Egg hunts, fish fries and more going on this week

What’s Happening for March 22.
Noon Thursday, March 15, was the deadline to appear in today’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print and will be edited.
Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Heidi Wiechert at 618-239-2500.
Easter events
Never miss a local story.
- 2018 Easter 'Egg-Stravaganza' — Arrive 9:45 a.m. Event 10 a.m. Saturday. Bellevue Park, 401 Bellevue Park Drive, Belleville. For ages 1 to 7 years old. The event is free and will take place rain or shine. Bring your own basket. Registration is required by Friday, March 23. To register: 618-277-9785 or www.belleville.net.
- Annual Easter Egg Hunt — Noon Saturday. Catholic War Veterans, 3535 Route 159, Freeburg. For ages newborn to 12-years-old, will take place rain or shine.
- Volun-Teens U.S.A.: Annual Easter Egg Hunt — 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. 423 N. 3rd, Belleville. Features an Easter Bunny meet and greet, a teen egg hunt for ages 13 to 17 and a kids' eggs hunt for 1 to 12 year olds. Volun-Teens is a non-profit volunteer program that utilizes teen volunteers to make a difference in their communities.
- Swansea Adult Easter Egg Hunt — 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Schranz Park, 360 Honeysuckle Lane, Swansea. Bring a flashlight. Hunt begins at dusk. Must be 18 or older. $15 registration. Sponsored by Village of Swansea Park Board and Swansea Patriots.
- Annual Easter Egg Hunt — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. New Baden Community Park, 1103 E. Hanover St., New Baden. For children up to 2nd grade. The egg hunt will begin promptly at 11 a.m. The event is hosted by the New Baden Lions Club.
- Easter Breakfast and Annual Egg Hunt — Breakfast 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Egg hunt 11 a.m. Saturday. Cedar Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, 1 Perryman St., Lebanon. $6 per person. The egg hunt is for children 10 years and younger. Information: 618-537-6165.
- Easter Bake Sale and Lunch to Go — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Holy Dormition of the Theotokos Parish, 300 N. 4th St., Benld. Cabbage rolls, cabbage noodles and beef stroganoff dinners for $9. Information or to pre-order: Debbie Spears, 217-313-6522 or Tatyana Meierkord, 217-720-5099.
- Monroe County EMS: Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday. 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. This free event is for ages newborn to 11 years old. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures. Hotdogs will be served.
- Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Crossview Church, 915 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon. For ages newborn to 10 years old. Features face-painting, cookie decorating, Randy's Rescue Ranch, balloons and more. Sponsored by Crossview Church and First National Bank of Waterloo.
- Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m. Saturday. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1419 N. 17th St., Belleville.
- Breakfast with the Easter Bunny — 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Parents and Friends of the Specialized Living Center, 1450 Caseyville Ave., Swansea. Breakfast tickets in advance cost $5 and at the door cost $7. 618-277-7730.
- 'We Were There' — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Church of The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. A prayerful presentation of Pope John Paul II's scriptural Way of the Cross. Information: 618-394-6276 or www.snows.org/holyweek.
- Pentecostals of Troy: Spring Break Block Party and Easter Egg Hunt — 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 28. Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 Route 162, Troy. For ages 11 and under. Features egg hunts, games, prizes and more. www.pentecostalsoftroy.org.
- Easter Egg Hunt at Glazebrook — 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. For children up to 10 years old. Donations of non-perishable food items accepted for community food banks. Event includes egg hunt, face painting, corn cannon and more. 618-463-1483.
Lenten fish fries
- Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
- Belleville Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Fish by the pound, plate, sandwich. Sponsored by the Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies.
- Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
- East Carondelet Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. Community Center, 823 State St., East Carondelet. Cod cutups, shrimp and sides. Carryouts available. 618-286-8601.
- Ellis Grove Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Ellis Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 501 Eggemeyer Plaza, Ellis Grove. All-you-can-eat fish, catfish, cod and shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-859-3473.
- Fairview Heights Elks Lodge Fish Fry — 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights.
- Fish Fry Friday — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, salmon patties, baked fish, desserts. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891.
- Fish Fry Fridays — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Sponsored by American Legion Post 58. Cod and walleye available by sandwich or plate. Homemade pizza also available. 618-660-6670.
- Friends of the Cougars: Fish Fry 2018 — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. Albers American Legion Hall, 600 N. Bertha, Albers. Proceeds of fish fries used to support the Cougars Athletic programs at Albers and Damiansville Elementary Schools. Dine in or carryout. 618-248-5505.
- Germantown Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. 1208 Sycamore St., Germantown. Cod, catfish, whitefish, shrimp. Sides. All proceeds for youth. 618-523-4282.
- Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
- Holy Cross Lenten Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 460 Church St., Livingston. Cod tails, Alaskan white fish, catfish fillets or shrimp. Carry outs available. 618-637-2146.
