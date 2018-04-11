Belleville East High School presents 'Sweeney' Todd this weekend

What’s Happening for April 12.
Events
- Community Wide Book Group — 6:30 p.m. Monday. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1417 N. 17th St., Belleville. Discussing "Small Great Things" by Jodi Picoult. Everyone welcome.
- Collinsville Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville. Show offers a variety of U.S. and world coins, paper money, tokens and more. Open to the public. www.metroeastcoincurrencyclub.com.
- 'Happy Birthday, William Holden' — 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. O'Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O'Fallon. Free event for adults. Watch a half-hour biography of Holden's life, episode of "I Love Lucy" where Lucy encounters Holden at the Brown Derby Restaurant, enjoy birthday cake and trivia.
- William Holden: Open House — 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. O’Fallon Historical Society Museum, 101 W. State St., O'Fallon. A new, expanded exhibit of movie memorabilia and other family items will be open for viewing. Event features video presentations, refreshments, and birthday cake. This event is free and open to the public.
- St. Teresa "Everything Under the Sun" Rummage Sale — Sale 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Donation drop off will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
- "Huge" Kids Resale — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. St. Henry, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. Clothing, toys and equipment. Sponsored by Metro East Mothers of Multiples. mmomsale@gmail.com.
- Electronic and Metal Recycling at McKendree University — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Truck will be parked in the lot adjacent to the McKendree Fitness Center, across from Summerfield Street, Lebanon. Anything with a plug will be accepted, computer parts and other metal items. Small fee for transporting TVs and computer monitors. Sponsored by the McKendree University Green Team and the J and C E-Recycling of Belleville.
- 'Stride-n-Ride' — 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday. Smithton Village Park, Route 159 and Memorial Drive, Smithton. Free family event. Walk the Smithton loop and end at the park. Enter a punch card to win a prize. Sign up the morning of event from 7 to 8 a.m.
- 32nd Annual Southern Illinois Sheep and Craft Festival — Saturday. Monroe County Fairgrounds, 4177 Route 156, Waterloo. Lamb lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Show and exhibit area features craft items, live sheep, equipment, feed and health products and more. Kids Corner, judging contests, spinning and knitting demonstrations, shearing and sheep dog demonstrations and sheep Olympics. Open to the public and free admission. www.mcsheepproducers.com.
- 2nd Annual Quarter Auction to benefit Millstadt Senior Center — Doors open 6 p.m. Auction 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12. Columbus Club, 104 W. Oak St., Millstadt. $25 paddle, quilt and 50/50 raffles. Vendors include Doterra Essential Oils, Pampered Chef, Lilla Rose, Premier Jewelry, Tastefully Simple and more.
- Legacy of Lincoln on the 153rd Anniversary of his Assassination — 10 a.m. Saturday. Caseyville Public Library District, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Presented by Bob Stephens, who is a local author, civil war historian and historical speaker.
- Troy 'Family Summer of Fun' Community Expo — 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 12. Triad High School, 703 U.S. Highway 40, Troy. Free admission. Event features face painting, caricatures, games, vendors, food and more. Information: www.troymaryvillecoc.com or 618-667-8769.
- St. Paul United Church of Christ Rummage Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. St. Paul UCC, 127 Saint Paul St., Columbia.
- Millstadt Tin Man 5k and Half Marathon Run — 8 a.m. start for both races. Sunday. Millstadt Village Park, Kalbfleisch Street, Millstadt. Sponsored by Friends of the Old Millstadt Water Tower. Register online: www.itsyourrace.com.
- Memorial Hospital East: Baby Shower — 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Learn more about Family Care Birthing Center services, receive educational materials. Free event and registration is not required.
Guns and Hoses Paintball Tournament — Registration starts 10 a.m. Saturday. Silver Creek Saloon and Grill, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. First annual firefighters versus police paintball tournament. Portion of proceeds go to the BackStoppers. Register: 618-416-6337.
Food
- Pork Sausage Dinner — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Adults $11. Children $6. 5 and under free. Dine in or carry out. 618-791-2702.
- Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
- Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
- Fish Fry Fridays — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Sponsored by American Legion Post 58. Cod and walleye available by sandwich or plate. Homemade pizza also available. 618-660-6670.
- Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
- Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
- Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
- O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
- O'Fallon Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O'Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O'Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
- Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
- Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
- St. Joseph Church Fish Bake and Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph's Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Baked cod, fried cod loins by the plate, sandwich or pound, shrimp and more. Sponsored by the Support Committee. Eat in or carry out. 618-539-4720.
- Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
- Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
- Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Reservations Required
- 4th Annual St. Clair County Armed Forces Ball — 5 p.m. cocktail reception, 6:30 p.m. dinner. Saturday, May 5. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park Drive, O'Fallon. Proceeds go to active military organizations in St. Clair County. Tickets $100 each. Reservations: Dot Carlisle, 618-825-2358.
- Belleville Ale Fest — VIP admission, Noon. General admission, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 21. 4204 Main Street Brewing Co., Banquet and Distribution Center, 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. Festival features live music, craft brews, food and more. Tickets: VIP $50, general admission $25, designated driver $10. Information: 618-233-2015. Tickets available online: www.bellevilleAleFest.com.
- 17th Annual Law Day 5k and 1k Youth Fun Run — 9 a.m. April 28. 108 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Post-race party and awards ceremony will take place from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. on race day. Register online: lawdayrun.com.
- Kids in Nature: Heartlands Conservancy, 2018 Annual Dinner and Awards — 5 p.m. Thursday, April 19. Main Street Brewing Co. Banquet and Tap House, 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. Tickets $40 per person. $300 for table of eight. Reservations: www.heartlandsconservancy.org or 618-566-4451 ext. 10.
- Taste of Millstadt — May 12. The Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Road, Belleville. An evening of food, drinks, silent auction and raffle. Proceeds benefit children in the community. Hosted by the Millstadt Optimist Club. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 day of event. Purchase tickets at Mertz Ford, Millstadt Pharmacy, Muskopf Garage, Ott's Tavern or at the door. Information: 618-781-8447.
- Faith-Based Travel Information event — 7 p.m. April 30. St. Mary's, 1722 W. Main St., Belleville. Information about various religious travel destinations, planning details and suggests for individuals and groups. Free event, reservation required. 618-409-0015 or greatescapesctt@charter.net.
Club News
- Turkey Hill Grange meeting — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Grange Building, corner of Highway 15 and Green Mount Road, Belleville. Program: Randy's Rescue Ranch of O'Fallon, Speakers: Karen and Randy. Refreshments following. Guests welcome.
- L.I.F.T. club trip — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 18. Pick up at Valhalla Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Trip to Westport Playhouse to see "Patsy Cline." Lunch at Granite City Brewery. Cost $89. 618-233-9818.
- PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, April 12. PSOP Building, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Title: "The Dovekeepers" by Alice Hoffman. Discussion leader: Barb Stephenson.
- Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Program: Taste of Vietnam. Speakers: David and Mary Donley. Guests welcome.
- Madison County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12. Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Presenter: David Axtell. Guests welcome.
- Parents Without Partners — General monthly meeting 5:30 p.m., orientation for prospective members 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Olympika Restaurant, 127 N. Belt East, Swansea. Janet, 618-234-5937.
- Retired Nurses of St. Clair County — 1 p.m. Monday. Quarterly meeting. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. All retired nurses who have lived or worked in St. Clair County are invited. Information: 618-277-1067.
- Original Kaskaskia Area Wilderness Inc. — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Immanuel Lutheran School Gym, 606 E. Hanover, Okawville. Annual membership meeting.
Games
- 14th Annual Illinois Emerging Writers Competition — The competition is open to Illinois residents age 18 and over. Entries must be postmarked by June 30. Entry forms can be found online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/library/center_for_the_book. Information: 217-558-2065.
- Congressman John Shimkus: 2018 Congressional Art Competition — Open to high school students in the 15th Congressional District. Entries are due by May 4. For more information, contact Jenny Pruitt, 618-252-8271 or Jenny.Pruitt@mail.house.gov.
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
- Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
- Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
Theater/Concerts
- Belleville East Spring Musical: 'Sweeney Todd' — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12, Friday, Saturday. Belleville East High School, 2555 W. Blvd., Belleville. Tickets: adults $10, seniors $8, students $6.
