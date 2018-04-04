Celebrate the Belleville Fire Department's arson dog retiring at an open house Saturday

What’s Happening for April 5.
Noon Thursday, March 29, was the deadline to appear in today’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run once and will be edited.
Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Heidi Wiechert at 618-239-2500.
Events
- Belleville Fire Department Open House — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Engine House 4, 1125 S. Illinois St., Belleville. Event includes car seat safety checks, survive alive house escape training, fire extinguisher simulator training, auto extrication demonstrations, canine demonstrations and more. It is also a retirement party for Chewy, the arson dog.
- Rummage and Bake Sale — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 West B St., Belleville. Sponsored by the Women's Guild. Brown bag special on Saturday.
- Campfire Church — 5:30 p.m. Friday. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1419 N. 17th St., Belleville. Games, food, stories and songs of faith. Bring a lawn chair. 618-233-7159.
- American Legion Auxiliary Indoor Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Benefits veterans.
- Babysitting 101 Class — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Memorial's Orthopedic and Neurosciences Center, 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Cost $30. Registration required. Register: 314-454-5437.
- Citizens Utility Board — 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 11. Clyde C. Jordan Senior Center, 6755 State St., East St. Louis. Free clinic to help East St. Louis residents avoid scams and save money on utility bills. Register: 312-263-4282, ext. 111 or email, aboror@citizensutilityboard.org.
- Square and Round Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Kate Garrison calling. The Tevlins cueing. Sponsored by the Dandy Dancers. Theme: New Dancer Dance. Eunice Peterson, 618-660-6030.
- Spring Rummage Sale — 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Trinity Services, 973 N. 6th St., Mascoutah. Sponsored by the Mascoutah Tuesday Woman's Club to benefit ALFA Foundation and other community services projects.
- Dance — Doors open 6 p.m. Saturday. St. Michael's Parish Hall Paderborn, 4576 Buss Branch Road, Waterloo. Music by "The Turnabouts." Free popcorn. Sponsored by the Church Improvement Committee. Frank Hart, 618-920-9902.
- 'Taste of the Area' — 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 5. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O'Fallon. Hosted by the St. Clair County Extension and Education Foundation. The foundation board contributes to the funding of the St. Clair County Extension Service. Sample more than 20 restaurants and food venders from Fairview Heights, O'Fallon and Shiloh. Tickets are $25 at the door. 618-939-3434.
- Metro-east Postcard Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Free admission and appraisals. 27 dealers. Tom Snyder, 618-531-4189 or the.snyders@charter.net.
- Fish Fry and Talent Show — 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon. Sponsored by the Faith Lutheran Church Youth Group. Youth are raising money to attend 2018 Youth Gathering in Texas. Youth and adult leaders will showcase talents during dinner. Dennis Mineau calling and The Tevlins cueing. 618-660-6030.
Food
- Chicken and Dumpling Dinner — 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Christ United Church of Christ 200 S. 3rd St., Dupo. All-you-can-eat dumplings, sides and dessert. Adults $10, children $4, under 5 free. Carryouts and deliveries available. 618-286-4211.
- Turkey Hill Grange: Chicken Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Route 15 and Green Mount Road, Belleville. All-you-can-eat fried chicken, sides and desserts. Adults $12, kids $6, under 5 free. Eat in or take out. Proceeds benefit community service projects.
- Marissa Lodge 881: Barbecue — 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 4-way stop at Lions and Main Street, Marissa. Serving pork steak, bratwurst plates and sandwiches until sold out.
- Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
- Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
- Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
- Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
- Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
- O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
- O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
- Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
- Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
- Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
- Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
- Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
- Belleville Historical Society: Trivia Night 2018 — Doors open 6 p.m. Trivia 7 p.m. Saturday. St. Luke's Parish Center, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. $10 per person, max of 8 per table. Cash prizes to top three teams, Mulligans, attendance prizes, 50/50 and survivor game. Retired Belleville News-Democrat Answer Man Roger Schlueter will emcee. Reservations: Debbie Gain, 618-406-0488 or Amanda Meyer, 618-409-1575, amanda@dillsfloral.com
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
- Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
- Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Partner night. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
- Eucher Tournament benefits Celebral Palsy of Southwestern Illinois — 6 p.m. sign up, 7 p.m. start. Saturday. The Bullpen, 101 N. Van Buren St., New Athens. Cost $5. Information: John Harwerth, 618-806-8702.
