Here are the high school student art contest winners of 2018 Art on the Square

Here's the list of high school winners from 2018 Art on the Square:
Best of Show
Pieces Of Me by Eva Weber from Freeburg High School. Medium: Mixed media. Instructor: Amanda Stuart.
Awards of Excellence
Untitled by Leni Bryant of Marion High School. Medium: Photography. Instructor: Beth Wilson.
The Dance by Cheridan Couty of Marion High School. Medium: Photography. Instructor: Beth Wilson.
Grandpa Emory by Mikala Kozuszek of Nashville High School. Medium: Graphite. Instructor: Danielle Schultz.
Vision Of Me by Madolyn Hurst of Belleville West High School. Medium: Oil. Instructor: Cari Casper-Bassler.
Awards of Merit
Banana by Alicia Willis of Belleville West High School. Medium: Mixed media. Instructor: Cari Casper-Bassler.
Cotton Candy Day Dreams by Kylen Linn of Belleville East High School. Medium: Photography. Instructor: Neal Eilers.
Mirror by Emily Wiemer of Belleville West High School. Medium: Oil Instructor: Cari Casper-Bassler.
Portrait by Sofia Sierra of Belleville West High School. Medium: Oil. Instructor: Cari Casper-Bassler.
Vincent by Fiona Woods of Centralia High School. Medium: Charcoal. Instructor: Chris Tucker.
Artist's Hands by Abigail Reinneck of Lebanon High School. Medium: Charcoal. Instructor: Kendra Kashycke.
What America's Running On by Chloe Watkins of Triad High School. Medium: Oil. Instructor: Jennifer Keller.
Lava Master by Katie Crane of Centralia High School. Medium: Oil. Instructor: Chris Tucker.
St. Clair County Awards
Zoned by Kaine Janes of Belleville West High School. Medium: Oil. Instructor: Cari Casper-Bassler.
Mastering The Reflection by William Hunter of Belleville West High School. Medium: Photography. Instructor: Robert Thornberry.
Kick Flip Off In Olgan by Ben Kokotovich of Belleville East High School. Medium: Film. Instructor: Neal Eilers.
Belleville Mayor's Choice Award
Lincoln Love by Annabelle Heddell of Belleville West High School. Medium: Charcoal. Instructor: Robert Thornberry.
Illinois American Water Co. Award
Who I Am by Alli Shell of Belleville West High School. Medium: Graphite. Instructor: Dan Krause.
Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority Award
Vision Of Me by Madolyn Hurst of Belleville West High School. Medium: Oil. Instructor: Cari Casper-Bassler.
Belleville Kiwanis Club Awards
Pineapple by Elizabeth Harla of Althoff Catholic High School. Medium: Watercolor. Instructor: Dave Woesthaus.
Sweet Notes Of Saint Louis by Alexa Heyd of Althoff Catholic High School. Medium: Watercolor. Instructor: Dave Woesthaus.
Water Under The Bridge by Julia Barker of Althoff Catholic High School. Medium: Acrylic. Instructor: Dave Woesthaus.
Gateway East Artist's Guild Awards
Toshiro Teapot by Alexa Scheibel of Althoff Catholic High School. Medium: Ceramic. Instructor: Dave Woesthaus.
Untitled by Camryn Stroud of O'Fallon Township High School. Medium: Ink. Instructor: Debbie Raboin.
Portraiture Award
Zoned by Kaine Janes of Belleville West High School. Medium: Oil. Instructor: Cari Casper-Bassler.
Whimsy Award
Pencil Garden by Jenna Hart of Belleville West High School. Medium: Graphite. Instructor: Dan Krause.
George Gasparich Ceramic Award
Greek Volleyball by Leighten Kaiser of Althoff Catholic High School. Medium: Ceramic. Instructor: Dave Woesthaus.
St. Clair County Historical Society Award
Others by Leid Graebe of Belleville East High School. Medium: Photography. Instructor: Neal Eilers.
Belleville Jaycees Awards
Warm Planet by Logan Setterlund of Marissa High School. Medium: Spray paint. Instructor: Lydia Latham.
Pencil Garden by Jenna Hart of Belleville West High School. Medium: Graphite. Instructor: Dan Krause.
Two Sides Of The Story by Abbi Wilson of Belleville West High School. Medium: Altered book. Instructor: Dan Krause
The Ghost Of A Fox by Emma Pritchard of Belleville East High School. Medium: Ceramic. Instructor: Candace Santos.
My Hometown by Daniela Sangurima of Sparta High School. Medium: Acrylic. Instructor: Yvonne Balleto.
Evelyn Jaunita Ettinger Award for Fiber
Nova Party by Alexus Davis of Belleville East High School. Medium: Mixed media. Instructor: Candace Santos.
Art on the Square Committee Award
Grandpa Emory by Mikala Kozuszek of Nashville High School. Medium: Graphite. Instructor: Danielle Schultz.
People's Choice Awards
Grandpa Emory by Mikala Kozuszek of Nashville High School. Medium: Graphite. Instructor: Danielle Schultz.
Mirror by Emily Wiemer of Belleville West High School. Medium: Oil Instructor: Cari Casper-Bassler.
Garden Of Smiles by Tanner Voss of Carlyle High School. Medium: Colored pencil. Instructor: Marvin Linton.
Evening Snooze by Josie Schubert of Lebanon High School. Medium: Colored pencil. Instructor: Kendra Kashycke.
Lindenwood Artist's Choice Awards
Grandpa Emory by Mikala Kozuszek of Nashville High School. Medium: Graphite. Instructor: Danielle Schultz.
New Is Old by Liv Stirrup of Belleville West High School. Medium: Paper mache. Instructor: Dan Krause.
Transitions Of Time by Rachel Monken of Althoff Catholic High School. Medium: Graphite. Instructor: Dave Woesthaus.
Others by Leid Graebe of Belleville East High School. Medium: Photography. Instructor: Neal Eilers.
Zoned by Kaine Janes of Belleville West High School. Medium: Oil. Instructor: Cari Casper-Bassler.
Garden Of Smiles by Tanner Voss of Carlyle High School. Medium: Colored pencil. Instructor: Marvin Linton.
Banana by Alicia Willis of Belleville West High School. Medium: Mixed media. Instructor: Cari Casper-Bassler.
Lava Master by Katie Crane of Centralia High School. Medium: Oil. Instructor: Chris Tucker.
Straw Hat by Marcus Flanigan of Centralia High School. Medium: Graphite. Instructor: Chris Tucker.
The Road Less Traveled by Wyatt Mitchell of Triad High School. Medium: Colored pencil. Instructor: Jennifer Keller.
