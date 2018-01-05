Maryville church seeks volunteers to help victims of Texas flood

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church of Maryville is seeking volunteers for a work team that is headed to Texas in February to help victims of last year’s flooding. The team will travel to Texas on Feb. 17 and return home Feb. 24. The work may include demolition of flooded homes, rebuilding of homes and other recovery efforts. The church also needs volunteers for team support positions here in Southern Illinois.
Andy McKellar, a community emergency response team trainer and trip coordinator, said in a press release: “My wife Danette and I used to live in (Texas). We were very saddened to see the devastation that occurred there due to the flooding.” He said he felt compelled to put a team together to go help.
For more information, contact Annette Faerber at 618-977-5594 or afaerber@gmail.com.
Grief seminar and support group
“GriefShare,” a seminar for those grieving the death of a loved one, will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. The seminar will feature practical suggestions and video interviews with counselors, grief experts and more. Information and registration: 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.
Support group for families of drug addicts
A new “Nar-Anon Family Group” to provide support to the friends and family of those suffering from drug addiction will begin meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the Trenton First United Methodist Church, 3324 Old U.S. Highway 50, Trenton. The group will meet every Wednesday. Meetings are free to attend and privacy is respected.
At the same time and date, a Narcotics Anonymous meeting is held on the other side of the building. The Narcotics Anonymous meeting helps support addicts and their recovery while the Nar-Anon group supports the family of the addict. Information: 618-409-8998.
