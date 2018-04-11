BEAST BBQ announces second location will open this summer

One of Belleville's most famous local restaurants announced Wednesday its plans to open a new location in St. Louis.
BEAST Craft BBQ will open a second location in the Grove at 4156 Manchester Ave., David Sandusky, pitmaster and owner of the Belleville-based restaurant announced in a news release.
Renovations for the restaurant are under way and it is expected to open in late summer of 2018. The BEAST's new eatery will occupy about 6,000 square feet, seat 100 in a main dining room and 25 on a patio and feature counter service for food.
While the Grove location will feature the BEAST's signature dishes, sauces and smoked meats, two new concepts are being introduced.
The new location will feature "The Butchery" and "The Skullery" for customers. "The Butchery" will be a full-service butcher shop where customers can buy raw meats, prepared meals, fresh produce and baked goods from local purveyors. "The Skullery" will be a cross between "a chef's table concept and a research and development kitchen" and will allow Sandusky's team to collaborate with local chefs and pitmasters to seat up to 35 guests for a "unique dining experience," according to the release.
“Since late 2014, we’ve kept our heads down and focused on simple methods with incredible meats,” Sandusky said in the release. “We are the underdogs from Belleville who changed the game. We’re asked all of the time, ‘what’s next?’ The Grove is next. BEAST Butcher & Block represents an ambitious escalation of our passion for product and community. We’re not interested in being like anyone else, and The Grove shares those values.”
BEAST Craft BBQ company opened in Belleville in 2014 and has become one of the area's most popular dining experiences. In 2017, the Belleville location underwent renovations to accommodate its growing customer base.
“I’m about building legacy and challenging the status quo,” Sandusky said in his press release. “BEAST Butcher & Block will share the heart of BEAST Craft BBQ Co., pushing the limits of St. Louis barbeque while defining its own character and attitude. I’m looking forward to firing up the new pits.”
