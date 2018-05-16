Craving pizza? Give in and your dinner could support the Major Case Squad.

Peel Wood Fired Pizza announced they will host a fundraiser Wednesday night where a portion of the restaurant's proceeds will be donated to the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad.
The pizzeria's locations in Edwardsville and O'Fallon will donate 20 percent of sales to the Major Case Squad from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Customers must present a copy of the event flyer at the restaurant for the donation to be made.
The O'Fallon location is at 104 South Cherry Street and Edwardsville's is located at 921 South Arbor Vitae.
The Major Case Squad works on investigations in the metro east and St. Louis area.
Recently, the squad led the initial investigation into the disappearance of Denita Hedden, a Royal Lakes woman who went missing Jan. 25 and has not been found. They also investigated the burned body of a woman found in Imperial, Mo. in March and a St. Louis man found shot to death in rural Glen Carbon in February.
