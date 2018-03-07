Help prevent child abuse by becoming a partner or donating to 'Blue Kids Campaign'

Caritas Family Solutions of Belleville is seeking local organizations and businesses to help with its "Blue Kids Campaign" in April.
Individuals who donate $1 or more to the campaign will receive a card to sign their name and the partner businesses will display the cards. The displays will be a reminder of all the children who are impacted by abuse or neglect and how the community can help.
"Blue Kids Campaign" comes from the Blue Ribbon Campaign which focuses on educating the community to protect children from child abuse.
According to the Caritas website, approximately 70 percent of child abuse goes unreported. Last year, there were almost 120,000 counts of child abuse reported in Illinois.
Donations from the "Blue Kids Campaign" will be used to reduce abusive behaviors and help save children like 3-year-old Elijah Campbell, of East St. Louis, who died because of abuse.
To become a partner in the campaign, contact Sam Lappe, event coordinator, at 618-213-8717 or sam.lappe@caritasfamily.org. For more information: www.caritasfamilysolutions.org/bluekids.
