Popular Italian beef and gyro shop opens second metro-east location

After four years in Belleville, Super Gyros has opened a second metro-east location, this one in Maryville.
The new location, at 2615 N. Center St., opened two weeks ago and has a drive-thru window and dining area for customers.
Owner Sami Chelbi opened his first location four years ago at 766 Carlyle Ave. in Belleville.
Since then, several menu items have become local favorites. Customers consistently ask for the same things, he said during an interview in 2015. Those items are still popular today. At the top of the list is the Italian beef sandwich, thin-sliced on crusty bread with your choice of red sauce or homemade gravy on the side. Next up is the gyro.
If you look in the kitchen, you'll see Sami or one of his employees shaving slices of meat off the vertical spit. Cucumber sauce is a must to top it.
Other menu items include an Italian sausage sandwich, all-beef Chicago hot dog, Maxwell Street Polish, burgers, five chicken sandwiches and the Fabulous Greek Salad, made with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and onions topped with sliced pepperoncini, Greek olives, feta cheese, oregano and homemade dressing on the side.
"We make our own sauce with cucumbers and sour cream, but after that I can't tell you" the rest of the secret ingredients, he said with a grin. It's a family secret.
In 2013, Chelbi and his family came from Bloomington, where he and his brother run two eateries, to the St. Louis area, hoping to open another Super Gyros. The Greek-Turkish family is originally from Chicago, where his father immigrated in the 1970s.
"This is a family business. We're small, and we care about what people think of us," Sami said. "We want people to talk about us and know we have good service and good food."
