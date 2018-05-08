Free tai chi class for all ages in Belleville 'Ever and Anon' Park

What’s Happening for May 10
Events
- ‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
- National Association of Letter Carriers: Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive — 10 a.m. Saturday. Leave items by your mailbox. Donations will be picked up by community volunteers beginning at 10 a.m. Personal hygiene items, paper products and cleaning products are accepted in addition to non-perishable food items.
- Summer Charity Benefit for Hands to Help — 1 p.m. Saturday. Centerfield Tavern, 1403 East A St., Belleville. Event features raffles, pot shots, prizes, chair massages and live music from 6 to 10 p.m. Hands to Help is a non-profit that provides free massage therapy to terminal, elderly and disabled patients. Information: 618-416-8799.
- Senior Celebration — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Lunch is $5. This event features table games, Country Western band, attendance prizes and an outdoor car show. No reservations required. Information: 618-234-4410.
- Quarter Mania Event sponsored by Colleen's Cancer Kickers Relay for Life Team — Doors open 6 p.m. Auction 7 p.m. Thursday, May 10. Bel-Air Bowl, 200 S. Belt West, Belleville. Bring rolls of quarters for bidding. Event features 50/50, raffle, $5 or $25 bid paddles. Products will be auctioned off from local vendors. Reservations not required. All money collected will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Rhonda Pour, 618-531-0521 or ColleensCancerKickers@gmail.com
- Old Town Farmers' Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington Streets, Belleville. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat, honey, baked goods, dog treats, plants and crafts.
- Katherine Dunham Exhibit — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Exhibit open until May 21. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center, Lobby of 601 James R. Thompson Blvd., East St Louis. "Katherine Dunham: A Life of Dance, Activism and Anthropology" celebrates the work and influence of Katherine Dunham, the dancer, anthropologist and social activist.
- Swansea Farmers Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 3. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
- Free skin cancer screenings — 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. 4600 Memorial Drive, Medical Office Building 2, Belleville. Screenings are free. Registration is required. Appointments: 618-257-5649. Information: www.mymemorialnetwork.com/events
- Maryville Farmer’s Market — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3. Drost Park, 8 Schiber Court, Maryville.
- Spring Book Sale — 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 10; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Caseyville Public Library 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. On Thursday, preview night, the entry fee is $3. No entry fee on Friday or Saturday. $4 bag sale on Saturday. 618-345-5848.
- Fast Pitch Hall of Fame Banquet and Reunion — Doors open 6 p.m. Dinner 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16. Knights of Columbus Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. $20 donation.
- Big May Book Sale — 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 10; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. O'Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O'Fallon. Fiction and nonfiction, CDs, audiotapes and more. Separate room for children's items. 618-632-3783.
- Memorial Hospital East Rehab Services Open House — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10. Memorial East Medical Office Building, 1414 Cross St., Shiloh. Event features equipment, services display, therapist demonstrations, refreshments and attendance prizes. Free event. 618-607-1301 or www.mymemorialnetwork/events
- Lakeview Garden Club plant sale — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 224 Lakeview Lane, Collinsville.
- Mother-Son Superhero Ball — 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Gateway Center, Collinsville. For ages 3 to 16 years. Hosted by the Collinsville Area Recreation District. Games, music, food and more. Tickets: 618-346-7529 or go online to www.collinsvillerec.com/heroball.html.
- Race for Recovery, Walk for Awareness 2018 — 7:15 a.m. sign-in. 8 a.m. run begins. Saturday. GCS Ballpark, 2301 Grizzlie Bear Blvd., Sauget. A 5K race or 1 mile walk for mental health by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southwestern Illinois. $30 fee. Register: runsignup.com/NAMI5KRaceforRecovery
- Troy City-Wide Garage Sale, Spring 2018 — Friday, Saturday. Troy. Digital map of participating addresses may be found on www.troycoc.com/map_troy Information: 618-667-8769.
- Troy Recycle Day — 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. E-cycle with CJD E-Cycling, paper shredding with Highland Recycling and Shredding, turn in old prescriptions with the Troy Police Department, schedule a large item pickup with Republic Services. Information: 618-667-8769 or marketing@troycoc.com
Food
- Kiwanis Lunch-to-Go to benefit YMCA Summer Learning Camp — 11 a.m. Saturday. In front of Crehan's Irish Pub, 5500 N. Belt West, Belleville. Pork steak, potato salad and baked beans for $10. All proceeds go to the camp. Belleville firefighters will be at the event with a fire truck to give kids a hands-on tour. Accepting donations of like-new summer kids clothing and shoes for Caritas Family Solutions of Belleville.
- Fundraiser Dinner for the Webb Family — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Garden Place Senior Living, 480 Dd Road, Columbia. Mostaccioli dinner includes mostaccioli, salad, bread sticks and dessert. $8 adults, $5 children. Dine in or carry out. Proceeds generated will go to the Webb family for medical bills. Six children were hospitalized after a car crash that killed their mother.
- Mothers Day Breakfast — 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Albers American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Pork sausage, ham, pancakes, eggs. $9 adults, $4 child, 5 and under free. Carryouts available. Proceeds for Legion Youth Programs. Information: 618-248-5505.
- Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
- Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
- Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
- Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
- Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
- O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
- O'Fallon Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O'Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O'Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
- Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
- Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
- St. Joseph Church Fish Bake and Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Baked and fried cod, shrimp, sides, desserts. Sponsored by the Support Committee. Eat in or carryout. 618-539-4720.
- Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
- Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
- Turkey Hill Grange barbecue — 4 to 7 p.m. Every Thursday through Sept. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois Highway 15, Belleville. Featuring pulled pork, pork steak and brats. Proceeds benefit community service projects. Carryout or eat in.
- Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
- Mouse Race Benefit: "Fight for Lindsey Herbeck" — 7 p.m. Friday. St. James Parrish Hall, Millstadt. $20. Walk-ins welcome. Reservations: Kelly Sonnenberg, 618-410-1680.
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
- Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
- Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
Club News
- American Association of University Women — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 16. 4204 West Main Street Brewery, Belleville. Program: Illinois State Police Metro-East Crime Lab presented by Steve Avedesian. Reservations to Mary Lu by May 14.
- Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Program: special music by Gail Long. Guests always welcome.
- Parents Without Partners' — Monthly meeting 5:30 p.m., orientation 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Eckert's Restaurant, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Information: Janet, 618-234-5937.
- PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, May 10. PSOP Building, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Title: "Earthly Remains" by Donna Leon. Discussion leader: Peg Malec.
- Metro East Real Estate Investors Association monthly meeting — 5:30 p.m. Monday. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Jeffrey Taylor to present "How to Be a Level Five Landlord". Information: 618-877-6352.
- Turkey Hill Grange meeting — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Grange Building, corner of Highway 15 and Green Mount Road, Belleville. Program: impersonator of historical figure Benjamin Godfrey will present his significance to the area North of Belleville. Meeting after the program with refreshments to follow.
- Collinsville Faith in Action Care Receivers lunch — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 19. Shrine Restaurant, 442 S. Demazenod Drive, Belleville. Featuring 8 soups and 31 salad selections. Reservations due by May 14 to Nancy Kaprelian, 618-799-9085.
- Germantown Historical Society Annual Meeting — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10. Germantown Legion, 1105 Sycamore St., Germantown. Spotlighting the history of four Germantown schools.
- Madison County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 10. Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Joy Upton will give a presentation on genealogy and DNA. Guests always welcome.
Reservations Required
- "Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk" — 9 a.m. June 3. Upper Muny Parking Lot, St. Louis. This event features food, games, a rock wall, petting zoo, crafts, carnival games and a one-mile walk benefiting the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis. Reservations: 314-833-7554 or erin@dsagsl.org
- Belleville Philharmonic Summer Intergenerational Orchestra — June 4 to July 23. Philharmonic Hall, 116 N. Jackson, Belleville. Further information and registration forms: www.bellevillephilharmonic.org/summer-orchestra.html
Theater/Concerts
- A Tribute to Johnny Cash — Doors open 6 p.m. Show 7 p.m. Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Featuring Bill Fourness and the "One More Round" Band. Advance tickets $20, tickets at door $25. Sponsored by the Swansea Improvement Association. Tickets: 314-329-1299.
- USAF Band of Mid-America Chamber Recital Series — 7:30 p.m. Monday. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon. A night of chamber music. Free concert, no tickets required.
- Live Music by Daryl Wayne Dasher — 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Tennessee-based singer and songwriter who performs Folk and Western music. $10. Tickets: www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door.
- The Patty Waszak Variety Show — Dinner show 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Gathering Place Off Broadway, 290 S. Burns, Sparta. Tickets for show only $20. For dinner and show, $30. Tickets: 618-965-3726 or thegatheringplaceoffbroadway.com.
- Alton Little Theater: Camelot — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday, May 16; 2p.m. Sunday. Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton. Admission: $17 adults, $10 students. Tickets: 618-462-3205.
Worth the Drive
- Biker Barbecue Cook-Off — 11 a.m. Saturday. Alton Moose Lodge, 526 E. Delmar Ave., Godfrey. Admission $2 adults, no charge for children 12 or younger. Vote for your favorite BBQ. Event features a car and bike show, and vendors. Event benefits families facing cancer.
- "Miles Cemetery Restoration and Experiences" — 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Monroe County History Museum, 72 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Program includes history of Miles Cemetery, restoration of masusoleum and future plans. The art of "dowsing" will be demonstrated. 618-939-5009
- St. Jacob Village-Wide Garage Sales — Thursday, May 10, Friday and Saturday. A list of participating addresses can be found at St. Jacob Village Hall, 213 N. Douglas St., St. Jacob.
- Highland Walking Event — Registration 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Plaza Square, Highland. $3 fee. Hosted by the Lebanon Cedar Cruisers Walk Club. Information: Bill Malina, 618-588-4097 or www.ava.org.
- Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. www.goshenmarket.org
- Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Schnucks parking lot at 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.
- Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.
- Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market — 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 3. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis Street, Nashville.
- Sparta Farmer's Market — 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. Broadway and St. Louis Streets, Sparta. Visit the market's Facebook page for updated information.
- Alton Farmers' and Artisans' Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. www.downtownalton.com or 618-463-1016.
- Grand Opening: Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Live music and over 350 vendors. 217-324-8147.
- Medicare Questions and Answers — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City. Four parts of Medicare will be covered, enrollment options and more. Presented by Jon Burgmann of the Burgmann Insurance Group. 618-452-6238 ext. 730.
- Saavy Senior Seminar — 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 16. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Featuring presentations from Ameren, Madison County Sheriff's Department and the Edwardsville Fire Department. 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org
- Tennessee Williams Festival, St. Louis — Parade 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10. Grand Center, St. Louis. The festival will run from May 10 through 19 and features presentations of "A Streetcar Named Desire," one-man show, panel discussions, staged reading and a "Stella Shouting Contest." Go to www.twstl.org for more information and tickets. The opening day parade is free.
- Hand-rolled Cigar Networking Event — 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 10. Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway, Alton. Free admission. Presented by Derrick and Kathleen Richardson. Scott Biancardi, owner of STL Cigars, will be the cigar host.
