Here is Saturday's schedule for Art on the Square

Art on the Square opened Friday and continues from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Belleville. In addition to the sale of fine art, the festival features activities for children, live entertainment, artist demonstrations and more. Admission is free.
Here's the schedule of activities:
Saturday, May 19
Festival is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
▪ 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — The Dixie Allstars on the Main Stage.
▪ 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Robert Wagener at the Wine Court.
▪ 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Gateway East Artist Guild demonstrations by Karen Miller (pastels), Linda Rawson (watercolor painting) and Ana Sumner (fiber mixed media).
▪ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — The Children's Art Garden is open. The children's art projects this year are centered around the festival's theme of “The Royal Affair at Art on the Square.”
▪ 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Jennifer Bertrand, winner of HGTV’s “Design Star,” on the Interior Design Stage.
▪ 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. — High School Exhibit in the lobby of the Mathis, Marifian and Richter Ltd., 23 Public Square, Belleville.
▪ 12:30 to 1 p.m. — "Asian Art in Design" presented by Patty Gregory, director of Art on the Square, and Carole Hiatt-Neptune on the Interior Design Stage.
▪ 1 to 1:45 p.m. — Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra on the Main Stage.
▪ 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. — Jennifer Bertrand on the Interior Design Stage.
▪ 2 to 4 p.m. — Beabout Jazz at the Wine Court.
▪ 2 to 5 p.m. — Gateway East Artist Guild demonstrations by Suzy Kunz (pencil drawing), Janet Morieko-Gagen (jewelry) and Ramah Alberts (acrylics painting).
▪ 2:15 to 3 p.m. — Metro East Community Chorale on the Main Stage.
▪ 2:30 to 3 p.m. — "Trending in Design" presented by Ali Vernier on the Interior Design Stage.
▪ 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Granite City Swing Band on the Main Stage.
▪ 3:30 to 4 p.m. — Jennifer Bertrand on the Interior Design Stage.
▪ 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. — Gateway Men's Chorus at the Wine Court.
▪ 5 to 8 p.m. — Gateway East Artist Guild demonstrations by Jay Burgmann (watercolor painting), Karen Romani (cold wax painting), and Christy MacMorran (acrylic painting).
▪ 6 to 9 p.m. — Anita Rosamond on the Main Stage.
▪ 6 to 10 p.m. — John Farrar Trio at the Wine Court.
Sunday, May 20
Festival is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
▪ 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Celtica on the Main Stage.
▪ 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. — Don James Quartet at the Wine Court.
▪ 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Gateway East Artist Guild demonstrations by Joyce Robbins (well drawing), Beth Meier (pastel) and Lendy Middendorf (glass beads).
▪ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — High School Exhibit in the lobby of the Mathis, Marifian and Richter Ltd., 23 Public Square, Belleville.
▪ 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Jennifer Bertrand, winner of HGTV’s “Design Star,” on the Interior Design Stage.
▪ Noon to 4 p.m. — The Children's Art Garden is open. The children's art projects this year are centered around the festival's theme of “The Royal Affair at Art on the Square.”
▪ 1 to 1:45 p.m. — Masterworks Chorale on the Main Stage.
▪ 1 to 1:45 p.m. — Grimm and Gorly Florist and Gifts, Jeff and Zach Bair, on the Interior Design Stage.
▪ 2 to 2:45 p.m. — High School Exhibition Awards on the Main Stage.
▪ 2 to 5 p.m. — Gateway East Artist Guild demonstrations by Lendy Middendorf (glass beads), Kathy Gomric (pencil drawing) and Marty Spears (watercolor painting).
▪ 2:15 to 5 p.m. — The Convertibles at the Wine Court.
▪ 2:15 to 3 p.m. — Jennifer Bertrand on the Interior Design Stage.
▪ 3 to 5 p.m. — Abbey Road Warriors on the Main Stage.
▪ 3:15 to 4 p.m. — Eckert Florist, Rita Eckert, on the Interior Design Stage.
Shuttle schedule
The St. Clair County Transit District provides bus service to Art on the Square from the Scheel Street MetroLink Station in Belleville.
Saturday, May 19 — The bus leaves the station around 10:50 a.m. and returns every 15 minutes. The final shuttle will leave at 9:20 p.m. from East Main and Jackson Streets.
Sunday, May 20 — The bus leaves the station around 10:50 a.m. and returns every 15 minutes. The final shuttle will leave at 5:20 p.m. from East Main and Jackson Streets.
