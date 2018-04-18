Do you have any information about summer events? Submit it to our Festival Calendar.

The BND’s 2018 Festivals Calendar will be published each month from June through October this year.
If you have information about a festival — such as a homecoming, county fair, picnic, town celebration or car show — that is open to the public and happening between June 1 and Oct. 31 in the metro-east, please send it to us by May 15.
You can email your submission to lifestyle@bnd.com; fax it to 618-236-9597; or mail it to Heidi Wiechert c/o Festivals Calendar, Newsroom, P.O. Box 427, Belleville IL 62220.
Include the name of the festival, times, dates, location, fees, special attractions or any other important details. Items that run in the monthly Festivals Calendar will be published again the Thursday before the event in the What’s Happening listings.
