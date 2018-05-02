If you love monsters and music, you'll love this new record store in Collinsville

SHARE COPY LINK Elvis tribute artist Bill Cherry opened Monster Vinyl in downtown Collinsville. The shop features horror memorabilia, record albums, CDs, vintage toys, signed items and other collectibles. Derik Holtmann

Elvis tribute artist Bill Cherry opened Monster Vinyl in downtown Collinsville. The shop features horror memorabilia, record albums, CDs, vintage toys, signed items and other collectibles. Derik Holtmann