- Union School Trivia Night — Doors open 6 p.m., trivia 6:30 p.m. Saturday. KC Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. $10 per person. 8 per table. Silent auction, 50/50. Reservations: 618-233-4132 or 618-604-8333.
- Meat shoot — Noon Sunday. TR's Place, 4901 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. For Southwestern Illinois Central Labor Council PAC Fund. Food and prizes.
- Glo-Bingo Fundraiser — Doors open 6 p.m. Bingo 7 p.m. Friday. Catholic War Veterans, 3535 State Route 159, Freeburg. Tickets $25 at door. 50/50 and silent auction. 618-977-1803 or cwvauxpost370@gmail.com.
- St. Pancratius Euchre Tournament — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Pancratius Parish Hall, Fayetteville. $5 per player.
Reservations Required
- Southern Illinois Volunteerism Conference — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 26. Bellecourt Manor, 225 East A St., Belleville. $41 admission includes breakfast and lunch. Scholarships available. Conference includes professional development workshops and networking opportunities. Register: sivcinfo@gmail.com or 618-580-0303.
- Race for the Rescues: Belleville Area Humane Society — 9 a.m. April 22. Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. 5k or 1 mile fun run to benefit the humane society. Registration: bahspets.org. Questions: events@bahspets.org, 618-410-6376.
- Catch and Release Fishing Derby — May 5. Bellevue Park, Belleville. Open to boys and girls ages 4 to 12. Information: www.belleville.net or 618-233-1416.
- Third Annual Optimist Club of Belleville Fashion Show and Luncheon — May 5. Bellecourt Manor, 225 East A St., Belleville. Event features silent auction, vendors, luncheon, 50/50, fashion show. Proceeds benefit area children's charities. Tickets $30. Reservations: Afton Shambro, 618-234-9579.
- The Pratcher-Davis Foundation: 3rd Annual Pratcher-Davis Scholarship Gala — 6 to 10 p.m. April 28. Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 E. 5th St., O'Fallon. A non-profit that provides resources to help low-income students thrive. $50 per person. Tickets and more information: thepratcherdavisfoundation.org.
- Surviving Caregiving — 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 28. St. John Church, 307 W. Clay St., Collinsville. Knowledge and resources for family caregivers. Conference is free but registration is required. Register: 618-222-2561.
- O'Fallon Order of the Moose: 12th Annual Golf Classic — April 28. Tamarack Golf Course, 362 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Portion of the proceeds will be distributed to local charities. Registration: Mark Wingreen, 757-814-0427 or Jeff Jerashen, 618-401-5088.
- Community Link's Buddy Walk — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 5. Northside Park, Breese. The event features a 5K run, 1-mile walk, vendor marketplace, children's corner, silent auction and more. Community Link is a non-profit that enhances the lives of people with diabilities through teaching and inspiration. Register: www.commlink.org/buddywalk.
- Edwardsville Parks Department: Spring Senior Citizen Trips — April 19. Trip to the 28th Annual Quilt Show in Amish Country, Arthur, Ill. Cost is $75 and includes motorcoach, admission to show and lunch. Registration due by April 6. Register: 618-692-7538.
Club News
- Belleville Chapter of PFLAG — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5. St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville. Discussion of national campaign, "Gender Cool Project." Meetings are free and open to the public. 618-977-5078 or www.pflagbelleville.org.
- Belleville Metro East Christian Women's Club: 'Hats Off to Spring' luncheon — 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 11. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson, Belleville. $13. Feature: Dianne Isbell and Speaker: Judy Vader. Reservations: Sue, 618-444-8067 or bellevilleCWClucheon@hotmail.com.
