Metro East Gay Pride Event in Belleville includes high heel drag race and drag show

What’s Happening for June 7
Noon Thursday, June 1, was the deadline to appear in today’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Heidi Wiechert at 618-239-2500.
Festivals
- PrideFest 2018: 11th Annual Metro East Gay Pride Event — Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Belleville. Food, vendors, merchandise, pride wear, live music, Kid Zone and more. The High Heel Drag Race and Drag Show starts at 8:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded. Crowd will select "Best Dressed." www.metroeastprideswi.org/pride-guide.html
- 2018 Marissa Coal Festival — 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. Marissa Village Park. Event features rides, food, booths, live music, tournaments and more. Parade at 4 p.m. Saturday.
- Edwardsville Route 66 Festival — 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday. City Park, downtown Edwardsville. Vendors, food, live music. Metro Milers 10K Run and Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride at 8 a.m. Saturday. Car show at 4 p.m. Saturday. www.edwardsvilleroute66.com.
- Highland Schweizerfest 2018 — Friday-Sunday. Highland Square, 1115 Broadway, Highland. Highland Jaycees annual homecoming celebration includes food and drink vendors, rides, live music, games and more.
- Plein Air Paint Out — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Maeystown. For all artists who love to paint in the open air. The public is invited to come and watch the artists at work. A display of the paintings will be at the mill museum from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Information: www.maeystown.com.
- 6th Annual MDA Car Show — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. St. Louis Regional Airport, 8 Terminal Drive, East Alton. Hundreds of classic cars and muscle cars will line the airport grounds. Judging starts at 11 a.m. Cars will be on display from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 618-259-2531.
- Okawville Heritage Days Festival — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Schlosser Museum, 114 W. Walnut St., Okawville. Learn how to churn butter, knead bread or make ice cream. Games from the past, live music, a farmer's market, country store, book fair, vendor and craft shows and more. Okawville Soda Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Soda Festival will feature varieties of old-fashioned glass bottle sodas. Purchase a taste for 25 cents a sample or be a VIP Taster for $5. VIP tasters get unlimited tastes and a souvenir tasting glass for the first 200 VIPs. Information, Okawville Tourism and Chamber of Commerce, 618-243-5694.
- Military Heritage Day — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Waterloo. A military vehicle car show, demonstrations, reenactments, live music, rock climbing wall to benefit PTSD and more.
- Grand Cote Cruisers Annual Car and Truck Show — Registration 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Judging at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Coulterville. This event features the car and truck show, music, 50/50 drawing, and food vendors.
Events
- Meet-and-Greet with new President and CEO of St. Elizabeth's Hospital — 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 7. St. Elizabeth's Hospital, 1512 N. Green Mount Road, O'Fallon. Meet Patti Fischer who started her new role as President and CEO of St. Elizabeth's Hospital in May. Light refreshments will be served.
- Walking Tour of Town of West Belleville Historic District — 10 a.m. Saturday. Starts at 1106 W. Main St., Belleville. Tour is approximately 16 blocks long and lasts about 60 minutes. $10 per person. For ages 12 years and up. Benefits the Belleville Historical Society. Reservations required: 618-236-7481 or rdevb@earthlink.net
- Church Yard Sale, Craft and Vendor event — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Crossview Church, 915 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon. More information on the Crossview Church Facebook page. 618-624-6114.
- Eastview Baptist Church "Women on Mission" Group: "Pure Water, Pure Love" Yard Sale Fundraiser — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Eastview Baptist Church, 211 Sherman, Belleville. All money received will go towards clean water for those in need.
- Purple Martins event — 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville. Volunteer John Miller will present a program about purple martins. Members of the St. Louis Audubon Society and the Purple Martin Conservation Association will talk about the natural history of the migratory birds and more. The event is free and open to the public. Meet in the parking lot south of the Interpretive Center.
- Goscinski Family Fundraiser — 6 p.m. Saturday. 618 Big Daddy's, 313 E Main St, Belleville. On May 3, Kayla Goscinski passed away from rare complications after giving birth; leaving behind a newborn son, husband, and two other small children. $40 ticket includes dinner buffet and drinks, 50/50, and booze bucket raffle. All proceeds will be donated to the Goscinski family.
- 15th Annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive — Multiple locations. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Greater Alton Church, 506 East Airline Drive, East Alton. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry St., Columbia. To make an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: CARDS or call 800-733-2767.
- Old Town Farmers' Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington Streets, Belleville. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat, honey, baked goods, dog treats, plants and crafts.
- Swansea Farmers Market — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 7. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Locally grown fruits and vegetables, and crafts.
- Maryville Farmer’s Market — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 7. Drost Park, 8 Schiber Court, Maryville.
- ‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
- Millstadt Farmer's Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt.
- Miners, Mobsters and the Mother Road Festival — 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Glen Carbon Heritage Museum, 124 School St., Glen Carbon. Free admission. Event features National "Open" Fiddle Champion George Portz and "His Friends of Bluegrass".
- New Athens District Library: Summer Reading Program street dance party — 6 p.m. Friday. 201 N. Van Buren St., New Athens. All ages are welcome. The event features music, dancing, face painting, refreshments, balloon sculptures and more.
- Hecker Village-Wide Yardsale — 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Hecker. Maps and detailed lists of items available at 211 W. Jefferson St., Hecker.
