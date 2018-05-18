I'm getting older, and this newfangled technology is getting harder to understand

I was calling my sister the other day to wish her a happy 74th birthday.
My much older sister, I must stress. I was using my smart phone because that is all I have these wireless days.
She, naturally, accidentally hung up on me. So when she called back we commiserated on getting old and not being able to adapt to new technology. Or not being particularly adept with old technology for that matter.
One of our nieces wanted her to post the birthday card she had received by email to see if anyone agreed with her niece’s sentiments. But my sister said she didn’t know how. I, again, empathized.
I have a new cell phone protective case my son got me. It is supposed to be indestructible. If I were to be run over by a bulldozer, at least my phone would still be working for someone else to call 911.
But it muffles the sound and there is a little button that I accidentally hit all the time that turns the sound off entirely. I would switch back to my old case, but this thing is so well armored that I don’t know how to open it up. Besides, I don’t really mind missing calls.
But before you chuckle, younger people, remember that time catches us all. Some of my younger friends were groaning on Facebook about how in just a couple of years, the 1990s will be 30 years ago. Lordy, don’t I know how they feel.
One day you’re dying to turn 21, the next day you’re whining about turning 30. Only a seeming few days later and you’re looking back as the decade of your youth turns 30 years old.
Since I grew up in the 1960s, when these 1990s young people were thinking about old times, it was my decade. Now, of course, my decade is coming up on 60 years old and about all we can remember about it is that the music was good, for the most part.
Of course there were some clunkers. Even the Beatles had some songs that stunk. Yeah, I’m talking about you, “Hello Goodbye.”
Back when I was growing up, 30 years ago was the 1930s and while it wasn’t the Stone Ages, they didn’t even have televisions then, never mind remote controls or cable. They drove Model-Ts. Not everyone had indoor toilets.
I’m now a lot older than most of the people I considered old back then. But still I battle on, trying to convince myself that age is just a state of mind. It is amazing how old people my age look, a friend keeps posting on Facebook, with the implication that a select few of us couldn’t possibly look that old.
I know what he is talking about. Soon, you will, too.
