'Hero Inside' event in Fairview Heights to benefit those suffering with opiate addiction

Events
- The 5th Annual Hero Inside Day — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Moody Park, 525 S. Ruby Lane, Fairview Heights. Featuring kids rides, live speakers, live music and more. All proceeds go toward helping people and families struggling with opiate addiction. www.heroinside.org
- Belleville Ale Fest — VIP admission, Noon. General admission, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. 4204 Main Street Brewing Co. Banquet and Distribution Center, 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. Event features live music from the Trophy Mules, craft brews, food and more. Tickets: www.bellevillevalefest.com.
- Lindenwood University-Belleville: Humanities Showcase — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 19. Student Center, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. A day-long event featuring original creative works by students studying in the Humanities Division. Event is free and open to the public. Information: Jedgren@lindenwood.edu or 618-671-6062.
- SWIC Annual Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Southwestern Illinois College Horticulture program is selling the flowers and plants grown by students over the winter. Proceeds benefit the horticulture program 618-235-2700, ext. 5135 or kurt.range@swic.edu.
- Mascoutah Tuesday Woman's Club event — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25. Espenschied Chapel, 317 N. County Road, Mascoutah. Judge Milton S. Wharton, retired presiding criminal court circuit judge for the Twentieth Judicial Circuit, Illinois, to speak. No tickets or registration required. Part of the club's efforts to raise awareness of child abuse prevention.
- Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. Elizabeth's Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth's Blvd., O'Fallon. All presenting donors will receive a pair of Gateway Grizzlies Baseball tickets for the 2018 season. Appointment: 866-448-3253 or www.bloodcenterimpact.org, sponsor code: 10155.
- Rummage sale — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. St. Michael's Paderborn Parish Hall, 4576 Buss Branch Road, Waterloo. Toys, clothing, small electrical appliances and more for sale. Proceeds go toward church improvement projects.
- A Celebration of the Arabian Horse and Meet an Arabian Horse — 11 a.m. lecture. 1 p.m. Arabian horse presentations. Saturday. Maneghi Meadows Farm, 4512 Boyd Road, Belleville. Lecture by Edouard Al-Dahdah. Presentations feature horses of Dez Rey Arabians, Royal Ranch, Grand Paradise Ranch and more. Hosted by Arabian Riders and Breeders, Inc. and Al Khamsa Inc. Questions: Sue Schultz, 618-476-7618 or maneghi@gmail.com.
- Freeburg High School Music Boosters fundraiser — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Auffenberg Ford, 901 S. Illinois St., Belleville. Take a test drive and Ford will donate $20 to the Freeburg music boosters. Drivers must be 18 or older. One test drive per household. Information: fchsmba@gmail.com.
- Healing Service — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Church of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. All who seek healing are welcome for prayer. 618-397-6700.
- Square and Round Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsor: Dandy Dancers. Theme: Salad Night. Doug Mallory calling. Bob Pyles cueing. Information: Eunice Peterson, 618-660-6030.
- Heartlands Conservancy: 29th Annual Dinner — Registration 5 p.m. Dinner and awards 6 p.m. Thursday, April 19. Main Street Brewing Company Banquet Center, 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. Heartlands Conservancy will present highlights of 2017 and projects planned in 2018. Keynote speaker Kristy Deguire will discuss the healing power of nature. Tickets $40 per person, $300 per table of 8. www.heartlandsconservancy.org.
- Diva's Night Out — Check in 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 19. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Theme: "Show us your spring bonnets." Stroll Belleville Main Street while sipping, shopping and supporting. Night ends at 8 p.m. at Margaritas. BellevilleMainStreet.net
- 5k/10k MetroLink Bike Trail Event — Registration 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. East Belleville YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. A 5k or 10k traditional walk on the new MetroLink Bike Trail. $3 fee. Information: Packy or Sue Botula, packysuba@juno.com or www.illinois-trekkers.org.
- Fundraiser to benefit the Sandra M. Bereitschaft Foundation and Millstadt Senior Center, Meals on Wheels Center — 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 25. Reifschneider's, 7000 N. State St., Freeburg. Attendance prizes include two Cardinal baseball tickets. Percentage of sales will be donated to Meals on Wheels.
- Distinguished Speaker Series: Media Literacy — 7 p.m. Tuesday. O'Fallon Township High School, 600 S. Smiley St., O'Fallon. Author and SIUE professor Julie Smith is the keynote speaker. Series presented in collaboration of O'Fallon Township High School Instructional Media Center and the O'Fallon Public Library. Free and open to the public. Register: ofpl.info/events/media.
Food
- Legacy Christian Academy: Open House and Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. 111 S. 2nd St., Caseyville. Fish is $7 per sandwich or $10 per plate. Open house is for current families or those in the community who are interested in learning about the school. 618-345-9571.
- St. John UCC, Pancake and Sausage Breakfast — 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. St. John United Church of Christ, 21 N. Walnut, Trenton. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, eggs and more. Adults $8, children $4, 2 and under free. Carryouts $8. For drive-thru: 618-224-9828.
