See 'Joy of Easter,' a passion play, in Belleville this weekend

Easter events
"Joy of Easter" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 29; and Friday. St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 1200 Moreland Drive, Belleville. This is the 29th year St. Matthew Church has presented "The Joy of Easter: a dramatic interpretation of the Passion of Christ." A choir, orchestra, live animals and a cast of over 300 volunteers helps stage the play. Admission is free and donations will be accepted. Information: 618-397-5994.
- 'Journey of Decision' — 1 p.m. Friday. The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. A Way of the Cross presentation at the outdoor stations of the cross. Information: 618-394-6276 or www.snows.org/holyweek.
- 7th Annual City-Wide Easter Egg Hunt — Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Mary Brown Center, 606 S. 15th St., East St. Louis. Free event for children ages 4 to 12 years old. Features the Easter Bunny, food, prizes, face painting, toys, eggs, a bounce house and more. Sponsored by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Delta Delta Omega Chapter.
- Easter Breakfast — 7:45 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday. Notre Dame School Cafeteria, 200 S. 2nd St., Belleville. St. Vincent de Paul's annual Easter breakfast. Information: 618-277-7837.
- Sand Dollars' Easter Bunny Breakfast — 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. First United Presbyterian Church gym, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. Features a continental breakfast, pictures with a bunny, face painting, Easter egg hunt and more. Cost is $3 each. Children under age 3 are free. Information: 618-233-0295.
- Easter Egg Hunt — 1 p.m. Saturday. Lebanon Flea Market, 126 E. McAllister St., Lebanon. No reservations are required.
- 5th Annual Free Easter Egg Hunt — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration 10 a.m. Saturday. Woodland Park, 2 Pine Lake Road, Collinsville. This free event is hosted by Navigation Church. Registration may be completed at 10 a.m. the day of the event or online in advance at navchurch.ccbchurch.com.
- Easter Egg Hunt — Check-in at 12:30 p.m. Hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday. Smithton Village Park, Smithton. For ages toddler through 4th grade. The egg hunt is sponsored by Smithton Commercial Club and Smithton Turner Society.
- 27th Annual Easter Party — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Community Building, 909 S. Main, Caseyville. Free admission. Event features games, pictures with Easter Bunny and food for purchase. Game tickets cost 4 for $1. Sponsored by the Caseyville Fire Department Auxiliary.
- Easter 'Eggstravaganza' — 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. O'Fallon Assembly of God, 1400 N. Green Mount, O'Fallon. Event features egg hunt, games, inflatables, petting zoo, rock-climbing wall and more. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. www.ofallonassembly.com/egg.
Lenten fish fries
- Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
- Belleville Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Fish by the pound, plate, sandwich. Sponsored by the Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies.
- Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
- East Carondelet Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. Community Center, 823 State St., East Carondelet. Cod cutups, shrimp and sides. Carryouts available. 618-286-8601.
- Ellis Grove Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Ellis Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 501 Eggemeyer Plaza, Ellis Grove. All-you-can-eat fish, catfish, cod and shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-859-3473.
- Fish Fry Friday — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, salmon patties, baked fish, desserts. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891.
- Fish Fry Fridays — 4-8 p.m. Every Friday in Lent, Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Sponsored by American Legion Post 58. Cod and walleye available by sandwich or plate. Homemade pizza also available. 618-660-6670.
- Friends of the Cougars: Fish Fry 2018 — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. Albers American Legion Hall, 600 N. Bertha, Albers. Dine in or carryout. 618-248-5505.
- Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
- Holy Family Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. Holy Family Church, 2606 Washington Ave., Granite City. 618-877-7158.
- Holy Trinity Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights.
- Lebanon Fire Department Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. 760 N. Monroe St., Lebanon. Eat in or drive thru.
- Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
- Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
- O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
- O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
- Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
- Quail Club Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp and more. Sides and desserts. Carryouts available. No phone orders.
- Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
- Smithton Turner Society Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Smithton Turner Hall, 115 N. Julia Drive, Smithton. Fried cod and beer specials. Dine in or carry out. Homemade baked goodies. 618-277-9690. Menu online: www.smithtonturnerhall.com.
- St. Agatha Parish Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. 207 S. Market St., New Athens. Cod, shrimp, meatless spaghetti, sides. Eat in or carry outs available. 618-475-3579.
- St. Elizabeth Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carry out.
- St. Henry Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. 5303 W. Main, Belleville. Cod, salmon, shrimp, sides. Dine in or carry out. 618-233-2423.
