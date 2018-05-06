Do you need answers to your questions, or maybe a book suggestion? Just 'Ask Heidi.'

SHARE COPY LINK "Ask Heidi" is a new column by BND staffer and resident librarian Heidi Wiechert, a native of O'Fallon. She started as an editorial assistant at the BND in 2016. Before that, she was a reference librarian at the O'Fallon Public Library. Cara Anthony

"Ask Heidi" is a new column by BND staffer and resident librarian Heidi Wiechert, a native of O'Fallon. She started as an editorial assistant at the BND in 2016. Before that, she was a reference librarian at the O'Fallon Public Library. Cara Anthony