- Spring Chicken Dinner — 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp St., Shiloh. Adults $11, children $5. Take out available. Reservation for 8 or more people accepted by calling 618-632-7614 by April 21.
- Annual Chicken Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Floraville Grange Hall, six miles south of Millstadt. Given by the Floraville Community Grange. Carryouts available.
- All-You-Can-Eat Country Breakfast — 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Bluff Grange, 8567 State Route 163, Millstadt. Serving pancakes, sausage and bacon, and more. All proceeds benefit Equus Rescue and Therapy.
- Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
- Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
- Fish Fry Fridays — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Sponsored by American Legion Post 58. Cod and walleye available by sandwich or plate. Homemade pizza also available. 618-660-6670.
- Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
- Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
- Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
- O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
- O'Fallon Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O'Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O'Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
- Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
- Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
- Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
- Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
- Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Reservations required
- Trivia Night benefiting St. John Bosco Children's Shelter and Caritas Family Solutions — Doors open 6 p.m. Trivia 7 p.m. April 28. 900 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. $80 per table up to 8 in advance. $120 per table at door if available. Event features mulligans, cash prizes, silent auction, 50/50, raffles and games. Reservations: 618-406-1824 or DelaneysDonations@gmail.com.
- St. Clair Associated Vocational Enterprises: Cinco de Mayo Trivia Night — Doors open 6:30 p.m. Trivia 7 p.m. May 5. Knights of Columbus Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. $15 per person. Teams of 8 to 10. Trivia Master, Roger Schlueter the BND's retired Answer Man. Cash prizes, silent auction, games, 50/50. Reservations: 618-234-1992. To donate to silent auction: 618-234-1992, ext. 128.
- 2018 Tour de Stooges bicycle ride — May 5. McKendree University, Lebanon. Rides can choose from 9,13, 27, 46, 63 and 100 miles routes. The ride is a charity event that supports Gateway East Trails which develops trails in eastern St. Clair County. Advance registration: tourdestooges.org.
- Race for Recovery, Walk for Awareness 2018 — May 12. GCS Ballpark, 2301 Grizzlie Bear Blvd., Sauget. A 5K race or 1 mile walk for mental health by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southwestern Illinois. $30 fee. Register: runsignup.com/NAMI5KRaceforRecovery
- 33rd Annual 'Make Tracks Through the Zoo' — May 20. St. Louis Zoo, St. Louis. Individuals for the 5k, 1-mile or virtual run, the cost is $25 in advance and $30 on race day. Kids' run registration is $12 in advance or $15 on race day. Family registration is $60. Proceeds support the conservation efforts of the Saint Louis Zoo at home and around the world. stlzoo.org/maketracks.
Club News
- Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Program: "Tunnels, An American Nemesis". Speakers: David and Mary Donley. Guests welcome.
- Metro East Social Singles 'Spring has Sprung' dance — 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Members $7. Non-members $9. Dr. Dee will be the DJ. Open to the general public. Most attendees are 50 years or older.
- O'Fallon Garden Club presents 'Yoga with Michele' — 1 p.m. Sunday. By the splash pad at the O'Fallon Sports Park, 301 Obernuefemann Road, O'Fallon. An all levels, donation-based yoga class. Proceeds go toward building the O'Fallon Garden Club's new Education Pavilion. Questions: peg.stimson@sbcglobal.net.
- Dupo Classmates and Friends: April Lunch — 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 19. The Roundtable Restaurant, 6400 W. Main, Belleville.
- The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County: Networking luncheon — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 19. 2517 Nameoki Road, Granite City. $10 members. $15 non-members. Wyatt Roberson, director of Granite City High School band, will talk about the appreciation of jazz.
Games
- Mascoutah Band Boosters Trivia Night — Doors open 6 p.m. Trivia 7 p.m. Saturday. Mascoutah Sportsmen's Club, 1535 N. County Road, Mascoutah. Tables of 8 are $120. Reservations: 618-410-8284 or cwallin75@gmail.com
- O'Fallon Sportsmen's Club: Spring Meat Shoot — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Club Grounds, 1024 Scott Troy Road, O'Fallon. www.ofallonsportsmensclub.com.
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
- Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
- Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Partner night. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
- Beginning Chess group — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1419 N. 17th St., Belleville. Group meets each Thursday.
Theater/Concerts
- Cactus Moon Band — 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Country music dance with free admission. Sponsored by the Swansea Improvement Association.
- St. Paul United Church of Christ Fine Arts presents "An American Popular Song" concert — 7 p.m. Friday. 115 West B St., Belleville. Featuring Tom Birkner of Belleville and Paul Johnston from Eastern Illinois University performing music from the American songbook. Free will offering will be taken.
- Cardinal Singers of Red Bird Christian School — 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 1200 Moreland Drive, Belleville. The Cardinal Singers of Beverly, Ky., will perform during two of St. Matthew's morning worship services. Everyone is invited to this free concert of contemporary and traditional Christian music. 618-397-5994.
- Fame and Fortune — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, McKendree Campus, Lebanon. The McKendree University Show Choir’s spring show. The event is free but reservations are required. Bring a canned good for Lebanon Food Pantry. Tickets: 618-537-6863
- Steel Guitar Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Free admission and open to the public. All singers and musicians welcome. Sponsored by the Swansea Improvement Hall. 618-779-1619.
