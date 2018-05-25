Good Samaritan gets Michelle out of a sticky situation

So I tried on these jeans, mostly because they were on sale, but also because they just might have magical qualities. In bold letters the tag read: “Wanna Betta Butt?” For $20, it was worth a shot.
“Do I look like a Kardashian?” I asked the TJ Maxx dressing room attendant, before turning around and touching my toes. An honest woman, she laughed and said, “Nope.”
Still, we agreed the jeans weren’t bad for the price. So I bought them and headed for home.
That would have been the end of it, if my husband, Mark, hadn’t just left town on a fishing trip. Alone and hungry, I decided to dine out. Friday night, I met friends for dinner at Tavern on Main in Belleville. And late Saturday morning, I headed back there for lunch.
Can I help it if they make a mean goat cheese salad? Plus, my friend, Lydia, happened to be in town and she likes goat cheese as much as I do.
So I slipped on my soon-to-be-infamous “Wanna Betta Butt?” jeans and drove to the restaurant to meet her.
Why were the jeans soon to be infamous, you ask?
Well, as I was feeding a parking meter near Tavern on Main, I felt something brush my backside. Jumping into the air, I heard a little “Ri-i-i-ip!” and spun around to see a man waving tape in the air.
You know that tape with the size that runs down the back leg of new jeans? I had forgotten to remove mine, so a Good Samaritan did it for me.
“Here you go,” he said, handing over the tape.
“Wow, you just saved me some embarrassment,” I said.
The stranger introduced himself as the manager of Tavern on Main. Since I was dining at his restaurant for the second time in two days, he figured he owed me a favor.
Of course, the entire incident was my husband’s fault. If Mark hadn’t been fishing, he would have spotted that tape and removed it before I got out the door.
“Bad things happen when I go on fishing trips,” Mark said, after hearing the story. “I still remember leaving on a fishing trip and coming home to a one-eyed Shih Tzu that never left.”
That Shih Tzu’s name is Captain Jack and I love him a lot, though I love my husband even more. Did I mention we’ll celebrate our 26th anniversary on Wednesday? I may Wanna Betta Butt but I could never ask for a better guy.
By the way, he really likes those jeans.
