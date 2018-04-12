Half Baked Cookie Dough Co. announces Fairview Heights location

Half Baked Cookie Dough Co. will open a location in Fairview Heights later this year.
The Chesterfield-based company wants to start serving cookie dough in the metro-east by July, owner Jen Naslund said.
Located at 5317 N. Illinois St. in the Fairview Heights Plaza, the dessert company’s second overall location will have a drive-thru, Naslund said. About five employees will operate the store with one of those jobs designated for a person with Down syndrome.
Giving everyone the opportunity to work in a fun environment is important to Naslund, who welcomes job applicants with Down syndrome at both stores.
Her team serves scoops of safe-to-eat raw cookie dough in a variety of flavors.
"When you get some of our cookie dough, I hope it brings you back to being 5 years old, sneaking a spoonful of dough from the bowl when you're (sic) mom wasn't looking," Naslund told Feast Magazine in 2017.
From chocolate chip and peanut butter to sugar cookie and snickerdoodle dough, scoops of safe-to-eat raw cookie dough draw a crowd in Chesterfield, where Half Baked Cookie Dough Co. opened its first storefront location in 2017.
Naslund’s cookie dough is also available on game days at Busch Stadium.
For more information about the company, call 636-345-7554.
