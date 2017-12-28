Belleville native’s debut young adult novel was sparked by cousin’s death

More Videos 1:07 An inside look at a new gym made for kids Pause 0:54 Belleville native's book inspired by the life of her late cousin 0:36 Crime-scene technician at McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 0:23 Police respond to McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 2:09 Coyotes killed their two dogs. She wants to warn others of the danger. 0:57 Meals on wheels 0:51 What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea? 1:52 Here’s why local homeowners are rushing to pay property taxes 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 2:28 East St. Louis High graduate Tre'Vour Simms reflects on mother's impact Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Belleville native's book inspired by the life of her late cousin Belleville native and author Nancy Stewart discusses themes of her new, young adult novel based in the Missouri Ozarks. Stewart said she began writing the story after her cousin died three years ago. Belleville native and author Nancy Stewart discusses themes of her new, young adult novel based in the Missouri Ozarks. Stewart said she began writing the story after her cousin died three years ago. Caitlin Lally For the News-Democrat

