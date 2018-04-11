Fairview Heights baker will sing you a song while serving pies, caramel cake and more

Eartha Brown has a song in her heart and a lot of baking to do now that her new bakery is nearly ready to celebrate its grand opening.
After more than 40 years of baking in their home, Brown and her husband, Thomas, will open their first brick-and-mortar location in Fairview Heights.
Located at 5900 N. Illinois. St., E. Brown's Bakery will celebrate its grand opening from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Eartha Brown, the founder and head baker, describes the opening as a dream come true. She wanted to open a location years ago, but the right location and time didn't present itself until now. A Centreville native, she worked as a speech pathologist in the metro-east before retiring in 2015.
"I've had customers for years," Eartha Brown said with a smile. "We're excited to have everyone come and sample."
Peach cobbler, fresh-baked cookies, buttermilk biscuits, sweet potato pie, chess pie, caramel cake and cinnamon rolls are all on the menu at the bakery, where you can also order wedding cakes, custom birthday cakes and specialty items.
Brown also wants the bakery to be a place where customer feel comfortable dining in. That's why the bake shop has seating and Wi-Fi. There's also a clear view of the kitchen, allowing customers to see the baking process in real time.
Brown is also the songbird behind who wrote and sings the bakery's catchy jingle.
"Brown's Bakery makes it right. I want a bite, bite, bite, bite, bite!"
Want to go? E. Brown’s Bakery is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.
