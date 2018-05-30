Enjoy Shriners Parade on Friday, free admission to Belleville museums on Saturday

What’s Happening for May 31.
Festivals
Belleville Museum Open House Day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. All museums in Belleville will be open with special displays. Admission is free. Participating locations include: The Labor & Industry Museum (Belleville News-Democrat's Ask Heidi "Most Haunted Location in Belleville") at 123 N. Church St., The Garfield Street Saloon at 633 E. Garfield St., The Ebeling-Maurer House at 1106 W. Main Street, the Gustave Koerner House at the corner of Abend Street and Mascoutah Ave., the Kunz House at 602 Fulton St. and the Victorian Home Museum, 701 E. Washington St. 618-234-0600
Shriners Circus Parade — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Downtown Belleville. Parade begins at 17th and West Main Streets and continues on Main Street. It ends at the 800 block of East Main Street. The Belleville Shriners Pre-Parade 5k is 6:30 p.m. Friday and begins at Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. All proceeds from the run go to the Shriners Hospital for Children and Belleville Parks Children's Summer Programs. www.shrinersparade5k.com
Ainad Shriners Circus — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Belle Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt East, Belleville. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. For a free child's ticket go to www.soilshrinercircus.com
31st Annual International Horseradish Festival — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Main Street, Collinsville. Food and crafts. This event also features a wine and bloody mary garden, appearance by a Clydesdale horse from Anheuser-Busch, Glow Run, Little Miss Horseradish Pageant, bags and washers tournaments, a fishing derby and Family Fun Area. See full schedule of events and entertainment at internationalhorseradishfestival.com.
BBQ, Brews, Bluegrass Family Festival and Car Show — 9 a.m. to midnight. Friday and Saturday. Wittmann Park-Jerseyville, 401 Mound St., Jerseyville. The event includes a BBQ competition, car show, live music, children's activities, raffles, food vendors and more. Proceeds from the festival benefit the Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation. Information: 618-498-3312.
Metro East Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America Picnic — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Belleville Citizen's Park, 341 Citizen's Park Drive, Belleville. The picnic features food, games and a short program about gun violence.
The 48th Annual Fort de Chartres June Rendezvous — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fort de Chartres State Historic Site near Prairie du Rocher. Participants dressed in period clothing, camps, crafts, music, entertainment and more. Admission is free. $5 parking fee each day.
Mt. Vernon PawFest — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Veteran's Park, Mt. Vernon. The event features laser tag, a petting zoo, obstacle course, dog services, craft vendors and more. The festival admission is free but donations to enter contests will benefit Vet Your Pet of Jefferson County and the Jefferson County Animal Control. Information: enjoymtvernon.com
Waterloo Optimist Car Show — 8 a.m. registration. Sunday, Monroe County Courthouse grounds, 100 S. Main St., Waterloo. Hot Wheels races for kids, 50/50 drawing, food, refreshments. Free to the public; fees for vehicle entries. Proceeds benefit local youth groups. www.waterlooiloptimist.org.
26th Annual Antique Tractor Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Monroe County Fair Grounds, Route 156 West, Waterloo. Opening ceremonies are 10 a.m., "chain in the box" at 11 a.m. and egg race at 1 p.m. This event features tractor parades, blacksmith demonstrations, train and wagon rides, petting zoo and corn drive.
Events
Walking Tour of Town of West Belleville Historic District — 10 a.m. Saturday. Starts at 1106 West Main Street, Belleville. Tour is approximately 16 blocks long and lasts about 60 minutes. $10 per person for ages 12 years and up. Benefits the Belleville Historical Society. Reservations required: 618-236-7481 or rdevb@earthlink.net
Gardens in Bloom: Garden Tour and Plant Sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Orchards Golf Club, 1499 Golf Course Drive, Belleville. Tour eight home gardens in The Orchards subdivision. Benefits University of Illinois Extension programs including Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists and 4-H. Information: ruth1@illinois.edu or 618-939-3434.
