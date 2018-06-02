Medal winner at 2018 Winter Paralympics gives advice to Belleville scouts

Noah Elliott, 20, of St. Charles, Mo., was at the bottom of the pyramid of Troop 53 Boy Scouts last week looking up as they sat on the stairs listening to him talk at Union United Methodist Church in Belleville.
It was unlike last March, when he was at the top of the medal podium at the 2018 Paralympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, looking down. But both times he was holding a gold medal.
Elliott told the Scouts about his long journey, both to get to Korea and to get his life back together after his leg was amputated when he was 17. He was a skateboarder and maybe destined for a professional career when bone cancer put him in the hospital for almost a year.
“I was an avid athlete,” he said, “but for a while my goal was just to be able to go to the bathroom by myself.”
An attempted knee replacement and titanium rod in place of the bone didn’t work out. But even after his left leg was amputated above the knee he never gave up on his dreams. He just changed them.
“I watched the 2014 Paralympic games from my hospital bed and I saw the snowboarders sweep first, second and third places and I said that was what I was going to do,” he said.
But before anything like that could happen he had to work, hold fundraisers and raise money online to get a special prosthetic leg that would withstand the rigors of snowboarding.
He met snowboarders at a special cancer camp and talked to them about how to achieve his dream. He was determined, even when things didn’t go well at first.
“I jumped on a snowboard and fell,” he said. “I realized I sucked at snowboarding.”
But only at first and he learned quickly. He said in his first race he ended up fourth, behind the three guys he had seen on that podium in the Para Olympics.
He competed in New Zealand, in Europe where he began placing and in the United States on the Mountain Dew Tour. In a little over a year he did well enough to earn a spot on the U.S. Paralympics snowboarding team.
He talked to the Scouts about hardships and how he made it through with the help of his family and friends and even competitors who gave him meals when he couldn’t even afford to eat in Europe.
In South Korea, on Day One of the games, he won a bronze medal in snowboarding-cross. He said all the sponsors and companies there couldn’t believe someone who had been snowboarding only 16 months had won a medal. They were even more astounded the next day when he was the first competitor in the men’s banked slalom event and set a time that no one could beat except himself on his third run.
He passed around his medals to the boys and let them ask questions and then posed in the middle of the staircase with the boys for a group picture.
Elliott said he hopes to do more in snowboarding and become a motivational speaker to inspire others who need help to work through difficulties.
He left them with two thoughts.
“You can do anything you want to do,” he said. “And never give up.”
Comments