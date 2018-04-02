Stop hitting the drive-through for fast food like slices of pizza and burgers.
Pizza chain offers free lunch after losing March Madness bet

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

April 02, 2018 09:22 AM

Little Caesars Pizza is offering free lunch on Monday after losing a March Madness bet.

The pizza chain promised they would give out free pizza if a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

On March 16, the unlikely scenario came true when the University of Maryland, Baltimore County defeated the Virginia Cavaliers 74-54.

Little Caesars will give out $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza combos at no cost Monday, April 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., while supplies last. The deal includes a deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

Limit one per family.

Metro-east locations include the following:

  • 1050 Carlyle Ave, Belleville, IL 62221

  • 4 Bellevue Park Plaza, Belleville, IL 62226

  • 5201 N Illinois St, Fairview Heights, IL 62208

  • 3254 Green Mt Crossing Dr, Shiloh, IL 62269

  • 1671 Camp Jackson Rd, Cahokia, IL 62206

  • 1042 Collinsville Crossing Blvd, Collinsville, IL 62234

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

