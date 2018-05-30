You can eat, drink, shop and be creative at this new O’Fallon design studio

New design studio opens in downtown O'Fallon Marianeth Crockett is the owner of MCIDEATIVE in downtown O'Fallon. She offers services in design, branding and photography, as well as brunches and happy hours that allow people to find their creative selves. Teri Maddox ×

