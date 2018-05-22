Memorial Day parades and the Italian-American Days Festival are this weekend

What’s Happening for May 24.
Noon Thursday, May 17, was the deadline to appear in today’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Heidi Wiechert at 618-239-2500.
Memorial Day
▪ Belleville Memorial Day Parade and Walnut Hill Cemetery Memorial Program — 10 a.m. Monday. Downtown Belleville. The parade begins at the Notre Dame Academy grounds at South Second St., heads east on Main Street until Mascoutah Avenue, then continues south on Mascoutah Avenue to Walnut Hill Cemetery. A ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the cemetery.
▪ Boy Scout Troop 12: Flag Retirement — 8 a.m. Saturday. Valhalla Cemetery, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. The flag retirement ceremony will be taking place in the Veteran's Memorial Garden near the Old St. Louis Road entrance and reflection pond. The public is invited to bring their own flags and participate in the ceremony.
▪ O'Fallon Memorial Day Ceremonies — 9 a.m. Monday. O'Fallon Cemetery ceremony, North Oak St., O'Fallon. The ceremony at O'Fallon cemetery includes music and a rifle salute. 11:30 a.m. Monday. O'Fallon Veterans Memorial ceremony, 737 E. Wesley Drive, O'Fallon. Program includes a guest speaker from Scott Air Force Base and the names of 27 newly-inscribed veterans will be introduced. 2 p.m. Monday. Sgt. Charles A. Fricke Gravesite Memorial Service will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
▪ Avenue of Flags Project and, Patriotic Remembrance and Balloon Release — Avenue of Flags Project at 7 a.m. Monday. Sunset Hill Cemetery, 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon. Community is invited to take part in placing more than 1,300 flags at the cemetery to honor veterans. The annual Memorial Day Patriotic Remembrance and Balloon Release will take place at noon at the cemetery.
▪ St. Rose Historical Day Celebration, Military Tribute and Ceremony — Saturday, May 26. St. Rose. A Cemetery Walk will take place at 1 p.m. at St. Rose Cemetery. Memorial Mass will take place on the cemetery grounds at 4 p.m. Military tribute display will open at 11 a.m. on the parish grounds. Flag folding ceremony at 6 p.m. near the display. Following the ceremony, the Clinton County Honor Guard will perform a 21-gun salute. More activities are listed online at www.strosedev.com.
▪ Village of Swansea Parks 31st Annual Memorial Day Ceremony — 10 a.m. Monday. Melvin Price Park, Swansea. The ceremony will include a presentation of colors, Pledge of Allegiance, playing of the National Anthem and guest speaker Tom McCaw.
▪ Dedication of Veterans Memorial and ceremony in New Athens — 10 a.m. Monday. New Athens Village Park, New Athens. The dedication will be part of the annual Memorial Day Ceremony conducted by the New Athens Veterans of Foreign Wars and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.
▪ Memorial Day Service in Dupo — 11 a.m. Monday. 200 S. 5th St., Dupo. The American Legion Prairie Du Pont Post 485 and Chief Pontiac Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1699 will have a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. 618-286-3535 or email post485@aol.com.
▪ Memorial Day at St. Augustine's Cemetery — 10 a.m. Monday. St. Augustine's Cemetery, Hecker. This event features guest speakers, music, a flyover and recognition of local veterans and other dignitaries.
▪ Alton Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony — 10 a.m. to noon, Monday. Alton. The parade will begin at Alton Middle School, 2200 College Ave., Alton. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. A ceremony honoring veterans will be held around 11:30 a.m. at the Upper Alton Cemetery after the parade.
▪ Bethalto Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony — 10:15 a.m. to noon, Monday. Downtown Bethalto. The parade steps off at 10:15 a.m. from Prairie Street and Plegge Boulevard and continues to Rose Lawn Cemetery, 10 Erwin Plegge Blvd. The memorial service will begin at the cemetery at 11 a.m.
Festivals
▪ 65th Annual Italian-American Days Festival — Friday through Monday. Benld City Park, Benld. Park opens at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free spaghetti served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the park lunch stand. Park opens noon Monday. Event features rides, live music, Italian food and games. For more information, see the Facebook page Benld Italian American Days.