St. Luke June 2018: Noon Luncheon and Card Party — Noon Tuesday. St. Luke's Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Cost $8. Features cards, bingo or other game. Menu: BBQ on bun, coleslaw, sides and drinks. Bring canned items for Community Interfaith Food Pantry.
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Memorial Hospital, Belleville. Appointments are recommended but not required. Register: www.redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: MemorialBelleville.
Square and Round Dance — 7-9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsor: Dandy Dancers. Theme: Strawberries and ice cream. Stan Mangogna calling. Jacqui Landau cueing.
Caseyville City-Wide Yard Sale — 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Caseyville. Maps available at Caseyville Public Library, Caseyville Village Hall, Caytown Convenience and FCB Bank.
Mascoutah City Cemetery Walk — Walk 1 p.m. Presentation 3 p.m. Sunday. Espenschied Chapel, 317 N. County Road, Mascoutah. Learn the stories of seven early Mascoutah residents. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Tickets $15. www.espenschiedchapel.org
Old Town Farmers' Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington Streets, Belleville. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat, honey, and more. Free music and children's activities from 9 a.m. to noon.
Swansea Farmers Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 31. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
Maryville Farmer’s Market — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 31. Drost Park, 8 Schiber Court, Maryville.
‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
Millstadt Farmer's Market — 3-6 p.m. Friday. Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt.
Yanda Log Cabin plaque unveiling — 2 p.m. Saturday. 148 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Plaque marking the cabin as a historical site will be unveiled in a brief ceremony. Refreshments served following event.
Food
Chicken Dinner, Strawberry Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Concordia U.C.C., 7600 State Route 163, Belleville. Fried chicken, dine-in or carryout. Chicken is fried in peanut oil. Adults $11, children $5.50, 5 years and under free. Event also features a quilt raffle and bake sale.
Edwardsville Masonic Lodge Breakfast — 7-11 a.m. Saturday. Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, Glen Carbon. Eat in or carry out. Adults $7, children $3, infants free. 618-656-7137.
Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
O'Fallon Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O'Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O'Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Quail Club Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp and more. Sides and desserts. Carryouts available. No phone orders.
Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
Turkey Hill Grange barbecue — 4-7 p.m. Every Thursday through Sept. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois Highway 15, Belleville. Featuring pulled pork, pork steak and brats. Proceeds benefit community service projects. Carryout or eat in.
Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Club News
Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Speaker and program: Jason Poole, "Streets, Sanitation and Cemeteries for the City of Belleville." Guests always welcome.
Wednesday Club — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 6. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Program: "Musical Selections" by David Hechenberger.
Old Grads of East St. Louis Senior High School: 3rd Annual Picnic — Noon Saturday. O'Fallon Community Park, 401 E. 5th St., pavilion 4. Cost is $10 per person for lunch. Judy, 618-476-3635 or Sandy, 618-531-0613.
Polish American Ladies Society — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Theme: "The Gateway to Summer." Brown bag. Dessert and beverages provided by June hostesses. Food items or donations collected for food pantry. New members welcome. Carol Jenkins, 618-277-8950.
Alzheimer's Association "In the Moment" support group — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 31. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. Video, "Complaints of a Dutiful Daughter," will be shown. Second half of group is for sharing. Information: Julia, 618-939-3488 ext. 1248.
Auxiliary at St. Joseph's Hospital — Tickets are on sale for the Summer Quilt Raffle on June 21. Tickets may be purchased in the Auxiliary Gift Shop near the main hospital entrance. 9515 Holy Cross Lane, Breese.
O’Fallon Garden Club meeting — Social time 6 p.m., meeting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St., O'Fallon. The program will be Carol Schlitt of Safe and Savory solutions.
United Mine Workers of America — 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 6. Columbia Club, 312 N. Gordon, Pinckneyville. Meeting is for all retirees, their spouses, dependents and associate members.
Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo — Doors open 12:30 p.m. Bingo 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Demar Ave., Granite City. $1 admission and 4 cards for $1. 618-444-6771
Reservations Required
Free Men's Health Seminar — Registration 5:30 p.m. Seminar: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 13. Aderson Hospital Physician's Office Building, 6812 State Route 162, Maryville. Presented by Etai Goldenberg of Urology Consultants, LTD. Register: 877-433-2873 or www.edcure.org/events.
