'Hero Inside' event in Fairview Heights to benefit those suffering with opiate addiction

Hero Inside organizer, Nick Menn, lost three friends in one year to drug overdoses. He wrote a song called "Hero Inside" and created an organization to help fight opiate addiction. The 5th Annual Hero Inside Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Moody park, 525 S. Ruby Lane, Fairview Heights, IL. Zia Nizami