Art on the Square and festivals in Mascoutah and St. Jacob are this weekend

What’s Happening for May 17.
Festivals
- Art on the Square — Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Public Square, Belleville. Fine art fair featuring vendors, music, kid's activities and more. See the full schedule each day of the festival at bnd.com.
- Berries, Bluegrass and Barn Quilts — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Trinity Gardens and Farmstead, 11858 Zimmermann Road, Mascoutah. Free event. Music with George Portz and Friends of Bluegrass. Featuring bounce house, balloons, hayrides, art and barn quilts, brats, hot dogs, ice cream and homemade desserts for sale. Proceeds benefit ALFA/Trinity Programs. Sponsored by ALFA Foundation in support of programs for people with physical and developmental disabilities. 618-420-8427
- St. Jacob U.C.C. Strawberry Festival — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Township Park, 239 Main St., St. Jacob. Featuring music, crafters, jump houses, and children's entertainment.
- 5th Annual Celebrate Cahokia — 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cahokia Park, Cahokia. Featuring live music, fire truck on display, free popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, bounce house, attendance prizes. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. The Jarrot Mansion will be open for free tours. Sponsored by the Cahokia Connections Church Alliance.
- Bethalto Jaycees Country Fair — Thursday, May 17, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Bethalto Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. Event features carnival games and rides, food vendors and live music. 618-377-8051
Events
- Touch-A-Truck Community Fair — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Sponsored by the Metro East Chapter of the Illinois Association for the Education of Young Children. Free event featuring different types of transportation vehicles to explore.
- Free Hepatitis C and HIV Tests — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Health Department, 19 Public Square, Belleville. Offered by the St. Clair County Health Department. All tests are confidential. Information: 618-825-4471.
- 'West Fest' 2018 — 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 17. SIUE Higher Education Campus, 601 J.R. Thompson Drive, East St. Louis. An afternoon and evening with Cornel West, who is a philosopher, theologian, author, activist and Harvard University professor. The event features public addresses and panelists. Information: 618-650-3991 or eredmon@siue.edu
- Stookey Post 1255 American Legion Annual Flag Retirement Ceremony — 2 p.m. Saturday. Stookey Post, 201 Eiler Road, Belleville. Master of ceremonies: Col. James T. Pratt III, U.S. Army, retired. The public is invited and refreshments will be available.
- Old Town Farmers' Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington Streets, Belleville. Featuring seasonal locally grown produce, meat, honey, baked goods and more. Free children's activity and acoustic music by Gavin McNutt from 9 a.m. to noon.
- Swansea Farmers Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 17. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
- Food for Fines: Belleville Public Library — From May 21 through July 31, bring in non-perishable food or toiletry items for the Community Interfaith Food Pantry and the library will waive $1 of fines for every item donated up to $10 per card. No expired or damaged packaging will be accepted. This program only covers fines. Items may be donated at either library: 121 E. Washington St. or 3414 W. Main St., Belleville. 618-234-0441
- Diva's Night Out — Register 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 17. Eckert Florist, 201 W. Main St., Belleville. Cost $5. Stroll, sip and shop to Big Daddy's by 8 p.m. to win prizes. Portion of the proceeds support the 9/11 Memorial.
- Maryville Farmer’s Market — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17. Drost Park, 8 Schiber Court, Maryville.
- ‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
- Millstadt Farmer's Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt.
- Square and Round Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Aaron Wells calling. The Tevlins cueing. Eunice Peterson, 618-660-6030
- Mid-Illinois and Southern Illinois Iris Societies: Annual Spring Iris Show — Entries received 8 to 10 a.m. Judging 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday. Caseyville Township Hall, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. No charge to the public. Specimens on display from noon to 4 p.m.
- Buck Road Cemetery: Annual Memorial Day Service — 2 p.m. Sunday. Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville. The public is invited. 199 veterans are buried at the cemetery.
- Oaklawn Cemetery: Memorial Day Service — 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Oaklawn Cemetery, Glen Carbon. The service will include a reading of the names of all veterans buried at Oaklawn. All interested persons are welcome. Bring a lawn chair.
- Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center at SIUE: Minority Entrepreneurship Workshop — 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, 101 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Circle, East St. Louis. Sponsored by Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church of East St. Louis. Open to all entrepreneurs in the community and will focus on a variety of general topics. Information: 618-650-2929
- Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center at SIUE: Minority Entrepreneurship Workshop — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The First Bank, 4387 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Open to all entrepreneurs in the community and will focus on a variety of general topics. Information: 618-650-2929
- 2018 National Emergency Medical Staff Week Softball Game — Noon, Saturday. Granby Park, Illinois 2550 N. 44th St., Fairmont City. Medical professionals from the community will play softball. The public is invited to watch, enjoy food and drinks.
Food
- Boy Scout Troop 30 Barbecue — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Rural Family Medical Parking Lot, 251 Marketplace Drive, Freeburg. Pork steaks, brats, hamburgers, homemade sides.
- Hog Roast — Noon Saturday. Freedom Farm, Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Sponsored by American Legion Post 58. www.legionfreedomfarm.com
- Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
- Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
- Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
- Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
- Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
- O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
- O'Fallon Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O'Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O'Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
- Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
- Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
- Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
- Turkey Hill Grange barbecue — 4 to 7 p.m. Every Thursday through Sept. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois Highway 15, Belleville. Featuring pulled pork, pork steak and brats. Proceeds benefit community service projects. Carryout or eat in.
- Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
- Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
- Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
- Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Partner night. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
Club News
- Optimist Club of Belleville — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Program: recognizing the youth winners of the Poster, Oratorical and Essay contests.
- Ainad Shriners and Valley of Southern Illinois Scottish Rite Masons: Kids Fishing Rodeo — Registration 11 a.m. Sunday. Contest from noon to 2 p.m. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. For 8th grade and younger. An adult must be present for all participants. Information: Brian, 618-971-9411 or bkcoppo@earthlink.net
- Weihl-Hawkins Rifle and Pistol Club: Open House — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. North County Road, Mascoutah. Formerly called the Caseyville Rifle and Pistol Club. Club will have an open house and take applications for new members. 618-980-9038 or weihlhawkinsrifleandpistolclub.com
- Granite City Senior Social Club Dance — Doors open 5:30 p.m. Dancing 7 to 9 p.m. Monday. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Refreshments served. 618-444-6771
- Dupo Classmates and Friends Lunch Bunch — 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 17. Aunt Maggie's Restaurant, 230 N. Main St., Columbia.
Reservations Required
- "Suicide: The Ripple Effect" screening — June 19. O'Fallon 15 Cinema, 1320 Central Park Drive, O'Fallon. Kevin Hines attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. He survived and is on a mission to use his story to help others stay alive. Reserve ticket for documentary: gathr.us/screening/22831
- Lindenwood University-Belleville Summer Athletic Camps — The university will host a variety of summer athletic camps starting in June. The camps include basketball, lacrosse, softball, soccer, wrestling and more. Information: Charlie Mager, cmager@lindenwood.edu or 618-239-6111. Registration is available online at www.lindenwoodlionscamps.com
- Saint Louis Zoo: Pollinator Dinner — Tuesday, June 19. Saint Louis Zoo, St. Louis. Dinner buffet, displays and a presentation about pollinators, their habitats and foods that depend upon them. Portion of the proceeds supports the Center for Native Pollinator Conservation. Reservations: 314-646-4897
Theater/Concerts
- Benefit Recital for Jenny Rea — 7 p.m. Friday. First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. Jenny Rea, a student at Murray State University, will perform a vocal recital. Free will offering will be taken to support Rea's study abroad in Lucca, Italy.
- John Waite: Wooden Heart Acoustic — 7 p.m. Sunday. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets: www.wildeytheatre.com or 618-307-1750.
- "A Walk Down Broadway" — 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday; 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Tickets $10. Available at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door.
- Alton Little Theater: Camelot — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17, Friday, Saturday; 2p.m. Sunday. Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton. Admission: $17 adults, $10 students. Tickets: 618-462-3205.
Worth the Drive
- Hungarian Luncheon and Folk Dance Demonstration: A Cultural Experience — 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar, Granite City. Presented by the Lincoln Place Heritage Association. Featuring authentic traditional Hungarian foods and pastries. Open to the public, eat in or carry out. $10 per plate. No reservations required. 618-451-2611 or lincolnplaceheritage.wordpress.com
- Kids Day at Cahokia Mounds — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville. Event features hands on activities for children, games. Food and drink booths will be available. 618-346-5160 or www.cahokiamounds.org
- Holy Dormition Orthodox Parish: lunch to go — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Holy Dormition Orthodox Parish, 300 N. 4th St., Benld. Dinners $9. Beef stroganoff, nut and poppy seed rolls, stuffed crepes and more for sale. Pre-orders, call or text: Debbie Spears, 217-313-6522 or Tatyana Meiekord, 217-720-5099.
- Cahokia Day at the Jarrot Mansion: Open House — 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Illinois Route 157, Cahokia. One of the oldest brick buildings in Illinois, the home was built in 1810 by Nicholas Jarrot, a refugee from the French Revolution. The mansion is administered by the State of Illinois.
- Elsah Spring Festival — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Featuring arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, musicians, historic building tours and walking tours. For a full schedule of events and vendors: www.escapetoelsah/events or 618-374-2821.
- "Gardening at Practically No Cost" — 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 17. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Rick Gregory from SWIC will discuss gardening techniques. 618-452-6238 ext. 755
- Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. www.goshenmarket.org
- Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Schnucks parking lot at 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.
- Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.
- Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market — 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis Street, Nashville.
- National "Run for the Wall" motorcycle ride — 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Mt. Vernon. More than 500 bikers will re-fuel and proceed down Broadway to the Mt. Vernon Outland Airport for a donated luncheon. The public is encouraged to line Broadway Street with flags and join the bikers at the airport.
- Sparta Farmer's Market — 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. Broadway and St. Louis Streets, Sparta. Visit the market's Facebook page for updated information.
- Farmers' and Artisans' Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. www.downtownalton.com or 618-463-1016.
- Marine Community Garage Sale: Spring 2018 — Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Village of Marine. troycoc.com
- 2018 Whitaker Music Festival: Free evening concerts — 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 23. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Gene Jackson performing.
- Kiener Kids presented by Centene Charitable Foundation — 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Kiener Plaza, St. Louis. Yoga Buzz yoga session for all ages at 9:30 a.m. and then live storytellers take the stage. Register: www.archpark.org/event/kiener-kids.
- Paralegal Services for Seniors — 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 23. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Service provided by Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation. Appointment required: 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org