- Holy Family Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. Holy Family Church, 2606 Washington Ave., Granite City. 618-877-7158.
- Holy Trinity Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights.
- Lebanon St. Joseph Catholic Church — 5-7 p.m. Friday. Church Hall, 901 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Cod, catfish, shrimp, sides, desserts. Dine in or carry out. No phone orders.
- Maryville Knights of Columbus Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Parish Center, 200 N. Lange Ave., Maryville. Shrimp, cod, hot dogs, desserts. 618-344-6464.
- Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
- Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
- O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
- O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
- O'Fallon Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Friday. American Legion, 109 N. Penn St., O'Fallon. Tilapia, catfish, shrimp, chicken, burgers and sides. Dine in or carry out. 618-632-8879.
- Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
- Quail Club Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp and more. Sides and desserts. Carryouts available. No phone orders.
- Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
- Smithton Turner Society Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Smithton Turner Hall, 115 N. Julia Drive, Smithton. Fried cod and beer specials. Dine in or carry out. Homemade baked goodies. 618-277-9690. Menu online: www.smithtonturnerhall.com.
- St. Ann Parish Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. 631 S. Mill St., Nashville. Eat in or carry out.
- St. Elizabeth Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carry out.
- St. Henry Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. 5303 W. Main, Belleville. Cod, salmon, shrimp, sides. Dine in or carry out. 618-233-2423.
- St. Joseph Church Fish Bake and Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Baked and fried cod, shrimp, sides, desserts. Sponsored by the Support Committee. Eat in or carryout. 618-539-4720.
- St. Mary Parish Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Serves fried cod and walleye by sandwich, plate or pound. Sides include fries, onion rings, spaghetti and more. Drinks and desserts offered. Dine in and carryout options.
- St. Rose Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. St. Rose park location, 17633 St. Rose Road, Breese. Cod fish, shrimp, sides.
- Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Every Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
- Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
- Walton’s Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
- Waterloo Sportsman’s Club Fish Fry — 4-8:30 p.m. Friday. 4903 Sportsman Road, Waterloo. 618-458-9927.
- Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Events
- Buck-a-Bag Sale — 9 to 11 a.m. Friday. 1050 N. State, Freeburg. Sponsored by Freeburg food and clothing bank. Men's, women's and children's clothing, toys, shoes and miscellaneous for $1 per bag. Books are free.
- Free Diabetes Risk Test — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. St. Elizabeth's lobby, 3 St. Elizabeth's Blvd., O'Fallon. Free risk assessment test and information for available diabetes resources. www.diabetes.org/takeaminute.
- Story Time and Book Signing Event — Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Barnes and Noble, 6510 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. Children's author, Lisa Levy, has a new release titled, "How Lucy the Ladybug Got her Spots."
- Story Time with Stuart — 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. 2nd St., Caseyville. State Rep. Katie Stuart will read to children. Followed by a craft for kids and coffee for adults. www.caseyvillelibrary.org.
- Presentation for Colorectal Cancer Month — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 22. Memorial Hospital Orthopedics and Neurosciences Center, 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Yazan Abu Qwaider, a board-certified gastroenterologist, will discuss colorectal cancer prevention, risk factors, screening recommendations and more. Program is free. Registration required: 618-257-5649 or www.mymemorialnetwork.com/events.
- Lindenwood University-Belleville Open House — 8 a.m. Saturday. 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. Open house for prospective students. Register: www.lindenwood.edu/belleville.
- 'Justice Makes a Difference' event — 10:30 a.m. Saturday. O'Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O'Fallon. Reading Artika Tyner's children's book entitled, "Justice Makes a Difference." Event features games and activites to explore justice and social responsibility. Facilitated by Annetta Works-Salley, community social activist. For children 5 and up. 618-632-3783.
- Troy, Maryville, St. Jacob, Marine Chamber of Commerce: Casino Night — 4:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Firemen's Hall, 9510 Collinsville Road, Collinsville. Tickets range from $90 to $125. Event features raffles, casino games, 50/50, bid board and bags tournment. Information: www.troymaryvillecoc.com or 618-667-8769.
- Seniors Health Festival — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 28. Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizens Center, 6755 State St., East St. Louis. Seniors over the age of 50 can receive health screenings and resources. No individual will be turned away; all are welcome. Health insurance is not required. Hosted by Touchette Regional Hospital.
Food
- Spaghetti Dinner to benefit Presbyterian Preschool — 6 p.m. Friday. First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. $5 per person. Take out boxes available. During dinner, there will be a silent auction. Everyone is invited. 618-233-0295.
- All-You-Can-Eat Ham and Bean Dinner — 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Emeth Lodge, 815 Water St., Cahokia. Adults $7.50, children $3. Eat in or carry out. 618-530-8025.
