June Festival Calendar features parades and picnics for Southern Illinois

June is here and the 2018 Festival Calendar starts with the annual Shriners Circus Parade on Friday, June 1, in downtown Belleville. The rest of the month features homecomings, celebrations, car shows and more.
The Belleville News-Democrat festival calendar will be published monthly from June through October. Following is a list of events planned for June in Southern Illinois:
June 1 — Shriners Circus Parade.
7:30 p.m. Friday. Downtown Belleville. Parade begins at 17th and West Main Streets and continues on Main Street. It ends at the 800 block of East Main Street. In the event of inclement weather contact 618-874-1870, ext. 15 and listen to the recorded message.
June 1-2 — 31st Annual International Horseradish Festival.
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Main Street, Collinsville. Food and crafts. This event also features an appearance by a Clydesdale horse from Anheuser-Busch, Glow Run, Little Miss Horseradish Pageant, bags and washers tournaments, a fishing derby and Family Fun Area. See full schedule of events and entertainment at internationalhorseradishfestival.com.
June 1-2 — BBQ, Brews, Bluegrass Family Festival and Car Show.
9 a.m. to midnight. Friday and Saturday. Wittmann Park-Jerseyville, 401 Mound St., Jerseyville. The event includes a BBQ competition, car show, live music, children's activities, raffles, food vendors and more. Proceeds from the festival benefit the Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation. Information: 618-498-3312.
June 2 — Metro East Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America Picnic.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Belleville Citizen's Park, 341 Citizen's Park Drive, Belleville. The picnic features food, games and a short program about gun violence.
June 2 — Ainad Shriners Circus.
2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Belle Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt East, Belleville. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. For a free child's ticket go to www.soilshrinercircus.com
June 2 — Belleville Museum Open House Day.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. All museums in Belleville will be open with special displays. Participating locations include: The Labor & Industry Museum (Belleville News-Democrat's Ask Heidi "Most Haunted Location in Belleville") at 123 N. Church St., The Garfield Street Saloon at 633 E. Garfield St., The Ebeling-Maurer House at 1106 W. Main Street, the Gustave Koerner House at the corner of Abend Street and Mascoutah Ave., the Kunz House at 602 Fulton St. and the St. Clair County Historical Society, 701 E. Washington St.
June 2-3 — The 48th Annual Fort de Chartres June Rendezvous.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fort de Chartres State Historic Site near Prairie du Rocher. Participants dressed in period clothing, camps, crafts, music, entertainment and more. Event is hosted by Les Coureurs des Bois de Fort de Chartres and sponsored by Les Amis du Fort de Chartres, with additional support from the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency. Admission is free. $5 parking fee each day.
June 3 — Mt. Vernon PawFest.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Veteran's Park, Mt. Vernon. The event features laser tag, a petting zoo, obstacle course, dog services, craft vendors and more. The festival admission is free but donations to enter contests will benefit Vet Your Pet of Jefferson County and the Jefferson County Animal Control. There will also be a supply drive for the Jefferson County Animal Control. The public is encouraged to bring dry and canned dog and cat food, bleach, dryer sheets, flea control medicine and more. Information: enjoymtvernon.com
June 3 — Waterloo Optimist Car Show.
8 a.m. registration. Sunday, Monroe County Courthouse grounds, 100 S. Main St., Waterloo. Hot Wheels races for kids, 50/50 drawing, food, refreshments. Free to the public; fees for vehicle entries. Proceeds benefit local youth groups. www.waterlooiloptimist.org.
June 3 — 26th Annual Antique Tractor Show.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Monroe County Fair Grounds, Route 156 West, Waterloo. Opening ceremonies are 10 a.m., "chain in the box" at 11 a.m. and egg race at 1 p.m. This event features tractor parades, blacksmith demonstrations, train and wagon rides, petting zoo and corn drive.
June 7-9 — 2018 Marissa Coal Festival.
5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. Marissa Village Park. Event features rides, food, booths, live music, tournaments and more. Parade at 4 p.m. Saturday.
June 8-9 — Edwardsville Route 66 Festival.
6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday. City Park, downtown Edwardsville. Vendors, food, live music. Metro Milers 10K Run and Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride at 8 a.m. Saturday. Car show at 4 p.m. Saturday. www.edwardsvilleroute66.com.
June 8-10 — Highland Schweizerfest 2018.
Friday-Sunday. Highland Square, 1115 Broadway, Highland. Highland Jaycees annual homecoming celebration includes food and drink vendors, rides, live music, games and more.
June 9 — PrideFest 2018.
Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. West Main Street, Belleville. This event features food, vendors, merchandise, pride wear, live music, Kid Zone and more. The High Heel Drag Race and Drag Show starts at 8:30 p.m. www.metroeastprideswi.org/pride-guide.html
June 9 — Plein Air Paint Out.
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Maeystown. For all artists who love to paint in the open air. The public is invited to come and watch the artists at work. More information can be found at www.maeystown.com.
June 9 — 6th Annual MDA Car Show.
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. St. Louis Regional Airport, 8 Terminal Drive, East Alton. Hundreds of classic cars and muscle cars will line the airport grounds. Judging starts at 11 a.m. Cars will be on display from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 618-259-2531.
June 9-10 — Okawville Heritage Days Festival.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Schlosser Museum, 114 W. Walnut St., Okawville. Learn how to churn butter, knead bread or make ice cream. There will also be games from the past, live music, a farmer's market, country store, book fair, vendor and craft shows and more. The event also features the Okawville Soda Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Soda Festival will feature varieties of old-fashioned glass bottle sodas. For more information, call the Okawville Tourism and Chamber of Commerce, 618-243-5694.