- Americana Bluegrass Band: Old Salt Union — Doors open 7:30 p.m. Show 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. "The Mighty Pines" will open the show. Tickets $15 in advance and can be purchased online: http://bit.ly/OSULincolnTheatre Tickets $18 at the door, if not sold out.
- McKendree Presents 'St. Louis Symphony in Your College' — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Performance of Stravinsky's "L'Histoire du Soldat." Free and open to the public.
- Auditions for Neil Simon's comedy 'Rumors' — 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Capitol Theater, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. Production dates are in June. Director is Warren Frank. Information: www.masctheatre.org or 618-939-7469.
- 'An Inspector Calls,' a mystery by J.B. Priestly — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Capitol Theater, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. Presented by Monroe Actors Stage Company. Tickets $12 or $10 for seniors and students. Tickets: www.masctheatre.org or 618-939-7469.
- 35th Annual Performance of Music-Music — 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. St. John's United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road, Granite City. Admission $5. Benefits the Granite City Community Care Center Inc., Good Samaritan House, Phoenix Crisis Center and Catholic Charities.
- O'Fallon Fiddle Contest and Bluegrass Show — Show 5 p.m. Contest 6 p.m. Saturday. KC Hall, 402 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon. The Thunder and Lightning Cloggers and harmonica champion Eric Thompson open the show. Admission: adults $7, children $3.50. 618-632-1384.
- 'Noises Off' presented by The Department of Theatre at Lindenwood University-Belleville — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 12,-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Lindenwood Auditorium, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. Tickets $10 and $5 for students and seniors. Performance contains adult material that may not be suitable for a younger audience. 618-239-6175.
Worth the Drive
- Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular — 8 p.m. Saturday. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets: 618-307-1750 or www.wildeytheatre.com.
- SIUE's International Studies Day — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 12. Morris University Center's Meridian Ballroom, 6 Hairpin Drive, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville. Free and open to the public. Event includes guests from international and regional organizations such as the United Nations, World Affairs Council of St. Louis, International Institute of St. Louis and the Council on Foreign Relations. Keynote speaker: Anwarul Karim Chowdhury. Information: siue.edu/artsandsciences/internationalstudies.
- Riverbend Earth Day Festival — Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Piasa Harbor, 10815 Lockhaven Road, Godfrey. Festival includes live music, children's activities, informational booths and more. 618-466-9930.
- Alton Symphony Orchestra: 'Amen' — 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. A concert experience, the orchestra combines with the voices of the audience to sing hymns. Adults $10, seniors $5, free for children. 618-468-3270.
- IDVA Veterans' Outreach: Evening with Six Mile Library — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 12. 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Questions: 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
- One Health Fair — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Saint Louis Zoo, St. Louis. Admission to the zoo and all One Health activities is free. Learn about health care for humans, animals, the environment and the links between wildlife conservation and human health.
- History Museum of Monroe County: 10th Anniversary Round Up — 6 p.m. Saturday. Annbriar Golf Course, 1524 Birdie Lane, Waterloo. Buffet dinner, music, live auction, raffles and attendance prizes. $50 per person. Public invited. Reservations: 618-514-1628 or 618-939-5545.
- The Great Divide: A Workshop Production — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 18. The Dunham Hall Theater. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus, Edwardsville. The story of a small, rural Oregon community and what transpired there. Tickets: 618-650-2774.
- Main Street Community Center: Health Fair — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Provided by the Edwardsville branch of the NAACP and AARP. Wide range of free screenings and health information available at the fair. 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.
- Open House at Haskell Playhouse — 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday. Haskell Playhouse, 1211 Henry St., Alton. Take a tour of historic playhouse. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. 618-463-2235.
- Military Muster for the Illinois' Bicentennial — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House, 409 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Tour a military encampment. Camp activities are free.
- Boating Safety Course — Saturday and Sunday. Holiday Shores, 1 Holiday Point Parkway, Edwardsville. Eight-hour class taught by the Flotilla 34 of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. Cost $20. Register: eljayem@gmail.com or 618-616-9415.
- Carondelet Park Spring Clean-up — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Carondelet Park boathouse, 3900 Holly Hills Blvd., St. Louis. All cleaning supplies and equipment will be provided. Hosted by Friends of Carondelet Park.
