Ride the Tour de Stooges, watch Belleville West production of 'Ragtime' this weekend

Events
2018 Tour de Stooges bicycle ride — Saturday. McKendree University, Lebanon. Riders can choose from 9, 13, 27, 46, 63 and 100 miles routes. The event features rest stops with goodies, buffet meal at the end of the ride and a photo contest for ride participants. This is a charity event that supports Gateway East Trails which develops trails in eastern St. Clair County. Registration: tourdestooges.org.
Walking Tour of Historic Downtown Belleville — 10 a.m. Saturday. Starts at the Veterans' Memorial, southeast corner of the Square on East Main Street, Belleville. Tour is about 16 blocks long and lasts about 90 minutes. Cost $10. Walk is for ages 12 and up. Benefits the Belleville Historical Society. Reservations required: 618-236-7481 or rdevb@earthlink.net
E-Cycling Event — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Belleville Masonic Temple, 225 East A St., Belleville. Recycle unwanted electronic and metal items. CRT television and computer monitors accepted for cost. No cardboard, glass, paper, plastic or tires accepted. Questions: Power Recycling, 618-344-7232.
Annual National Day of Prayer event — Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 3. Fire House, 1215 Taylor Road, O'Fallon. All believers are invited to pray for the nation. 618-624-3376 or samsuzyd@att.net
Dine and Shop to Donate at Eckert's benefits the St. Clair County Extension and Education Foundation — 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. restaurant or 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the store or garden center, Tuesday. Eckert's, 951 S. Greenmount Road, Belleville. Tell cashier you are shopping or dining to donate at the time of payment. Approximately 15 percent of the check value will go to the foundation. May not be used with coupons, discounts or gift card purchases.
O'Fallon Garden Club plant sale — 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First United Methodist Church, Highway 50 and Smiley Street, O'Fallon. Selling perennials, annuals, vegetable seedlings, herbs and shrubs.
Medical Equipment Donation Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Walgreens, 5890 N. Belt West, Belleville. Accepting donations of wheelchairs, electric hospital beds, shower chairs and more. Every type of item except oxygen or medications. 314-567-4700 or www.stlhelp.org
St. Clair County Garden Club annual plant sale — 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Wild Birds Unlimited, 2657 N. Illinois, Swansea. Selling milkweeds for monarchs, perennials, annuals and native plants for pollinators.
Babysitting 101 Class — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Introduction to the basics of babysitting. No age requirement. Cost $30. Registration required: 314-454-5437 or 800-678-5437.
Spring Rummage and Bake Sale — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. 102 S. Third St., Dupo. Admission Friday of canned goods or monetary donation to benefit DuKare. Sponsored by the Sacred Heart Women's Club.
Family Friendly Food Truck afternoon — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Leu Civic Center, 213 N. Market St., Mascoutah. Food trucks at the center. The Leu Civic Center is a United Way agency that provides services for the community. 618-566-2175.
Metro East Social Single's 3rd Annual Yard and Bake Sale — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois Highway 15, Belleville. Games, tools, housewares, collectibles, clothes and more. Also homemade bakery items.
Community Link's Buddy Walk — 9 a.m. Saturday. Northside Park, Breese. One-mile walk to raise awareness for individuals with Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities. Register: www.commlink.org/buddywalk.
Old Town Farmers' Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington Streets, Belleville. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat, honey, baked goods, dog treats, plants and crafts.
Swansea Farmers Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 3. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. On Opening Day, May 3, in honor of National Prayer Day, the market will give free prayer plants to each family, as long as supply lasts. In the month of May, expect strawberries, asparagus, varieties of lettuce and other spring crops to be available.
Maryville Farmer’s Market — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3. Drost Park, 8 Schiber Court, Maryville. www.maryvilleILfarmersmarket.org
Collinsville Area Recreation District: Giant Yard Sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. CARD Activity Center, 10 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Event is free to attend.
'Touch a Truck' event — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Moody Park, 525 Ruby Lane, Fairview Heights. A free, family-friendly event where attendees can honk horns, pull sirens and pose for pictures in front of large trucks. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Fairview Heights, Midday Club.
Festivals
Fruehlingsfest Antique and Garden Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Around the stone mill, Maeystown. Antiques from Midwest dealers. Local nurseries will sell annuals, perennials and herbs. Food available for purchase includes bratwurst, barbecue, potato pancakes and strawberry shortcake. Creek-side wine garden. www.maeystown.com/events
7th Annual Union United Methodist Church Car Cruise — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Dash plaques first 50 participants. 50/50 drawing. Food available, no alcohol or burnouts. Information: 618-235-3959.