June 10 — Military Heritage Day
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Waterloo. The festival features a military vehicle car show, demonstrations, reenactments, live music, rock climbing wall to benefit PTSD and more. The event is being held in celebration of Illinois' Bicentennial.
June 10 — Grand Cote Cruisers Annual Car and Truck Show.
Registration 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Judging at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Coulterville. This event features the car and truck show, music, 50/50 drawing, and food vendors.
June 15-16 — New Baden June Jamboree.
Friday and Saturday. New Baden Village Park. Sponsored by New Baden Sons of the American Legion. Rides, live entertainment. Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday. 5k walk/run at 8 a.m. Saturday. Mud bog; car and motorcycle show on Saturday. www.newbadenil.com/june_jamboree.html
June 15-16 — Glen Carbon Homecoming.
Friday and Saturday. Downtown, Glen Carbon. Both days feature carnival games and rides, music, beer garden and food vendors. Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday and fireworks at dusk Saturday.
June 15-16 — Maeystown Homecoming.
Friday and Saturday, Maeystown. Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday.
June 16 — Alton's 27th 'Juneteenth' Celebration.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. James H. Killion Park, Salu and Locust Streets, Alton. Celebrate the abolition of slavery. The event is free and open to the public. It features children's activities, music, entertainment, food and more. 618-910-7422
June 16 — Craft Beer Walk.
4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Belleville. Stroll while sampling craft beers, checking out stores, and listening to music. Tickets $30. Hosted by Belleville Main Street.
June 16 — Grand Cote Cruisers Cruise Night.
5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Pistol City, State Route 13 and Nashville Road, Coulterville. Event features the cruise, 50/50 drawing, dash plaques, employees choice award, music and participant give aways. Information: 618-758-2522 or www.grandcotecruisers.com.
June 19 — Porta Westfalica German Festival.
4 p.m. Tuesday, Courthouse Square in downtown Waterloo. Free. Pork sausage, potato pancakes and a German Biergarden. Parade with floats and marching bands at 6 p.m. The Waterloo German Band and Waterloo Municipal Band will perform.
June 29-30 — Brighton Independence Day at the Park.
Starts at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. The event features a homerun derby, hot dog eating contest, carnival rides, live music and more. Fireworks at dusk.
June 30 — Fireworks in Grafton.
Starts at 9 p.m. Saturday. Grafton riverfront, Front Street, Grafton. Fireworks begin at dusk.
Here's a preview of future festival calendars coming up later in the summer. It is not a complete list. If you have an event coming up, email them to lifestyle@bnd.com or call Heidi Wiechert at 618-239-2500.
July
July 3 — Alton Fireworks Spectacular.
5 p.m. Tuesday. Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton. Fireworks begin at 9:15 a.m. Live entertainment from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. General admission is free.
July 4 — Jerseyville Independence Day Fireworks Display.
9:15 to 10 p.m. Wednesday. Jersey County Fairgrounds, 101 W. Fairgrounds ave., Jerseyville. 618-498-3312.
July 13-14 — Lebanon Firemen's Picnic 2018.
4 p.m. to 1 a.m Friday and Saturday. Lebanon Emerald Mound Fire Department, 760 N. Monroe St., Lebanon. Live music, carnival rides, games, food vendors. Parade at 6 p.m. both nights.
July 22-29 — Monroe County Fair.
Sunday through the following Sunday. Monroe County Fairgrounds, 4177 Illinois Route 156, Waterloo. Fair exhibits, carnival rides, tractor pulls, annual Fair Queen Pageant and Little Miss contest and more.
July 24-29 — Madison County Fair.
Lindendale Park, 2025 Park Hill Drive, Highland. Product displays, livestock, arts and crafts, carnival rides, food, live music. Parking fees and admission costs for some events.
August
Aug. 11 — Venedy Picnic and Homecoming.
Food stands open at 2 p.m. Saturday. Brockschmidt Park, N. Mill Road, Venedy. Event features music, attendance prizes and raffle, food, bingo and kids' games.
Aug. 17-19 — 'Centralia Balloon Fest.'
Foundation Park, Centralia. Balloon races, fireworks, live music, food. Admission $3 per day.
Aug. 18 — The Germantown Bierfest.
4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. Schoendienst Park, Germantown. Featuring food, rides, music and cash raffle.
Aug. 24-25 — Waterloo Homecoming.
Friday and Saturday. Downtown Waterloo. Featuring live music, carnival rides, games, food and drink. Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Aug. 24-26 — Midwest ‘Salute to the Arts’
6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Moody Park Fairview Heights. Artists, kids activities, music, food.
September
Sept. 1-2 — Millstadt Homecoming.
Park opens 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Liederkranz Park, 301 N. Jefferson, Millstadt. Parades on both days at 5 p.m.
Sept. 21-22 — 38th Annual Belleville Oktoberfest.
11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Downtown Belleville. A traditional German festival.
Sept. 29 — 18th Annual St. Clare Oktoberfest.
3 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Third and Cherry Streets, O'Fallon. The outdoor festival festures food, drinks, live music, games, pony rides, inflatables, bingo, raffle and more. 5k run/walk at 4 p.m. German dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Free admission. www.stclarechurch.org/ofest or 618-632-3562.
October
Oct. 5-6 — 35th annual Belleville Chili Cook-Off.
Hosted by the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce.
Oct. 14 — Maeystown Oktoberfest.
9 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Maeystown. Event features arts, crafts, antiques and food.