- Night of Music — 7 p.m. Sunday. St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 6325 W. Main St., Maryville. Music provided by various musicians including a bell choir, adult choir, praise team, organ and piano duet and more. Free will offering taken. Information: 618-345-9911.
- Homecoming Gospel Choir concert — 6 p.m. Sunday. O'Fallon Assembly of God, 1400 N. Green Mount Road, O'Fallon. The 80-voice Homecoming Gospel Choir will sing southern gospel songs and traditional hymns. Admission is free. 618-632-5584.
- Red Lehr and the Rivermen — 7 p.m. Sunday. Columbia American Legion, 375 E. Locust St., Columbia. This event is free.
- Bankside Repertory Theatre Company presents "Falling" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 19-21. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Information: www.jacobyartscenter.org or 618-462-5222.
- SIUE and SIUC Orchestra to feature Rachel Barton Pine — 7:30 p.m. Monday. Katherine Dunham Hall Theater, 6 Hairpin Drive, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville. Show is sponsored by TheBank of Edwardsville. Tickets cost $15 to $20 and can be purchased at artsandissues.com or 866-698-4253.
Worth the Drive
- SIUE Department of Theater and Dance presents 'The Great Divide' — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 19-21; and 2 p.m. Sunday. Katherine Dunham Hall Theater, 6 Hairpin Drive, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville. Award-winning playwright and librettist E.M. Lewis will present her new play, "The Great Divide". Tickets: 618-650-2774.
- Local Food for Families donation event — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Schnucks, 3100 Madison Ave., Granite City. Please bring canned food items for area food pantries. Monetary donations may be made online at helpingpeople.org/foodforfamilies.
- St. Louis Earth Day Festival — Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Forest Park, St. Louis. The festival features performances, exhibitors, and vendors throughout the park. The Peace Garden will be on the grounds of the Muny during the festival. Musicians, poets and dancers will be performing.
- Polka Dance — 2:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by Eddie Korosa, Jr. and "His Boys from Illinois." $7. 314-867-7897 or folkfire.org/polka.
- Free Community Hearing Screenings — 1:15 to 4:45 p.m. Friday. Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. SIUE graduate students will conduct the screenings.
- Dupo Community Blood Drive — 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. American Legion, 200 S. 5th St., Dupo. Appointment: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: DupoComm
- Fundraiser for St. John the Baptist Catholic School — 3 to 7 p.m. Friday. Menard Auto Sales Inc., 19 Main St., Ruma. Take a test drive in a Chryslter Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid and Menard Auto Sales will donate $10 to the school. www.cars4classrooms.com
- Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital, 1 Good Samaritan Drive, Mt. Vernon. Register: 618-899-1072 or www.bloodcenterimpact.org, sponsor code 10551.
- Holy Dormition Orthodox Parish: lunch to go — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Holy Dormition Orthodox Parish, 300 N. 4th St., Benld. Dinners $9. Beef stroganoff, cabbage rolls, stuffed crepes and more for sale. Pre-orders, call or text: Debbie Spears, 217-313-6522 or Tatyana Meiekord, 217-720-5099.
- Small Town, Big World Cultural Celebration — Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Multiple venues in downtown Alton. A variety of activities celebrating ethnic cuisine, traditional clothing, world music, folk art, and more. See full listing at www.altonmainstreet.org/page/small-town---big-world.
- The League of Women Voters: Drinks and Dialogue — 6 p.m. Thursday, April 19. Wang Gang, 1035 Century Drive, Edwardsville. John Foster, an assistant professor at SIUE, will present information about the state income tax in Illinois. Questions: 618-972-8638.
- SIUE Earth Week events — Noon to 5 p.m. Friday. SIUE campus, 6 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Eleanor Schumacher, a resource conservationist, will lead a program at The Gardens. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. E-Waste Collection Drive in the lot near the Center for Spirituality and Sustainability. See more at www.siue.edu/news/2018/04/EarthWeek2018.shtml.
- I-Cash Events — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25. Sparta Library, 211 W. Broadway, Sparta; and 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 25. Chester Library, 733 State St., Chester. State Rep. Jerry Costello, the State of Illinois Treasurer's office and the State of Illinois Comptroller's office will host a series of events to help Illinois residents find unclaimed property. Costello's office for questions: 618-282-7284 or staterepcostello@gmail.com.
- "The Mounds: America's First Cities" by Ed Weilbacher — 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Monroe County History Museum, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. 618-939-5008.
- Fungi Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton. Festival features crafters, vendors, wine tasting, live music, kids activities and more. The Great Morel Hunt will be at 1 p.m. Information: 618-786-2331.
- Author event — 11 a.m. Saturday. Case Halstead Public Library, 550 Sixth St., Carlyle. Doug Feldman will talk about his new book, "Whitey Herzog Builds a Winner: The St. Louis Cardinals, 1979-1982".
- "Fight Back" Seminar — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 639 Gravois Bluffs Blvd., Fenton, MO. Women's only self defense seminar. Cost $35. Register: www.xkm-stl.com.
