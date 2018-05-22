This is the 2018 Art on the Square Best of Show winner for the high school student artists — Pieces Of Me by Eva Weber from Freeburg High School.
Here are the high school student art contest winners of 2018 Art on the Square

By Heidi Wiechert

May 22, 2018 11:34 AM

Here's the list of high school winners from 2018 Art on the Square:

Best of Show

Pieces Of Me by Eva Weber from Freeburg High School. Medium: Mixed media. Instructor: Amanda Stuart.

Awards of Excellence

Untitled by Leni Bryant of Marion High School. Medium: Photography. Instructor: Beth Wilson.

The Dance by Cheridan Couty of Marion High School. Medium: Photography. Instructor: Beth Wilson.

Grandpa Emory by Mikala Kozuszek of Nashville High School. Medium: Graphite. Instructor: Danielle Schultz.

Vision Of Me by Madolyn Hurst of Belleville West High School. Medium: Oil. Instructor: Cari Casper-Bassler.

One of the Awards of Merit and People's Choice Award high school student winners from 2018 Art on the Square — Mirror by Emily Wiemer of Belleville West High School.
Awards of Merit

Banana by Alicia Willis of Belleville West High School. Medium: Mixed media. Instructor: Cari Casper-Bassler.

Cotton Candy Day Dreams by Kylen Linn of Belleville East High School. Medium: Photography. Instructor: Neal Eilers.

Mirror by Emily Wiemer of Belleville West High School. Medium: Oil Instructor: Cari Casper-Bassler.

Portrait by Sofia Sierra of Belleville West High School. Medium: Oil. Instructor: Cari Casper-Bassler.

Vincent by Fiona Woods of Centralia High School. Medium: Charcoal. Instructor: Chris Tucker.

Artist's Hands by Abigail Reinneck of Lebanon High School. Medium: Charcoal. Instructor: Kendra Kashycke.

What America's Running On by Chloe Watkins of Triad High School. Medium: Oil. Instructor: Jennifer Keller.

Lava Master by Katie Crane of Centralia High School. Medium: Oil. Instructor: Chris Tucker.

St. Clair County Awards

Zoned by Kaine Janes of Belleville West High School. Medium: Oil. Instructor: Cari Casper-Bassler.

Mastering The Reflection by William Hunter of Belleville West High School. Medium: Photography. Instructor: Robert Thornberry.

Kick Flip Off In Olgan by Ben Kokotovich of Belleville East High School. Medium: Film. Instructor: Neal Eilers.

Belleville Mayor's Choice Award

Lincoln Love by Annabelle Heddell of Belleville West High School. Medium: Charcoal. Instructor: Robert Thornberry.

Illinois American Water Co. Award

Who I Am by Alli Shell of Belleville West High School. Medium: Graphite. Instructor: Dan Krause.

Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority Award

One of the Award of Excellence and Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority Award winner from 2018 Art on the Square — Vision Of Me by Madolyn Hurst of Belleville West High School.
Belleville Kiwanis Club Awards

Pineapple by Elizabeth Harla of Althoff Catholic High School. Medium: Watercolor. Instructor: Dave Woesthaus.

Sweet Notes Of Saint Louis by Alexa Heyd of Althoff Catholic High School. Medium: Watercolor. Instructor: Dave Woesthaus.

Water Under The Bridge by Julia Barker of Althoff Catholic High School. Medium: Acrylic. Instructor: Dave Woesthaus.

Gateway East Artist's Guild Awards

Toshiro Teapot by Alexa Scheibel of Althoff Catholic High School. Medium: Ceramic. Instructor: Dave Woesthaus.

Untitled by Camryn Stroud of O'Fallon Township High School. Medium: Ink. Instructor: Debbie Raboin.

Portraiture Award

Zoned by Kaine Janes of Belleville West High School. Medium: Oil. Instructor: Cari Casper-Bassler.

Whimsy Award

Pencil Garden by Jenna Hart of Belleville West High School. Medium: Graphite. Instructor: Dan Krause.

George Gasparich Ceramic Award

Greek Volleyball by Leighten Kaiser of Althoff Catholic High School. Medium: Ceramic. Instructor: Dave Woesthaus.

St. Clair County Historical Society Award

Others by Leid Graebe of Belleville East High School. Medium: Photography. Instructor: Neal Eilers.

Belleville Jaycees Awards

Warm Planet by Logan Setterlund of Marissa High School. Medium: Spray paint. Instructor: Lydia Latham.

Pencil Garden by Jenna Hart of Belleville West High School. Medium: Graphite. Instructor: Dan Krause.

Two Sides Of The Story by Abbi Wilson of Belleville West High School. Medium: Altered book. Instructor: Dan Krause

The Ghost Of A Fox by Emma Pritchard of Belleville East High School. Medium: Ceramic. Instructor: Candace Santos.

My Hometown by Daniela Sangurima of Sparta High School. Medium: Acrylic. Instructor: Yvonne Balleto.

One of the Awards of Merit high school student winners from 2018 Art on the Square — Artist's Hands by Abigail Reinneck of Lebanon High School.
Evelyn Jaunita Ettinger Award for Fiber

Nova Party by Alexus Davis of Belleville East High School. Medium: Mixed media. Instructor: Candace Santos.

Art on the Square Committee Award

People's Choice Awards

Garden Of Smiles by Tanner Voss of Carlyle High School. Medium: Colored pencil. Instructor: Marvin Linton.

Evening Snooze by Josie Schubert of Lebanon High School. Medium: Colored pencil. Instructor: Kendra Kashycke.

One of the Belleville Kiwanis Club Awards winners from 2018 Art on the Square — Pineapple by Elizabeth Harla of Althoff Catholic High School.
Lindenwood Artist's Choice Awards

New Is Old by Liv Stirrup of Belleville West High School. Medium: Paper mache. Instructor: Dan Krause.

Transitions Of Time by Rachel Monken of Althoff Catholic High School. Medium: Graphite. Instructor: Dave Woesthaus.

Others by Leid Graebe of Belleville East High School. Medium: Photography. Instructor: Neal Eilers.

Garden Of Smiles by Tanner Voss of Carlyle High School. Medium: Colored pencil. Instructor: Marvin Linton.

Straw Hat by Marcus Flanigan of Centralia High School. Medium: Graphite. Instructor: Chris Tucker.

The Road Less Traveled by Wyatt Mitchell of Triad High School. Medium: Colored pencil. Instructor: Jennifer Keller.

