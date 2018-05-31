New design studio opens in downtown O'Fallon

Marianeth Crockett is the owner of MCIDEATIVE in downtown O'Fallon. She offers services in design, branding and photography, as well as brunches and happy hours that allow people to find their creative selves.
What started as a food vendor for St. Clair County Event Center,1550 E. Illinois 15, has now turned into the full menu Country Cafe by Roy-el restaurant. The menu features many of the familiar foods served by Belleville-based Roy-el Catering.
To honor their father and World War II veteran Deno Zucca, two sisters from Pocahontas in Southern Illinois, near Belleville, IL and St. Louis, MO, walked in the Memorial Bataan Death March at White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico.
O’Fallon Township High School February students of the month talk about the recent honor bestowed during senior year and what their post-graduation plans are for fall 2018. Students are selected by OTHS staff and teachers based on many factors.
Gwendolyn, a large alligator that has been been both pet and pal to retired firefighter David Van Buren for 47 years, is under investigation, once again, by Florida Fish & Wildlife, after a scared neighbor reported seeing the gator in the front ya