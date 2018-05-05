All-plants yard means less mowing, but more weeding

A little rain now and then is a good thing even if it stops me from finishing the weeding that my yard desperately needs.
Every year I go through this weeding ordeal, at least since I eliminated the grass and went with an all-plants yard. I can’t remember how long ago that was, but I know it was before the turn of the century.
The idea was that I wouldn’t have to mow anymore, something I had always hated. I wouldn’t have to maintain a lawn mower anymore, something I was not competent to do. And it would be less polluting. And being cheaper probably worked in there somewhere.
For the most part maintaining the yard isn’t that much work and it looks pretty cool to me. Some people passing by offer encouragement and apparently any detractors just keep quiet so that is all right, too.
But each spring the weeds take over before the perennial plants emerge. No matter how I mulch or what I do, this is a fact of my life.
I have searched for answers. But when I search online for weeding, my computer insists, in its patronizing manner, that I must have meant to search for wedding. When I insist on looking up weeding, the results are full of references to an entirely different kind of weed, marijuana.
Then there are the ads which want to sell me something, either a Weed Zinger, a Weed Snatcher (as seen on TV) or a Garden Weasel. By the way, people who bought a Weed Zinger, often also bought a fire resistant outdoor storage chest and a power inflator tool.
I don’t know how those go together but commercial web sites insist on telling you that kind of stuff in case you don’t know what to buy yourself, I guess.
I also discovered, thanks to the Urban Dictionary, that a weeding is a gathering amongst friends, family, peers or acquaintances to smoke marijuana.
Anyway, without resorting to poisonous chemicals, the best way to go after these weeds is on hands and knees, armed with a small hoe and a steel stick to dig into the soil, headphones on head blasting classic rock tunes as I occasionally sing harmony. It also provides neighborhood entertainment I’m certain.
Even as I kill them, I truly admire the tenacity of weeds. No matter how minutely I scour the soil, somehow they appear again and again as if by magic. I have read that weed seeds need only a micro fraction of a second of light in order to germinate. What chance do I have? Every time the soil is disturbed in any manner more seeds are exposed and the cycle begins again.
Weeds sprout in the cracks in sidewalks, in the holes in the bricks in brick sidewalks and in tree crevices. They are relentless.
Some years ago I planted a flower bulb called Stars of Bethlehem. It has a small white flower in spring and can be beautiful. Apparently it also is considered an invasive species by many and does spread easily. It really is more of a weed than anything. But even weeds can be pretty.
Anyway, I pulled some of these flowers to thin them and left the sprouts in a bucket on my porch. I covered that bucket with another bucket. A month or so later I moved the buckets and found the sprouts still had flowered.
I am humbled by that kind of effort. But I still composted them.
I know you should grow where you are planted and always keep striving and all sorts of other inspirational things that weeds prove.
But be aware that no matter how hard you try, there might be someone out there who sees you as a weed and wants to eliminate you.
