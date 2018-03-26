More Videos

"American Idol" contestant Christina Jones, an 18-year-old O'Fallon high school student, talks about the reactions from classmates, teachers and her family after moving to the next round of the competition. She also talks about some of her future plans. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com
"American Idol" contestant Christina Jones, an 18-year-old O'Fallon high school student, talks about the reactions from classmates, teachers and her family after moving to the next round of the competition. She also talks about some of her future plans. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Metro-East Living

O'Fallon teen will appear on 'American Idol' Monday night for the second time

By Teri Maddox

tmaddox@bnd.com

March 26, 2018 07:15 AM

Christina Jones will make her second appearance on "American Idol" Monday night.

The 18-year-old senior at O'Fallon Township High School will be shown competing during Hollywood Week, a grueling process that involves solo and group rounds and eliminates all but 50 or so contestants.

"It was very stressful," said Christina, who flew to Los Angeles for the filming in January. "I didn't have my family there to support me. I kind of had to fight my own battles and comfort myself. I was really, really lonely, but I was doing what I loved."

The Jones family is legally barred from revealing how far Christina made it in the competition until after broadcast of the episode in which she is eliminated. The season started March 11. Episodes will air Sundays and Mondays until the week of April 29, then on Sundays only. The grand finale is May 21.

Christina first appeared on "American Idol" March 12. The episode showed her second audition in October, when she was picked as a contestant by celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. She sang the Gladys Knight & the Pips song "Best Thing that Ever Happened to Me."

The episode showing Christina and other contestants during Hollywood Week will air at 7 p.m. Monday on ABC.

"They put us in a really nice hotel," she said. "I got to meet a lot of people and form some relationships. Most of them were really, really nice."

Contestants spent much of their time in a "holding room" outside the TV studio, waiting for performances and interviews, Christina said. They socialized, played cards and joked around.

031318Dh Christina Jones.jpg
O'Fallon Township High School senior Christina Jones was officially announced as a contestant on the TV singing competition "American Idol" after a successful audition aired March 12.
Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

There wasn't much time for sleep. Beyond "American Idol" activities, Christina had to complete homework assignments emailed by her teachers for advanced pre-calculus, expository writing and personal finance classes.

"They knew I was gone, but they didn't know why," she said.

At school, Christina sings with the Honors Chamber Ensemble, Encore Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Show Choir. Last spring, she won the prestigious Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation Teen Talent Competition at The Fabulous Fox theater in St. Louis and received an $8,000 scholarship.

Christina's mother, Natalie Jones, drove her to Chicago in August to be part of first-round "American Idol" auditions at McCormick Place. That's when show producers picked her for a second round with celebrity judges in New Orleans.

Christina expects to graduate in May and move to Los Angeles. She's been accepted at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy's College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts, where she plans to study musical theater.

While in Los Angeles for Hollywood Week, Christina had to buy a few clothing items.

"I wasn't that smart with packing, so I packed mostly clothes that you would wear in the winter," she said. "I forgot that it was L.A. weather."