Lindenwood University-Belleville: Summer Overnight Visits — Friday, June 29 and Friday, July 20. Students will get a chance to spend the night in a residence hall, meet current students, talk with faculty and more. Reservations: 618-239-6242.
Games
Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Partner night. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
Theater/Concerts
Red, White, and Blue Revue: An American Salute — 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 West B St., Belleville. Concert of patriotic music from the St. Paul Music Ministry. No admission, a free-will offering will be taken. A picnic will follow the concert in the Activity Center. Tickets for the meal on sale at St. Paul. 618-233-3303
Heartland Community Chorus pops concert — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Highland Elementary Auditorium, 1800 Lindenthal Ave., Highland. Advance tickets available online at heartlandcommunitychorus.org or at FCB Bank, 111 Walnut St., Highland. Tickets also available at door.
"Southern Gospel 4 U: Common Bond Quartet" — 7 p.m. Saturday. Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Suggested donation of $7 or more. Concert featuring "Common Bond Quartet." Information: 618-616-2815.
Dance at the Steeleville American Legion — 2-5:30 p.m. Sunday. American Legion, 303 S. Chester St., Steeleville. Music by the Rendition Band. Classic country, latin, waltzes, polkas and old standards. $8 admission.
Worth the Drive
Annual Friends of the Library Book Sale — 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 31; 4-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Granite City Ice Rink, 2900 Benton St., Granite City. $5 admission on Thursday only. Books are 50 cents each except for special items. Free admission on Friday and Saturday.
Yoga in the Park — 8 to 9 a.m. Saturdays from June 2 through Sept. 1. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Free class for all levels. Bring yoga mat, water, bug spray and a blanket if the ground is wet. Donna Bartley, a certified yoga instructor, will lead the class. Questions, call Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department, 618-692-7538.
49th Annual Buffet Style Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. St. Gertrude's Church, Grantfork. Chicken, dressing and homemade pie. Children $5, adults $11. Quilt raffle and country store. For carry-outs call 618-675-3384.
Masquerade Jewelry and Accessory Sale — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 31, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Gateway Regional Medical Center, 2100 Madison Ave., Granite City. Sponsored by the Gateway Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. $5 jewelry and accessory sale.
Villagewide Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Pocahontas. Featuring yard sales and live music in the village square from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CheeseFest 2018 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Marcoot Jersey Creamery, 526 Dudleyville Road, Greenville. Free event with cheese samples, activities, visits to the calf barn and cheese demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch available for purchase. 618-664-1110 or www.marcootjerseycreamery.com
St. Louis Bunny Expo — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind, St. Louis. Free admission. Learn about taking care of pet bunnies. Bring your own bunny for a free nail trim. Presented by the House Rabbit Society. Morabbit.org or 618-632-2940.
Townwide Yard Sale — 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday. St. Libory. Over 15 houses will have yard sales. Event sponsored by St. Libory Commercial Club. Maps available at Roger's Service, 7151 State Route 15, St. Libory.
Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. www.goshenmarket.org
Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursday. Schnucks parking lot at 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.
Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.
New Exhibition at the Jacoby Arts Center — Exhibition open from June 6 through July 1. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Angel Brame's "One Per Day: A Year of Small Decisions" will be at the Jacoby Arts Center beginning June 6. The exhibit consists of a small ceramic piece Brame created every day beginning Jan. 1, 2017.
Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursday, May 31. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis Street, Nashville.
Sparta Farmer's Market — 1-5 p.m. Friday. Broadway and St. Louis Streets, Sparta. Visit the market's Facebook page for updated information.
Farmers' and Artisans' Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. www.downtownalton.com or 618-463-1016.
2018 Whitaker Music Festival: Free evening concerts — 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 6. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis.
St. Louis Comic Book Show —10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Shrewsbury American Legion, 7300 Landsdowne, St. Louis. Admission $2. Buy, sell and trade comics, cards, toys and action figures. 314-544-2812
