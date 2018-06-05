Here’s what guests could and couldn’t do at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

Here's a look at the Royal Wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle May 19, 2018. Here's a look at the ceremony of the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Associated Press ×

SHARE COPY LINK Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle May 19, 2018. Here's a look at the ceremony of the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Associated Press