Food
Boy Scout Troop 11 Cathedral of St. Peter: BBQ dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Notre Dame Academy, Cathedral Campus cafeteria, 200 S. Second St., Belleville. Pork steak or chicken dinner $10. Hamburger or hot dog dinner $5. Event also features a basket raffle. Carryouts available.
Evening in Athens Greek Dinners — 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Featuring home-baked Greek entrees and pastries. Dinners are open to the public. Information: 618-277-0330.
Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
O'Fallon Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O'Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O'Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
Quail Club Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp and more. Sides and desserts. Carryouts available. No phone orders.
Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Reservations Required
Memorial Butterfly Release Event — 6 p.m. May 31. St. Elizabeth's Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth's Blvd., O'Fallon. St. Elizabeth and HSHS Hospice of Southern Illinois invite the community to release butterflies in memory of loved ones. Butterflies are $25 each. Proceeds benefit the hospice. Reservations: 217-994-3397 or Ashley.Dillingham@hshs.org.
Belleville Youth Orchestra String Summer Camp — June 4 through 8. Belleville Philharmonic Hall, 116 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Cost $50 for the week. Group music instruction for bowed string players with at least one year of experience. Ages 8 to 13. bellevillephilharmonic.org.
Sisters of Swing 9-Hole Ladies Golf Tournament — June 4. The Orchards Golf Course, Belleville. Event will feature special golfing contests, raffle prizes, specialty vendors and flighted cash prizes. All funds raised will support the Big Brothers Big Sisters programs in Clinton, Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties. Register: 618-398-3162.
O'Fallon Volunteer Fire Company: 19th Annual Spring Golf Classic — June 1. Tamarack Country Club, Shiloh. Event features cash prizes to top teams in each flight, longest drive and closest to the pin competitions, hole-in-one prize. Information: Jennifer Valentine, 618-550-9313 or jvalentine@ofallon.org.
The 9th Annual Dan Brown Memorial Golf Playday — May 31. Sunset Hills Country Club, 2525 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville. Dan Brown served as chair of the Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County Annual Golf Playday Tournament for nine years. He lost his battle with prostate cancer in 2009. Information: 618-876-6400. Registration due by May 24.
Arlo Guthrie "Pre-Sale" fundraiser for the "Alice's Restaurant Tour" — Concert Nov. 9. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Until 11:59 a.m. Friday, May 4, an additional $20 will be added to the cost of Arlo Guthrie tickets for the November concert. 100 percent of the additional cost will go to the Special Olympics of Southern Illinois. Tickets: wildeytheatre.com or 618-307-1750.
Club News
Belleville Chapter of PFLAG — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 West B. St., Belleville. Illinois House Bill 5596, Senate Bill 3249, "Inclusive curriculum bill" will be a topic of discussion. Meeting open to the public. Information: www.pflagbelleville.org or 618-977-5078.
Belleville Metro East Christian Women's Club — 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, May 9. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson, Belleville. Cost $13. Featuring Forrest Bevineau. Speaker Ann Stauffer. Reservations required: 618-567-3959 or bellevilleCWCluncheon@hotmail.com.
Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Guests are always welcome. Program by club president Jim Bryant.
St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 3. St. Luke's Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Elizabeth Faulbaum Brown will present "Genealogy 101: Census Through the Decades." Meeting free and open to the public. www.stclair-ilgs.org
Addiction Loss Support Group — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Family Hospice office, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville. The Heartlinks Grief Center of Family Hospice hosts a monthly grief support group for parents and adult siblings grieving the death of a child or sibling due to addiction. 618-277-1800.
St. Clair Woman's Club meeting — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 Jackson St., Belleville. President's Day, installation of officers. Guests are welcome.
Belleville Unit of Church Women United — 11:30 a.m. Friday. Our Lady of the Snows Shrine restaurant, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. Everyone is responsible for their own lunch. Program following. Reservations: Laurie Brown, 618-520-8112.
Turkey Hill Grange Tour of Fresh Pasture Farms — 2 p.m. Sunday. 1931 Kropp Road, Millstadt. Meet at the parking lot by Lee's Hardware at 1:30 p.m. Eating out afterwards.
Southwest Quad City Unit of Church Women United: May Friendship Day — 11:30 a.m. Friday. Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road. Program will be based on "Reaching for Wholeness in Gratitude."
Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo — Doors open 12:30 p.m. Bingo 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. $1 admission and 4 cards for $1. Questions: 618-444-6771.
Games
St. Clair Associated Vocational Enterprises Trivia Night — Doors open 6:30 p.m. Trivia 7 p.m. Saturday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Teams of 8 to 10. $15 per person. Event features games, 50/50, door prizes and silent auction. Trivia master for the evening is the retired BND "Answer Man" Roger Schlueter. Reservations: 618-234-1992.
Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Partner night. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
Theater/Concerts
St. Teresa School's Tiger Tale Players present "Shrek Jr." — 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. School gym, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Tickets $5 adults, $3 students.
Belleville West Little Theatre presents "Ragtime" — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 3, through Saturday. Belleville West Performing Arts Center, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West. Tickets: $8 students, $12 adults, $10 senior citizens.
"The Wizard of Oz" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3, Friday, Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. Saint Louis St., Lebanon. Tickets: lookingglassplayhouse.com or 618-537-4962. Auditions for youth production of Madagascar Jr. will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the playhouse. Children 6 to 18 years should prepare a short singing and dancing audition. Questions: contact director Brad Sanker, bradley@sankerfamily.com
Masterworks Chorale Spring Concert — 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 West B St., Belleville. Faure's "Requiem" features Andrew Peters on the organ. Tickets: 618-304-9094. Additional concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Chapel of the Camelite Monastery, 9150 Clayton Road, St. Louis.
Metro East Community Chorale — 3 p.m. Sunday. St. John's United Church, 55 W. Church St., Mascoutah. No ticket required and the concert is free. Performance of patriotic, folk, spiritual and show tunes.
"Sandra Carter Band" — 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Sponsored by the Swansea Improvement Association.
Granite City Community Band: 30th Anniversary Concert — 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. Southwestern Illinois Campus, 4950 Maryville Road, Granite City. Free concert.
Chonda Pierce, Karyn Williams: Getting Back to Funny Tour — 7 p.m. Sunday. First Baptist Church, 1111 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon. Tickets: 800-965-9324 or www.itickets.com/events/392285.html.
"Stop Kiss" — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday. The Rogue House, 1320 Milton Road, Alton. Content appropriate for ages 14 years and older. Tickets $15 students, $20 adults. To purchase in advance: theroguetheatreco.ticketspice.com/stop-kiss.
"Sunday Drive Variety Show" — Dinner 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Gathering Place Off Broadway Dinner Music Theater, 290 S. Burns, Sparta. Advance tickets required for dinner and show, cost $30. Show only tickets are $20. Tickets: 618-965-3726 or thegatheringplaceoffbroadway.com.
"Southern Gospel 4 U: Down Home Family" — 7 p.m. Saturday. Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Suggested donation of $7 or more. Concert featuring "Down Home Family" from Nashville, Tenn. Information: 618-616-2815.
U2: Experience and Innocence Tour — 8 p.m. Friday. Scottrade Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.
Worth the Drive
Annual Spring Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 900 Church St., Evansville. Featuring food, silent auction, bounce houses, balloomatic and face painting, craft and vendor fair, music and a Benefit Jeep Run for the family of Keith "Whop" Wolter with registration from 10 a.m. to noon. Information: Nathan Koester, 618-528-2395, or Karen Whelan, 618-779-0744.
Illinois Association of Defense Trial Counsel: Law Day event — Registration 2 p.m. Friday. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Panel discussion starts at 2:30 p.m. The event is free. This year's theme is "Separation of Powers."
Kids Day at Fort de Chartres — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Fort de Chartres State Historic Site, 1350 Illinois Route 155, west of Prairie du Rocher. Featuring period games, contests and crafts for children. Event supported by the Prairie du Rocher Chamber of Commerce, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and sponsored by Les Amis du Fort de Chartres.
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Book Fair — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. St. Andrew's Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. On Saturday, the fair features local authors and the Relay Cafe. The cafe benefits the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.
Edwardsville Masonic Lodge Breakfast — 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, Glen Carbon. Eat in or carry out. Adult $7, children $3, ages 3 and under free. Information: 618-656-7137.
Edwardsville Garden Club plant sale — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1802 Madison Ave., Edwardsville.
Trenton Tumbleweeds Garden Club annual plant sale — 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. City Park Pavilion, Trenton Community Park, Trenton.
Oscar Herrero Flamenco Guitar Concert — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 9. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood, Mo. Admission $15 at door.
Jen Midkiff: author event — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Morrison-Talbott Library, 215 Park, Waterloo. Jen Midkiff, who writes under the name J.D. Davis, will sign copies of her book, "Judicial Justice."
Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 3. Schnucks parking lot at 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.
Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.
Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market — 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 3. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis Street, Nashville.
Sparta Farmer's Market — 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. Broadway and St. Louis Streets, Sparta. Visit the market's Facebook page for updated information.
Vintage Baseball Game — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, 1 Lewis and Clark Trail, Hartford. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the sportsmanship of the early 1800's. Featuring the Alton Baseball Club. 618-251-5811.
Big Truck Day — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 9. Glazebrook Community Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. Array of trucks to climb on, climb in and explore. Free event sponsored by the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department. 618-466-1483.
