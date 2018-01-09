Charles Manson ‘babied me’ and said to call him Chuck. We talked for 8 years.

More Videos 3:11 Missouri man remembers pen pal Charles Manson as his friend Pause 2:02 Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis 1:14 Sights and Sounds from Wing It at St. Clair Square 3:02 A music lesson with Charles Manson 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 1:43 Belleville superintendent discusses social media threat to high school 1:09 'These things are taken very seriously' 1:09 Garrett Bass is the soccer player of the year 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 1:47 Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Missouri man remembers pen pal Charles Manson as his friend Ken Dickerson, 32, of House Springs, Missouri, says he was one of Charles Manson’s pen pals. Dickerson was about 20 when he started writing and talking to Manson. They communicated predominantly by phone but also by mail from 2005 to 2012. Ken Dickerson, 32, of House Springs, Missouri, says he was one of Charles Manson’s pen pals. Dickerson was about 20 when he started writing and talking to Manson. They communicated predominantly by phone but also by mail from 2005 to 2012. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