- St. Mary Parish Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Serves fried cod and walleye by sandwich, plate or pound. Drinks and desserts offered. Dine in and carryout options.
- St. Rose Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. St. Rose park location, 17633 St. Rose Road, Breese. Cod fish, shrimp, sides.
- Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
- Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
- Waterloo Sportsman’s Club Fish Fry — 4-8:30 p.m. Friday. 4903 Sportsman Road, Waterloo. 618-458-9927.
- Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, extended hours during Lent. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Events
- Tapestry of Community Offerings: 14th Annual "Herstory Weekend" — "Making a Difference Mixer." 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. The TOCO Shop, 825 W. Main St., Belleville. Live music and shopping specials. "Live Music and Drinks" 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturday. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main, Belleville. Tickets $12. Weekend benefits the TOCO Shop and Textile Pantry, a volunteer-run thrift store that serves area children and families by providing subsidized and free clothing, shoes and housewares. www.tocofamily.org.
- Belleville East Marching Lancer Band: Community Awareness Fundraiser — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The band will be in front of two Walmarts, 1530 W. Highway 50, O'Fallon and 2608 Green Mount Commons Drive, Belleville. There is no cost to hear the band, donations are appreciated to help fund the Belleville East band program.
- St. Luke April 2018: Noon Luncheon and Card Party — Noon Tuesday. St. Luke's Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Cost $8. Features cards, bingo or other game. Menu: ham, German potato salad, sides and drinks. Bring canned items for Community Interfaith Food Pantry.
- Rotary Club of O'Fallon Sunrise: E-Recycling — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. O'Fallon High School Parking Lot, 600 S. Smiley St., O'Fallon. Drop off electronics for free. Computers, monitors, network equipment, small appliances, printers, scanners, copiers and more. Small fees for televisions and computer monitors.
- Elvis Live: Dinner and Dancing — 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Mascoutah Sportsmen's Club, 1535 N. County Road, Mascoutah. Dinner and show starring Steve Davis and his revival band. Tickets on sale at the Leu Civic Center, 213 N. Market St., Mascoutah. The Leu Civic Center is a United Way agency that provides services for the community. 618-566-2175.
- "Clash of the Borders" Special Olympics Soccer Competition — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Althoff High School soccer fields, 5401 W. Main St., Belleville. Approximately 200 to 400 Southern Illinois Special Olympics athletes will participate. Information: jdunning@soill.org or 618-654-6680.
- Auctions to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — Silent auction from noon to 10 p.m. Oral auction 9 p.m. Saturday. V and H Recreation, 732 N. 4th St., Breese. Information: Lori Ziegler, 618-520-3071.
- Property Tax "Q and A" — 6 p.m. Thursday, March 29. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. 2nd St., Caseyville. A representative from the St. Clair County Board of Review will be available to answer property tax questions. Bring your most recent property tax bill. www.caseyvillelibrary.org.
Porch Sale — 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. Many items available. 618-476-3731.
Reservations required
- Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation: 2018 Honors Banquet — Doors open 4:30 p.m. Dinner 5 p.m. Saturday, April 14. Edwardsville High School Commons, 6161 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Tickets cost $35 for adults and $15 for Edwardsville School District 7 students. May be purchased at the Bank of Edwardsville, 330 W. Vandalia St., Edwardsville or the Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St.
- Educational Evenings: Responding to the Opioid Crisis — Dinner 5 p.m. Education 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 17. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Dinner and educational costs are $10. Illinois CEs for nurses, social workers and nursing home administrators by Hospice of Southern Illinois. CEs for professional counselors by Lindenwood University and CPEs for pharmacists by SIUE School of Pharmacy. Register: www.hospice.org/educational-evening.
- John Scott Classics — Dinner 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7. The Gathering Place Off Broadway, 290 S. Burns, Sparta. John Scott of St. Louis performs songs from the 1950's to the 1960's. Tickets: 618-965-3726 or thegatheringplaceoffbroadway.com.
- Healthcare Event: "TEDx Gateway Arch Chapter" — Noon to 4:30 p.m. April 12. Sheldon Concert Hall, 2648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. TEDTalk presenters focus on cutting-edge ideas in health, wellness and medicine. Tickets and more information: www.tedxgatewayarch.org/think-well-2018.
- Twentieth Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast — 7 a.m. Monday, April 30. Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Keynote speaker: Adam Hall. Master of ceremonies: Steve Jankowski. Tickets: 618-463-6850.