- St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 5. St. Luke Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Genealogy 101 lecture series. Speaker: Diane Renner Walsh. Lecture is free and open to the public. www.stclair-ilgs.org.
- Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Program: food experience with group participation. Speakers: David and Mary Donley. Guests always welcome.
- Care receivers of Collinsville Faith in Action — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 14. Uncle Linny's Restaurant, Pontoon Beach. Reservations by April 9 to Nancy Kaprelian, 618-799-9085.
- Granite City Senior Social Club: Bingo — Doors open 12:30 p.m. Bingo at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. $1 admission. Four cards for $1. 618-444-6771.
- Addiction Loss Support Group — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Family Hospice office, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville. The Heartlinks Grief Center of Family Hospice hosts a monthly grief support group for parents and adult siblings grieving the death of a child or sibling due to addiction. 618-277-1800.
- National Active and Retired Federal Employees meeting — 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 11. Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road, Shiloh. Guests are welcome.
- Buck Road Cemetery Association — 2 p.m. Sunday. Glen Carbon Senior Community Center, 191 N. Main St., Glen Carbon. Annual meeting.
Theater/Concerts
- Greg Warren at Hey Guys Comedy Club — 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Hey Guys Comedy, 5225 N. Illinois 159, Fairview Heights. Belleville resident Brian McDowell will host the three shows. Tickets: 800-514-3849.
Quartets in Concert — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. This concert features a quartet of singers and a pair of pianists. Free, no tickets required.
- The Dorothy Weinel Eppinger Foundation: 'Ensemble Aubade' — 7 p.m. Saturday. St. Paul UCC, 127 St. Paul St., Columbia. Free concert. 618-660-5790.
- Alton Little Theater: Todd Oliver — 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton. America's Got Talent finalist Todd Oliver in concert. 618-462-3205.
- 'Southern Gospel 4 U' — 7 p.m. Saturday. Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Suggested donation of $7. "Gloryway" performing. 618-616-2815.
Worth the Drive
- 'Perfect Strangers' — 8 p.m. Saturday. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Performance of classic rock hits. Tickets: www.wildeytheatre.com or 618-307-2053.
- Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Live music and over 350 vendors. 217-324-8147.
- Spotting Fake News: Finding Facts in the Information Age — 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 5. Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Free program and no registration required. 618-692-7556.
- 'Illinois' First State Capitol' presentation — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Monroe County History Museum, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Darrell Duensing will assume the identity of "a resident living in Kaskaskia around 1817." 618-939-5008.
- Mouse Races — Doors open 6 p.m. Races 7 p.m. Saturday. 1711 Kennedy Drive, Madison. $10. Event features 50/50, drawing and silent auction. Information: 618-451-0050 or 618-877-8764.
- Regional High School Art Exhibition — April 5 through 29. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 Broadway, Alton. Participating schools include: Alton High School, Marquette Catholic of Edwardsville and East St. Louis. Information: www.jacobyartscenter.org or 618-462-5222.
- Masquerade Jewelry and Accessory Sale — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 5, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Gateway Regional Medical Center, 2100 Madison Ave., Granite City. Sponsored by the Gateway Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. $5 jewelry and accessory sale.
- 'Spring Into Your Park' — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Gateway Arch National Park, near Laclede's Landing, St. Louis. Free community festival with live music, yoga, face painting, lawn games and character artists. www.archpark.org/events/spring-into-your-park.
- Free screening of 'Suicide: The Ripple Effect' — 7 p.m. Monday. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus, 1 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Free screening, registration required. centerstone.org.
- God's Word for Warriors: Pre-training, informational event — 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Zion United Church of Christ, 58 W. 1st St., Addieville. Information about the book and community program: God's Word for Warriors. Reservations or information: 618-559-7574 or amgroennert@mail.lipscomb.edu
- Meet and Greet with Jennifer Ward — Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Afterwards Books, 441 E. Vandalia St., Edwardsville. Author Jennifer Ward, of Edwardsville, is the recipient of numerous awards and has more than 800,000 books in print. 618-655-0355.