Food
- 33rd Annual Chicken-n-Dumpling Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. St. John United Church of Christ, 7 South St., Smithton. All you can eat chicken-n-dumplings, two sides and one dessert. Adults $11. Child $5.
- Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
- Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
- Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
- Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
- Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
- O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
- O'Fallon Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O'Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O'Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
- Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
- Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
- Turkey Hill Grange barbecue — 4 to 7 p.m. Every Thursday. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois Highway 15, Belleville. Featuring pulled pork, pork steak and brats. Proceeds benefit community service projects. Carryout or eat in.
- Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
- Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
- Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
- Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
Theater/Concerts
- Concert in the Park — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 13. Shiloh Park, 1 Park Drive, Shiloh. Free concert featuring music by Jim Chadderton and The Special Edition. Sponsored by the city of Shiloh.
- 'Trombonanza' — 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. Eckert's Country Store, on Route 15, Belleville. Free concert features trombonists Aaron Eckert and Brendan Lanighan and faculty jazz musicians from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., Mark Kellogg and Chris Azzara. The group will also perform at 9 a.m. Sunday at Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville, during a jazz and gospel service.
- Monroe Actors Stage Company presents "Rumors" — 7:30 Friday and Saturday. Historic Capitol Theater, Waterloo. A comedy by Neil Simon. Directed by Warren Frank. Tickets: 618-939-7469 or www.masctheatre.org.
Club News
- Turkey Hill Grange regular meeting — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Turkey Hill Grange Hall, Corner of Highway 15 and Green Mount Road, Belleville. Program: "Songs4Soldiers". Speaker: Dustin Row. Guests always welcome.
- Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Program: Sons of Harmony Quartet from the Belleville Barbershoppers. Guests always welcome.
- Belleville Metro East Christian Women's Club: 'Forever Hope' Luncheon — 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, June 13. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Cost $13. Featuring Sarah Hartrum-Decareaux. Speaker: Meryl Bishop. Reservations: Sue, 618-567-3959 or bellevilleCWCluncheon@hotmail.com.
- Addiction Loss Support Group — 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday. Family Hospice office, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville. The Heartlinks Grief Center of Family Hospice hosts a monthly grief support group for parents and adult siblings grieving the death of a child or sibling due to addiction. 618-277-1800.
- St. Clair Women's Summer Club Luncheon — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Tim and Joe's, 6500 W. Main St., Belleville.
- St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 7. St. Luke's Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Teri Bromley, cemetery and church records chairman, continues the Genealogy 101 series. Meeting is free and open to the public.
- Metro East Real Estate Investors Association monthly meeting — 5:30 p.m. Monday. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. "How Much is That Home Worth?" 618-877-6352.
- National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1019 meeting — 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 13. Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road, Shiloh. John Cotherine of Cotherine and Associates will present financial planning strategies. Deane Richter, 618-526-7932 or www.narfe.org/chapter1019
Reservations Required
- Paint and Wine Night with the Artisan Guild of Southern Illinois — June 14. Espenschied Chapel, 317 N. County Road, Mascoutah. Canvases, paints, brushes and designs provided. Artists will be on hand to help. Fee $25. Reservations: artisansil@gmail.com.
- Collinsville Chorale to perform at Carnegie Hall, New York — June 17. Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, New York City. The Collinsville Chorale has been invited to perform Mark Hayes' newest piece, "Spirit Suite 3", in New York City. To give financial support to the singers for their trip, contact Andy Waggoner at 314-842-2060 ext. 22 or awaggoner@concordtrinity.org. To purchase tickets: call 212-707-8566 ext. 307 or email boxoffice@dciny.org.
Worth the Drive
- Egyptian Radio Club: Annual 'Hamfest' — 7 a.m. to noon Sunday. Holy Family Catholic Church, 2600 Washington Ave., Granite City. Learn about amateur radio. Event also features vendors. Tickets $8 at door. Information: Bob Evans, Egyptian Radio Club Secretary, aa9fq@arrl.net
- Grand Cote Cruisers: 2018 Dairy Queen Car Cruises — 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Dairy Queen, 100 W. Jackson St., Sparta. Employees Choice Award and attendance prizes.
- SIUE's Small Business Development Center — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 13. Centralia City Hall, 222 S. Poplar St., Centralia. Carol Eckhoff will present "Discussing the Client Experience," a 90-minute workshop. Event includes one-on-one counseling sessions. To request a 30-minute session with a SBDC counselor: 618-650-2929
- Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. www.goshenmarket.org
- Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Schnucks parking lot at 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.
- Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.
- Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market — 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis Street, Nashville.
- Sparta Farmer's Market — 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. Broadway and St. Louis Streets, Sparta. Visit the market's Facebook page for updated information.
- Farmers' and Artisans' Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. www.downtownalton.com or 618-463-1016.
- Music in the Park — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Grove Memorial Park, intersection of Main and Market Streets, Grafton. Free community concert. Bring lawn chair or blanket. 50/50 raffle to benefit the Jersey Community High School Band.
- 2018 Whitaker Music Festival: Free evening concerts — 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 13 Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis.
- Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Pere Marquette State Park, Grafton. Free event with fishing poles, bait and supplies provided. 30 outdoor education activities. Information: 618-786-3323 ext. 1.
- Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Live music and over 350 vendors. 217-324-8147.
- 'Kendra Gives Back' Party — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Plaza Frontenac, 1701 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis. Sips, sweets and jewels by Kendra Scott. 20 percent of all proceeds benefit the Muny.
Comments