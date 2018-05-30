St. Clare Church of O'Fallon to have Eucharistic procession

In honor of the Feast of Corpus Christi, St. Clair of Assisi Catholic Church will have a Eucharistic procession at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, June 3, starting at 1411 Cross St., O'Fallon. The procession will travel north along Lincoln to Third Street and then west to the St. Clare School Chapel at Third and Oak Streets for closing prayers.
The Rev. James Deiters said in a press release, "The procession represents a public blessing for our city. The procession speaks of the possibility of change, of transformation in Christ, for ourselves, our Church, our world."
Troy church celebrates 185th anniversary
The First Baptist Church of Troy will have an anniversary celebration service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 3, at 204 S. Main St., Troy. The special event is in honor of the church's 185th anniversary.
The church was organized in 1833 and had 15 members when it started. The First Baptist Church has been at its present location in Troy since 1840. Information: 618-667-2129 or www.fbctroyil.com.
Christian class at Freeburg church
A Christian study called "The Adversary: Power and Futility, A Satanic Profile" will take place during morning Sunday School classes on Sunday, June 10, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ office, 210 W. White St., Freeburg. After the first Sunday meeting, the class will continue to meet on Tuesday evenings throughout the summer at the church.
Comments