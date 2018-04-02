Pizza chain offers free lunch after losing March Madness bet

Little Caesars Pizza is offering free lunch on Monday after losing a March Madness bet.
The pizza chain promised they would give out free pizza if a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
On March 16, the unlikely scenario came true when the University of Maryland, Baltimore County defeated the Virginia Cavaliers 74-54.
Little Caesars will give out $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza combos at no cost Monday, April 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., while supplies last. The deal includes a deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.
Never miss a local story.
Limit one per family.
Metro-east locations include the following:
- 1050 Carlyle Ave, Belleville, IL 62221
- 4 Bellevue Park Plaza, Belleville, IL 62226
- 5201 N Illinois St, Fairview Heights, IL 62208
- 3254 Green Mt Crossing Dr, Shiloh, IL 62269
- 1671 Camp Jackson Rd, Cahokia, IL 62206
- 1042 Collinsville Crossing Blvd, Collinsville, IL 62234
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
Comments