Reservations required
- 50th Anniversary celebration of Bob Goalby's Masters Win — 6 p.m. April 16. St. Clair Country Club, 100 S. 78th St., Belleville. A portion of funds raised will be donated to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois. Celebration open to members of St. Clair Country Clubs and their guests. Reservations: 618-398-3400.
- Third Annual "MasquerSpayed" Ball — 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. April 14. Mineral Springs Mall, 301 E. Broadway, Alton. Admission is $50. Event features raffles, silent auction, photobooth, dinner, games and more. Evening benefits the SNIP Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving animals' lives through low-cost spay and neuter clinics and resources. Reservations: www.snipalliance.org/events.
- "Walk MS" — Registration 12:30 p.m. Walk 2 p.m. Sunday, April 15. Forest Park, 5595 Grand Drive, St. Louis. Walk benefits the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Register: walkMS.org or 855-372-1331.
Club news
- Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson, Belleville. Program: Susan Herren, International Farm Youth Exchange.
- Fairview Heights Woman's Club — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 22. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Members bring wrapped gifts for mystery auction. New officers announced. Hostesses: Ruthann Schmitt and Ruth Ogler.
- American Legion Swansea Community Post 2007 — 7 p.m. Monday. Swansea Improvement Association, 301 Service St., Swansea. Meeting is open to all veterans.
- Cardinal Creek Women's Golf Association — 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Cardinal Creek Golf Course, 1192 Golf Course Rd, Scott AFB. Free golf clinic. Base access: 618-744-1400. Clinic information: james.mccormick@375fss.com.
- Southwest Quad City Unit of Church Women United — 10 a.m. Thursday, March 22. St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road, Granite City. Human Rights celebration with luncheon preceding the program.
Games
- Willard C. Scrivner Public Health Foundation: Trivia Night — Doors open 6:30 p.m. Trivia 7 p.m. Friday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. $15 per person, teams of 8 to 10. Emcee: Courtney Landrum from the Y98 Courtney and Company Show. Silent auction, games, 50/50. 618-233-7703, ext. 4410.
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
- Bunco Party — Doors open 6:30 p.m. Games 7 p.m. Thursday, March 22. St. James Parish Center, 405 W. Madison, Millstadt. 50/50, homemade dessert buffet. Tickets $8 and available at door. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheel program in Millstadt, Smithton and Freeburg. Patty Evansco, 618-476-3731.
- Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
- Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. 618-476-3731.
- Meat Shoot — Noon, Sunday. Practice at 11:30 a.m. Elks Lodge 664, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Meat and cake raffles. Free food.
- Polish American War Veterans: Annual Ham Shoot — Noon Sunday. 2180 N. 81st St., Caseyville. Features: meat prizes on wheel, house gun available, raffles and more. 618-398-5040.
Theater/Concerts
- Great Pianists of the World: Steinway Recital Series — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 116 West B St., Belleville. Elena Ulyanova performing. www.bellevillephilharmonic.org or 618-235-5600.
- Cactus Moon Band — 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Country music dance, free admission. Sponsored by the Swansea Improvement Association.
- "Exit Laughing" — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Alton Little Theater, 2450 Henry St., Alton. Tickets: 618-462-3205 or www.altonlittletheater.org.
Worth the Drive
- Women of Science, Women of Service — 2 p.m. Saturday. Morris University Center, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus, 1 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Free event and open to the public. Learn the stories of women in science across the world. Information: info@icasi.us.
- Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. St. Felicitas Church, Beaver Prairie, 13322 Church Road, Carlyle. Homemade bread, dressing and desserts. Carry outs available. Adults $10, children $5.
- Granite City Senior Social Club Dance — Doors open 5:30 p.m. Dancing 7 to 9 p.m. Monday. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Refreshments served.
- Medicare Questions and Answers — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City. Information about Medicare including enrollment options and details. 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
- Olde Alton Spring Vendor and Craft Fair — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Alton High School, 4200 Humbert Road, Alton. Booths of crafters, pancakes and sausage breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. for $7 per person. All proceeds benefit instrumental music program in the Alton School District. 618-960-9219.
- Paralegal Services for Seniors — 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 28. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Provided by Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation. Appointment required: 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.
- Illinois Speaks: Granite City Community Conversations — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 22. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. “Living, Working, Surviving in a Polarized World,” is presented in partnership with the Illinois Humanities Council’s Illinois Speaks series. Information: 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
- Polka Dance — 2:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by "Fred and Button Box Club." Cost $7. Sandwiches for purchase. 314-867-7897 or www.folkfire.org/polka.
- Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance — Gathering 6 p.m. Ritual 7 p.m. Saturday. Gaia House Interfaith Center, 913 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Ostara or spring equinox ritual. Free and open to the public. www.sipagan.com.
Comments