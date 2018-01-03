Eagle festival, coin shows, blood drives and more going on this week

What’s Happening for Jan. 4.
Noon Thursday, Dec. 28, was the deadline to appear in today's What's Happening.
Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Heidi Wiechert at 618-239-2500.
Events
▪ Larry Mills Memorial Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday. Marine Masonic Lodge, 206 N. Humboldt St., Marine. Free breakfast will be provided to donors. This event is sponsored by the Marine Coin Company and the Marine Masons. Schedule an appointment online at www.bloodcenterimpact.org or call 618-887-2008.
▪ Square and Round Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Bud Cutter calling. The Tevlins cueing. The event is sponsored by the Dandy Dancers. For information: Eunice Peterson, 618-660-6030.
▪ 59th Annual Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. American Legion, 1022 Vandalia Ave., Collinsville. Buy, sell and trade coins, currency and jewelry. Barbecue will be provided by the Sons of the American Legion. Admission $1. Event sponsored by the Dupo Coin Club. Information: James Addington, 618-407-1994 or metroeastmoney@charter.net.
▪ ‘Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends’ program — 10 a.m. to noon, Friday. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. A representative from Ameren will be at the community center to accept applications for bill payment assistance. Applicants must be 60 or older, active Ameren customers with no bill over $750 and no disconnect notice. Appointments are required. 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.
▪ Action Metro East: Illinois 15th District Congressional Candidate Forum — 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. The candidates scheduled to participate are Carl Spoerer and Kevin Gaither. They will introduce themselves and respond to a variety of prepared topical questions. There will be an informal roundtable discussion following the forum. The March primary will determine the Democratic challenger to Republican Congressman John Shimkus. No tickets are required but space is limited at this event.
▪ Income Tax Savings Seminar — 11 a.m. to noon Friday. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Learn about state tax exemptions and credits. This event is free and open to the public. Hosted by state Rep. Katie Stuart.
▪ Chair Yoga — 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Julie Hamilton, a registered yoga teacher, will lead the class using modifications of yoga poses that can be completed from a seated position. This class is free and no registration is required.
▪ Teen Advisory Group: Six Mile Regional Library District — 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4. 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City. The group is all volunteers ages 13 to 17 who want to make the library better for teens. Suggest books, make displays, plan events and more. Information: 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
▪ ‘The Corporate Athlete: Being the Best You at Work’ — 1 p.m. Friday. Morrison-Talbott Library, 215 Park, Waterloo. Presented in partnership between the library and The Wellness Champions. Kristina M. Heafner will be the speaker. Learn to identify physical stressors to the body, advice on health needs and improve work skills.
Club News
▪ Belleville Metro-east Christian Women’s Club — 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 10. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson, Belleville. Cost $13. The “Welcome to the New Year” luncheon will feature games and Glenda Smith from DeKalb will share “Looking for Love.” Reservations are required and can be made by calling Sue Anderson, 618-444-0867 or bellevilleCWCluncheon@hotmail.com.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Guests are always welcome.
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Diane Walsh will discuss tips and tricks to navigating the society website. She’s also looking for written suggestions to improve the website. Meeting is free and open to the public. www.stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/sccgs.
▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo — Refreshments at 1 p.m., bingo at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. $1 admission, 4 cards for $1. Questions: 618-444-6771.
▪ St. Clair Woman’s Club — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Women are invited for fun, games and friendship.
Food
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Fish Fry, St. Elizabeth Church — 4-7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Church, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, Jack salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carry out.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carry outs available. No phone orders.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Partner night. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
Theater/Concerts
▪ Miss Jubilee and the Humdingers — 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton. A local performer and musicians will present an expanded stage show including jazz, swing, rhythm and blues from the 1920s through the 1950s. Admission $20. 618-462-3205.
Worth the Drive
▪ ‘Dining for Dollars’ — 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4. LongHorn Steakhouse, 2102 Highway K, O’Fallon, Missouri. Montana Stephenson, a police officer, and his family lost their house a few days before Christmas. Guests who wish to help the family can request a voucher from the steakhouse at the conclusion of their meal. 10 percent of the total tab will be donated to the cause. 636-379-8620.
▪ Alton-Audubon Eagle Ice Festival — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton. The kick-off of the eagle watching season includes viewing a live bald eagle at the Alton Visitor Center. This event also features “Ice Putt Putt Golf” and other winter-themed games for kids. The Eagle Festival activities are free. Shuttle tours cost $5. 800-258-6645.
