now he runs a gym for kids.

Before David Link became a par time fitness insturtor, he was a full time stay at home dad.
Link had previously worked as a marketing consultant for Jimmy John’s. The sandwich company kept him busy, and Link wanted to devote more time to his family.
That’s why he decided to let it all go to become a stay-at-home dad in 2016. His new focus on family also inspired him to find more ways to help children become physical fit.
If you ask, he’ll tell you that he was “husky kid.”
He fell in love with fitness and exercise later life, which is why is taking on the challenge of being the head coach of the gym at Kiddo’s Closet and Clips at 5621 Old Collinsville Road in Fairview Heights.
In class, you’ll hear him encouraging his students as they follow his instructions.
“Come on, you can do it. Nice. Let’s do it together.”
The cheering continues throughout his classes that are designed to help children improve their fine motor skills and learn teamwork.
“The smile on their faces makes it worth it,” Link said. “ Every little kids seems to hang on my every word. They love coming to class and learning a new exercise.”
Next year, Link will offer 10-week coarse for children 6 and younger.
Jessica Butcher, the owner of Kiddo’s Closet and Clips, also teaches classes at the gym that offer mommy-and-me fitness and dance classes.
Link’s 10-week-ninja climbing class ($125) will kick off its next session Jan. 8.
The gym will also offer an intro to core sports class, giving kids the chance to learn more about baseball, basketball, soccer, football and golf.
Children ages 3 and older can attend most of the classes at the gym, but older babies and early walkers are welcome, too. For more information, call 618-622-8500.
In addition to the classes, Kiddo’s Closet and Clips still offers haircuts, games and gifts.
After more than six years at St. Clair Square Mall, the children’s clothes, toys and gifts shop Kiddo’s moved out and expanded its home base on Old Collinsville Road.
The shop specializes in first-time haircuts. Kiddo’s has seen 20,000 haircuts in nine years.
Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony
At a glance
- Kiddo’s Closet and Clips will be open to children 18-months to 6-years-old from 10 a.m. to noon and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22. The cost is $15. Reservations are recommended; call 618-622-8500.
