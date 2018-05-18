What should you do if a family member requests a change of date for Memorial Day BBQ?

Q. Over a month ago, I talked to my two sisters and told them my husband and I were going to have a Memorial Day BBQ for family and friends on Memorial Day, May 28, and was that date clear for them. They said it was so I created a flyer invitation the next day and sent it to those on our guest list, including my two sisters. We hired someone to do the grilling and have been working on all the other details and getting in RSVP's. So, now I suddenly get a call from my oldest sister who swears I told her our BBQ was going to be on Sunday, May 27, and no, they can't come on May 28. She said my other sister thought it was on Sunday as well and they can't come, so I should change it to Sunday, since "after all, we are your family and you should have it on a day that we can all come. And Mom thinks so, too." My brother and his wife said they were coming, so I don't know why my sisters have involved my Mom. I think their request is totally unreasonable, inconsiderate and inappropriate. I am, or we are, not going to change the date, but what do I tell them without causing a family nightmare.
A. Believe it or not, you are not the first to have this problem. Yes, it is an unfortunate situation; however, you sent a follow-up flyer invitation to both of your sisters shortly after your verbal conversation and discussion of the date. They had the opportunity then to notify you of their inability to attend. You are now definitely at a point where it would truly be an inconvenience for you to change the date and also for all the other family members and friends who said they are coming. You might also incur some financial charges if you were to attempt to change the date with those you have already hired to assist you.
This is what I recommend you say (or write in a note) to your two sisters: "I'm sorry there was a misunderstanding about the date of our Memorial Day BBQ and I am disappointed that you cannot attend, but at this point, we cannot change the date. We will coordinate a date that works for both of you for another BBQ just for family as soon as possible."
Q. If I am asked to bring potato salad to a BBQ on Memorial Day, am I responsible for bringing some kind of way to keep it cool on the buffet table, or is that up to the hostess who asked me to bring potato salad?
A. Your question is very thoughtful, considerate and wise. It is far better to determine the appropriate answer or solution before arriving at the BBQ to find the hostess has not planned for how to keep your potato salad cool. It is, therefore, totally appropriate for you to call the hostess and ask her: "Would you like me to also bring some kind of larger serving bowl with ice in it for the potato salad I am bringing to the BBQ?" If she hasn't already included that cooling factor requirement in her planning, she will either offer to take care of it, or ask you to bring whatever is needed to keep your dish cool enough to be safe to eat. Either way, you will have an answer and can respond accordingly.
Q. My husband and I and our two little ones have been invited to a friend's house for a BBQ on Memorial Day. We haven't lived in this area very long, so we don't know if people shoot off fireworks on Memorial Day or if it is just on the 4th of July like where we lived before. Our little ones are very, very frightened of fireworks. Is it proper for me to call and ask them (the hosts)?
A. Yes, certainly. If the response is that they are going to have fireworks, merely explain your situation and tell them you will be leaving just prior to the beginning of the fireworks display. Telling them in advance will preclude your having to explain the day of the BBQ.
Comments