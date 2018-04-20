The Diocese of Belleville wants to raise $1.1 million for local charities this year

The Belleville Diocese’s Catholic Service and Ministry Appeal has a goal of raising $1.1 million this year. The donations go directly to Catholic Urban Programs, Griffin Center, Respect Life Ministry, Office of Worship, Prison Ministry, Youth Ministry and more local ministries.
Those wishing to donate can give online at www.diobelle.org. Information: 618-277-8181.
Community Luncheon Celebration
The Signal Hill United Methodist Church will have a community luncheon celebration at noon Sunday, April 29, at 47 Signal Hill Place, Belleville. A contemporary worship service follows the luncheon at 2 p.m. The community is invited to attend. www.signalhillumc.org.
Feast of St. George
Saint George’s Episcopal Church, 105 East D St., Belleville, is celebrating the Feast of St. George on Sunday, April 22. It will be observed at the 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. church services and a picnic lunch will be provided at noon in the parish hall. There will also be fellowship, games and a special surprise. The event is free and open to the public.