- Glo-Bingo benefits Abraham Lincoln PTA — Doors open 6 p.m., bingo at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St. Swansea. Event features bingo, 50/50, silent auction. $20 in advance or $25 at door. Tickets: Mindy Commean, 618-806-6550 or online at glo-bingo.com.
- "Glitz for Wishes": a Formal Gown Fashion Show — 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 7. Red Bud High School, 815 Locust St., Red Bud. All proceeds go to grant the wishes of children with life threatening medical conditions. Tickets $100 per table or $15 per seat. Reservations: Olivia Kertz, okertz.24@gmail.com, text or call, 618-615-9115.
- 2018 Southern Illinois Volunteerism Conference — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 26. Bellecourt Manor, 225 East A St., Belleville. $41 admission includes breakfast and lunch. Scholarships available. Training and support to those who volunteer in the community or work with volunteers. Register: southernillinoisvolunteers.org, sivcinfo@gmail.com or 618-580-0303.
- Turning of the Tide Artisan Retreat — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 28 and 29. Oak Knoll Farm, 2770 Old 51 Road, Sandoval. Sponsored by the Artisan Guild of Southern Illinois. A folkways school with heritage, craft and fine art classes. Sign up due by April 15. Register: turningofthetide.org.
- Hello Dolly: Coffee and a Movie — 10 a.m. April 11. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. For seniors 55 and older. Registration deadline is April 4. Reservations: 618-692-7538.
Club news
- Gateway East Artists' Guild — 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 4. Southwestern Illinois College, Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Nicole Dutton, curator of Schmidt Art Center, will present. www.geag.net.
- L.I.F.T. Club — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 4. 4204 Main Street Brewing Co. 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. Cost $14. Menu: plated light lunch. Entertainment: Don Balsalmo. 618-233-9818.
- Metro East Herb Club — 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 4. PSOP Building, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Chris Benda will present a program on wildflowers for the home garden. Presentation free and open to the public.
- O'Fallon Garden Club — 6 p.m. social hour. 6:30 p.m. meeting. Tuesday. Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St., O'Fallon. Program by Matt Weld. www.ofallongardenclub.com.
- International Women's Organization — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Community Room, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon. Speakers: Flavie Chanut, Hortense Guiverneau and Juliette Bourdeau from France. Refreshments served, everyone welcome. Information: 618-406-0259.
- Alzheimer’s Association ‘In the Moment’ support group — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 29. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. The video, "The Family Guide to Alzheimer's Disease: Family Caregiving" will be shown. Information: 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.
- St. Clair County Garden Club — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crehan's, 5500 N. Belt West, Belleville. Cost $13. Members asked to bring designs with a "Happy Easter" theme. Visitors welcome. Reservations: Dianna McCoy, 618-791-2246 by March 30.
- Polish American Ladies Society — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Theme: "Step Up to the Plate." Wearing St. Louis Cardinal colors is optional. Hot dogs and chips will be provided. Dessert and drinks by April hostesses. Food items or a monetary donation will be collected for the food pantry.
- Wednesday Club — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 4. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Program: guest speaker Robert Cook, basket auction.
Games
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
- Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
- Congressman Rodney Davis: Congressional Art Competition — Entries due by 5 p.m. April 25. For guidelines and student release forms, visit the Congressional Art Competition page on Rodney Davis' website, call 217-403-4690 or jenny.baldwin@mail.house.gov.
Theater/Concerts
- Broadway Showcase featuring Dawn Turlington — 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton. An evening of Broadway classics. Admission $25. 618-462-3205.
Worth the Drive
- 18th Annual Art Auction Opening — 8 p.m. Friday. Longbranch Cafe and Bakery, 100 E. Jackson St., Carbondale. Hosted by For Kids' Sake. Event features live music, hors d'oeuvres, and kicks off a month of bidding. Place bids on artwork from local students and their peers abroad. Supports For Kids’ Sake, benefiting over 550 orphans and 4,000 students in Bangladesh. www.forkidssake.net.
- Identity Theft presentation — 6 p.m. Thursday, March 29. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Presented by Suzanne Pheley, a fraud investigator for FCB Banks. 618-452-6238 ext. 730.
- Cellist Inbal Segev: "Southern Illinois University's Outside the Box Music Festival" — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Carbondale Community Arts, 304 W. Walnut St., Carbondale. Admission is free. cola.siu.edu/music.
- Litchfield Spring Duathlon — 8 a.m. Saturday. Litchfield High School, 1705 N. State St., Litchfield. 2 mile run, 12 mile bike, 2 mile run. www.mmmultisport.com or 217-851-9056.
