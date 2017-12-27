Celebrate New Year’s with a musical showcase, dance and bell ringing

What’s Happening for Dec. 28.
Holiday Fun
▪ New Year’s Eve Musical Showcase — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Bob Heil and Lincoln Theatre organists will perform and show a silent film. $10 at the door.
▪ 5th Annual Ringing of the Bells Ceremony — Noon, Monday. Public Square, Belleville. Bring your bells and ring in the New Year at the Belleville Public Square. belleville.net.
▪ New Year’s Day Dance — 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday. Okawville Community Club, 511 S. Hanover St., Okawville. Music by “Rendition” with guest trumpet player, Don James. $8 per person. Food and drinks available for purchase.
Events
▪ Rotary Club of O’Fallon: Blood Drive — 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28. St. Clare School, 214 W. 3rd St., O’Fallon. Walk-ins welcome. Bring a current photo ID. Each donor will receive a free long-sleeved Red Cross shirt while supplies last. To schedule an appointment: www.redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: RotaryOfallon.
▪ Train Show: Metro-east Model Railroad Club open house — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon. Visitors welcome to view the model railroad display. Admission is free. Information: 618-476-9228 or 618-254-6596. www.trainweb.org/memrc.
Club News
▪ Illinois Trekkers Volkssport Club: 5K/10K New Year’s Eve Walk — Registration 5 to 6 p.m. Guided walk at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Balance Coffee and Tea, 732 S. Illinois St., Belleville. $3 fee. Walkers must finish by 8 p.m. Please bring a flashlight for safety. Information: Susan Hodgson, lkcs246@gmail.com, 618-416-5533, www.illinois-trekkers.org.
▪ Polish American Ladies Society — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Theme: “Ring in the New Year.” Bring your favorite appetizer for lunch. Dessert and beverages provided by the January hostesses. Food items or a monetary donation will be collected for the food pantry. Installation of society officers. Annual dues of $15 is payable at this time.
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — 6 p.m. social hour. 6:30 meeting. Tuesday. Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St., O’Fallon. The program will be “Therapeutic or Healing Gardens” presented by Jonathan Svoboda. All ages are welcome. www.ofallongardenclub.com.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Guests are always welcome.
▪ St. Clair County Garden Club — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crehan’s 5500 N. Belt West, Belleville. Speaker Diane Brueckman, former rosarian of the Missouri Botanical Garden and officer of the Belleville Rose Society, will present “Discover the Pleasure of Roses.” Lynn Foster’s study is of a new plant: the Hellebore “Glenda’s Gloss.” Luncheon costs $13. Contact Dianna McCoy, 618-791-2246, by Dec. 29 for reservation changes. Information: Claire Martin, 618-234-4052.
▪ Metro East Social Singles: New Year’s Eve dance — 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday. Eagles, 100 Eagles Drive, Shiloh. Open to singles or couples over 21 years of age. $15 per person. Noisemakers, snacks and cash bar.
Food
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Scot L. Emerick: Benefit ‘Texas Hold ‘em’ poker tournament — Registration noon. Cards at 1 p.m. Saturday. Wood River Moose Lodge, 730 Wesley Drive, Wood River. Scot Emerick died on March 29, 2017, from a sudden heart attack. This tournament is to benefit his widow, Jane Emerick, who has multiple sclerosis. Tournament is $25 in advance or $30 at door. Half of the money collected will be given to Jane Emerick. Information: Dana Brockman, 618-560-9107.
Theater/Concerts
▪ The Final Speakeasy Reunion: The Last Dance — Doors open 2 p.m. Bands start 4 p.m. Saturday. American Legion, 601 S. Clinton St., Aviston. Featuring “Silver Bullet STL,” a tribute to Bob Seger, and Scooters. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at door. Tickets or more information: Larry Schneider, 618-974-9735 or www.eventbrite.com.
