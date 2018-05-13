Liquid-nitrogen desserts arrive at St. Clair Square; Skechers to open new shoe store

You’ll need a spoon, but you won’t find an ice cream scoop behind the counter at Snow Factory Roll Ice Cream.
The popular Delmar Loop ice cream shop recently opened a new location at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights.
Located on the upper level of the mall near Auntie Anne’s Pretzels in the food court, Snow Factory Roll Ice Cream's menu offers a variety of flavors and toppings.
From strawberry cheesecake and brownie Oreo to Nutella banana and salted caramel cracker, the flavor list offers unique combinations. Cookies and cream ($6.50) is the most popular flavor, co-owner Jing Liu said.
You can add a fresh fruit, marshmallows, gummy worms and other toppings for 50 cents more.
Lui said the shop plans to add nitrogen ice cream to the menu within the next two weeks. But you don’t have to wait until then to have a nitrogen-infused treat.
Dragon’s breath ($6.49) is a new item on the menu at Snow Factory. Liquid nitrogen is poured over fruit-flavored cereal and served to customers with a strawberry dipping sauce. Smoke seeps out of your mouth and nose after you take a bite, and the shop has a warning label posted in the store if you’re brave enough to try it.
The sign tells customers to stab the dragon’s breath with the provided stick and dip the cereal in the syrup before eating it. Other vendors across the country suggest blowing on the cereal three times before eating it.
Want to try the dragon’s breath or rolled ice cream at the Snow Factory? The ice cream is open during mall hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Skechers to open shoe store in Fairview Heights
Skechers is opening a shoe store in Fairview Heights this summer.
It will be located in PerriDax Plaza, a two-building complex at 10 and 22-26 Lincoln Highway, just south of St. Clair Square, according to the complex's owner, Jan Gitcho.
"They expect this to be one of their best stores," he said. "They're very excited about Fairview Heights. That's why they committed to such a big space."
The space is about 7,000 square feet, on one end of the building at 10 Lincoln Highway. It used to house Advance Carpet One Floor & Home.
"Advance Carpet was with me for 15 years," Gitcho said. "They closed all their stores in Illinois. They've been gone for about six months."
The building also houses Clarkson Eyecare, Wee-Peats Kids Resale, Budget Rent a Car and Avis Rent a Car. A Music & Arts store is expected to move in June 1.
Skechers corporate representatives didn't return calls for comment.
"I think they're going to be open in the next month," Gitcho said. "They don't waste time."
Becky Reeb, owner of Wee-Peats, was happy to hear about the new shoe store.
"It's just going to bring a lot more traffic," she said. "So there's a better chance that people will see my store and stop in. Everybody knows Skechers."
The company is described as a $4.16 billion "global leader in the performance and lifestyle footwear industry" on its website. It carries more than 3,000 shoe styles for men, women and children at more than 2,600 stores.
The other building in PerriDax Plaza houses The HoneyBaked Ham Co. There's also a vacant space that Gitcho hopes to fill soon.
"I could have leased it out many times, but I want a strong tenant," he said. "It's just safer."
Belleville coffee shop to open second location at mall
Owners of Miscellanea House coffee shop and restaurant in Belleville plan to open a second location at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights.
It will be called Miscellanea House Creations.
"It's going to be a coffee shop, but we're going to go back to our roots with more specialty retail items," said co-owner Michelle McIntosh, 34, of Belleville.
That includes spices, popcorn, imported olive oils and vinegars, Bissinger's and Venchi's chocolate, Galena Canning Co. jams and jellies and Italian bread from The Hill in St. Louis.
Miscellanea House carried more of these items when it opened in 2014 on West Main Street in Belleville, but McIntosh and her mother, Sharon Egler, had to reduce inventory to provide more customer seating.
The new space at St. Clair Square is about 1,400 square feet and is on the second level, near Hollister Co. The coffee shop will replace Capital Candy, which moved out last fall, according to Michael Hagen, the mall's general manager.
"It's always good to see new stores open," he said.
Miscellanea House Creations will serve mostly retail and takeout customers, seating only about a half-dozen people.
The menu will include espressos, Americanos, lattes, mochas and other drinks made with Hartford coffees from St. Louis, as well as herbal teas, Italian sodas and deli sandwiches.
"Hopefully, we'll be open by the first of June," said McIntosh, a mother of three who is studying mass communications at Southwestern Illinois College and managing its radio station.
For Miscellanea House Creations, the two women are adding McIntosh's father, Jonn Bianchi Jr., as a partner. Her husband, Glenn Cross III, also will be helping out.
St. Clair Square has a Starbucks coffee shop, but McIntosh noted that it's in a different part of the mall and serves a different clientele.
"Starbucks is actually going to be doing a remodel," Hagen said. "They're going to be switching to their new look."
Miscellanea House occupies a historic building at 1111 W. Main St. in Belleville, but it will be moving to 1018 W. Main St., former location of Reichling's Tavern.
Egler bought the brick storefront last fall and saved it from demolition, McIntosh said. Egler is now renovating it.
"They had taken out the big glass windows in front, and Mom's putting them back," McIntosh said. "And she's leaving one brick wall exposed. It's going to be nice."
You'll soon be able to get Polynesian shave ice in Collinsville
With summer just around the corner, Michele Goldsmith can't wait to bring a sweet Polynesian treat to the metro-east.
Polynesian Breeze in Collinsville is expected to open later this month with shave ice, Kona coffee and Hawaiian cookies on the menu. Customers can find the business' yellow hut in the same parking lot as Swing City Music, which is located at 1811 Vandalia St.
"It takes you to a place," Goldsmith said of the unique menu. "I think we could all learn something."
The dessert is known as “shave ice” not “shaved ice," Goldsmith said. Anyone, who refers to it as shaved ice, might not have an authentic product.
Shave ice starts with an ice cream base, which is optional, topped with thinly shaved ice off a block. Then it's drizzled with Hawaiian flavors, and you can add toppings if you want to. The most popular topping added is called a snow cap, which is sweetened condensed milk.
"It just gives it another layer of flavor," Goldsmith said. Also available as toppings are fresh fruit, Azuki beans and Mochi balls.
Goldsmith said her husband, William, inspired her to open the business. He has Polynesian roots, and Goldsmith wanted to give him a piece of home by bringing his culture to the metro-east.
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's Small Business Development Center provided support ahead of the opening.
Polynesian Breeze will have people of Polynesian culture performing occasionally, including Nyssa Collins, a former contestant on the New Zealand television talent show "The X Factor."
