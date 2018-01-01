New Year’s baby born at St. Elizabeth’s 10 days early

Little Sawyer wasn’t supposed to be born until Jan. 11, but he made other plans for the new year.
Sawyer Michael Swift was born at 11:04 a.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, the first infant born there in 2018 and in St. Elizabeth’s first New Year’s in their new location on Green Mount Road in O’Fallon. It’s not entirely clear whether Sawyer is the first baby born in the entire metro-east, as not all hospitals had checked in by late New Year’s Day.
But he’s definitely a surprise New Year’s baby. When mom Tommi Burnett-Miner got very sick, she thought it might be the flu. Given how close she was to the end of her pregnancy, she and dad Michael Swift brought along all of Sawyer’s new clothes — just in case.
But what they thought was the flu turned out to be the early stages of labor.
Sawyer beat his due date by 10 days. Burnett-Miner said they’re pretty well prepared nonetheless. “He has clothes and everything he needs — more than he needs, probably,” she said.
Swift said being there when Sawyer was born “was wonderful,” and had nothing but praise for St. Elizabeth’s brand-new maternity ward. “We did not expect to have a New Year baby!” he said, smiling at Burnett-Miner and Sawyer.
All is going well, and as long as it remains so, the family expects to return home to Okawville on Tuesday.
