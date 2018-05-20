Rend Lake district ends water conservation efforts, boil order still in effect

Rend Lake Water District lifted its water conservation request on Sunday three days after after a water main break in Benton left thousands without water.
On Wednesday, the only pipe leading from the Rend Lake Conservancy District’s Inter-City Water Plant to the 160,000 customers it serves ruptured.
Residents in several municipalities that get their water from Rend Lake had been without water or with low water capacity after the break.
While crews had fixed a broken water main in Benton on Friday, thousands of people were still under a boil order in Southern Illinois on Saturday afternoon.
On Sunday at about 12:10 p.m., Larry Sanders with the Rend Lake Conservancy District issued a statement ending the water conservation request.
"Now, you may spend the afternoon doing laundry, washing dishes, and taking showers!" the statement read.
Boil water orders were expected to remain in effect until lifted by local municipalities or water districts, an earlier statement sent about 8:30 a.m. Sunday said.
"At the risk of forgetting somebody, the Rend Lake Conservancy District says a big thank you to our contractors: FW Electric and Plumbing, Midwest Excavating, C&C Pumps, Rend Lake Plumbing and Heating, River City Construction, Sierra Bravo, and those of you that know who you are and I have forgotten to mention," Sunday's afternoon statement read.
Comments