▪ Granite City Elks Annual Carnival — 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 24; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday; Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 4801 Maryville Road, Granite City. "Big Wheel Band" on Friday. "Flip Side Band" on Saturday. Raffle, bingo and "Steve Hauser Band" on Sunday.
Events
▪ O'Fallon Emergency Medical Services Open House — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 24. Fire station 4, 1215 Taylor Road, O'Fallon. The free event includes tours of the EMS building, CPR simulation, blood pressure screenings, live extrication, free hot dogs and chips.
▪ Book signing by John Curry — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Words of Wisdom Christian Book Store, 4200 N. Illinois St., Swansea. John Curry will be signing copies of his book, "The Apple Seed Concept: 12 Stages of Walking in Your Purpose." In a press release, Curry said, "This book is for all of those who know their purpose but are not sure how to live it out." Copies will be available for purchase for $15 each.
▪ Department of Veterans Affairs Townhall Meeting — 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Columbia American Legion Post 581, 375 Locust St., Columbia. Sponsored by the Columbia American Legion. Representatives from the VA St. Louis Health Care System, St. Louis VA Regional Office and Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will explain eligibility requires, procedures for applying for benefits and entitlements, and answer questions. This is a free event.
▪ Old Town Farmers' Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington Streets, Belleville. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat, honey, baked goods, dog treats, plants and crafts.
▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 24. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Locally grown spring fruit and vegetables, and crafts.
▪ Maryville Farmer’s Market — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 24. Drost Park, 8 Schiber Court, Maryville.
▪ ‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
▪ Millstadt Farmer's Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt.
▪ Buck-a-Bag Sale — 9 to 11 a.m. Friday. 1050 N. State, Freeburg. Clothing, toys, shoes and miscellaneous are $1 per bag. Books are free.
Food
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O'Fallon Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O'Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O'Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Turkey Hill Grange barbecue — 4 to 7 p.m. Every Thursday through September. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois Highway 15, Belleville. Featuring pulled pork, pork steak and brats. Proceeds benefit community service projects. Carryout or eat in.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. 618-476-3731.
Club News
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Program: Ed Mullins, CEO of Prairie Farms Dairy.
▪ Fairview Heights Woman's Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 24. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Installation of new officers by Mary Beth Turner and ice cream social. Hostesses: Laura Kilroy and Mary Beth Turner.
▪ Southwest Quad City Unit of Church Women United — 10 a.m. Thursday, May 24. St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road, Granite City. Tea party and hat contest. Women of all ages, races, cultures and traditions are invited.
▪ Metro Milers Running Club event — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 30. 10 Terra Verde Suite 101, Edwardsville. Presentation at 6 p.m. Runners run 6.2 mile course at 6:30 p.m.
▪ Edwardsville Beautification and Tree Commission — The commission is seeking nominations for properties in Edwardsville city limits for the 2018 Green Thumb Awards. The award recognizes citizens for their work in beautifying Edwardsville. A nomination form may be obtained from the Edwardsville Public Library, Public Works, City Clerk's office or online at www.cityofedwardsville.com. Nominations may be submitted until June 4.
Worth the Drive
▪ Polka Dance — 2:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by Larry Haller. $7. Sandwiches for purchase. 314-867-7897 or folkfire.org/polka
▪ 29th Annual KC Car Show — Registration 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Trophies at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Gillespie Civic Center, 115 N. Macoupin, Gillespie. $12 registration fee. Event includes attendance prizes, food, music, crafts, 50/50.
▪ "Animals of the Park" Stargazing Experience — 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday. South leg of the Gateway Arch, St. Louis. Learn about the animals and wildlife that inhabit the area. Also, view the stars, weather permitting. www.gatewayarch.com or 877-982-1410.
▪ Monroe County History Museum presentation — 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Monroe County History Museum, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Author Roger Peach shares recollections from his new book, "Swamper Tales." 618-939-5008.
▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. www.goshenmarket.org
▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Schnucks parking lot at 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.
▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.
▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market — 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 24. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.
▪ Sparta Farmer's Market — 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. Broadway and St. Louis Streets, Sparta. Visit the market's Facebook page for updated information.
▪ Farmers' and Artisans' Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. www.downtownalton.com or 618-463-1016.
▪ 2018 Whitaker Music Festival: Free evening concerts — 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 30. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. "Brothers Lazaroff" performing.
Comments