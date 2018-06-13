Festivals and homecomings in New Baden, Glen Carbon and Maeystown are this weekend

What’s Happening for June 14.
Festivals
Craft Beer Walk — 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Belleville. Stroll while sampling craft beers, checking out stores, and listening to music. Tickets $30 day of event, $25 in advance. Hosted by Belleville Main Street. Information: www.BellevilleMainStreet.net
New Baden June Jamboree — Friday and Saturday. New Baden Village Park. Sponsored by New Baden Sons of the American Legion. Rides, live entertainment. Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday. 5k walk/run at 8 a.m. Saturday. Mud bog; car and motorcycle show on Saturday. www.newbadenil.com/june_jamboree.html
Glen Carbon Homecoming — Friday and Saturday. Downtown, Glen Carbon. Both days feature carnival games and rides, music, beer garden and food vendors. Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday and fireworks at dusk Saturday.
Maeystown Homecoming — Friday and Saturday, Maeystown. Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Alton's 27th 'Juneteenth' Celebration — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. James H. Killion Park, Salu and Locust Streets, Alton. Celebrate the abolition of slavery. Free and open to the public. Children's activities, music, entertainment, food and more. 618-910-7422.
Grand Cote Cruisers Cruise Night — 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Pistol City, State Route 13 and Nashville Road, Coulterville. Cruise, 50/50 drawing, dash plaques, employees choice award, music and participant give aways. Information: 618-758-2522 or www.grandcotecruisers.com.
Porta Westfalica German Festival — 4 p.m. Tuesday, Courthouse Square in downtown Waterloo. Free. Pork sausage, potato pancakes and a German Biergarden. Parade with floats and marching bands at 6 p.m. The Waterloo German Band and Waterloo Municipal Band will perform.
Events
18th Annual Belleville Hilgards American Legion Post 58: Baseball Picnic, Games and Award Presentations — 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Whitey Herzog Field, 112 Barney Elser Drive, Belleville. BBQ lunch for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ballgames at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Award presentations at 1 p.m. Reservations not required. 618-233-1416.
Red Cross Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road, O'Fallon. Sponsored by the O'Fallon Kiwanis Club. Appointment: 800-733-2767.
15th Annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive — Multiple locations. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 14. Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St., Belleville. To make an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: CARDS or call 800-733-2767.
Ballroom Dance — 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St. Music by "The Alley Kats."
Old Town Farmers' Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington Streets, Belleville. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat, honey, baked goods, dog treats, plants and more. Music and children's activities from 9 a.m. to noon.
Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 14. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
Square and Round Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Curt Braffet calling squares. Pat Hilton cueing rounds. Information: Eunice Peterson, 618-660-6030.
Maryville Farmer’s Market — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 14. Drost Park, 8 Schiber Court, Maryville.
‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
Millstadt Farmer's Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt.
Food
Fathers Day Breakfast — 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Albers American Legion, 600 N. Bertha S.t, Albers. All fathers will receive $1 off the cost of breakfast. Serving pork sausage, ham, pancakes. $9 adults, $4 child, ages 5 and under free. Carryouts available. Proceeds for Legion Youth Programs. 618-248-5505.
Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
O'Fallon Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O'Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O'Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
Turkey Hill Grange barbecue — 4 to 7 p.m. Every Thursday through Sept. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois Highway 15, Belleville. Featuring pulled pork, pork steak and brats. Proceeds benefit community service projects. Carryout or eat in.
Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
Club News
PSOP Book Club — 11 a.m. Thursday, June 14. Papa Vito's, 318 E. Washington, Belleville. Book selections for 2018-2019.
American Association of University Women — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20. Carrington Place Club House, 3900 Essex Blvd., Swansea. Potluck and end of year wrap-up. Bring a book/buy a book fundraiser.
Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Program: "Memorial Hospital Rehabilitation Services." Speaker: Lauren Beach. Guests always welcome.
Parents Without Partners' — Monthly meeting 5:30 p.m., orientation 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. O'Charley's Restaurant, 1313 Central Park Drive, O'Fallon. Information: 618-234-5937.
Gateway Miler's Walking Club of Belleville — Schorr Lake Winery Walk. 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Waterloo. Walk at your own pace or join group walk at 9:30 a.m. 5k and 10k routes available. $3 per walker. Information: www.gatewaymilers.org
Madison County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 14. Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Jim DeGroff will present "The Story of Hill's Fort". Guests always welcome.
Reservations required
Free Health Screening Programs — 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Main Street Community Center has partnered with Anderson Hospital, Edwardsville Public Library and Glen Carbon Centennial Library to provide free health screenings to seniors 60 years and older. Registration required. Call 618-656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org.
Theater/Concerts
Free summer concert at Bellevue Park — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 14. Bellevue Park, Belleville. "Four of a Kind" performing. Bring a lawn chair. 618-233-1416.
Free summer concert at the Public Square — 7 p.m. Monday. Public Square, downtown Belleville. "Tommy Tunes" performing. Bring your own seating. 618-233-1416.
Monroe Actors Stage Company presents "Rumors" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 14, Friday, Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Historic Capitol Theater, Waterloo. A comedy by Neil Simon. Directed by Warren Frank. Tickets: 618-939-7469 or www.masctheatre.org.
SIUE's Summer Theater Productions: "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Katherine Dunham Hall Theater, SIUE Campus, Edwardsville. Directed by Kate Slovinski. Tickets can be purchased at the Theater and Dance Box Office in Dunham Hall or 618-650-2774.
Worth the Drive
St. John the Baptist Annual Picnic and Chicken Dinner — Friday and Saturday. 515 Locust St., Red Bud. Fish dinner at 5 p.m. Friday. Chicken dinner from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Polka mass at 4 p.m. Saturday. Quilt and cash bingo at 7 p.m. Friday and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Event features inflatables, food, country store, basket stand, adult and kid games. To participate in the raffle, call 618-282-3222, www.sjbcatholicredbud.com.
Holy Dormition Orthodox Parish: lunch to go — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Holy Dormition Orthodox Parish, 300 N. 4th St., Benld. Dinners $9. Cabbage rolls, cabbage noodle, beef stroganoff, nut and poppy seed rolls, stuffed crepes and more for sale. Pre-orders, call or text: Debbie Spears, 217-313-6522 or Tatyana Meiekord, 217-720-5099.
'Pictorial Postcard Views of Monroe County circa 1910' by Randy Huetsch — 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Monroe County History Museum, 447 Glendell Lane, Waterloo. Presentation will feature early 1900's photo images from Monroe County.
International "SUNday" Festival — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton. Local astonomical organizations will be on hand to celebrate the Summer Solstice. Free admission.
Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. www.goshenmarket.org
Rydell High Reunion event — 6:30 p.m. Friday. Greenville High School Auditorium, 1000 Illinois Route 140, Greenville. Featuring a showing of the movie "Grease", question-and-answer session and autographs for a fee from cast members of "Grease". Tickets $7 adults, $4 children.
"Graffiti Car Show" — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Greenville. Open to 1993 and older cars or trucks for judging. Open to all for display. $15 judging or $7 display only.
Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Schnucks parking lot at 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.
Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.
Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market — 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis Street, Nashville.
Sparta Farmer's Market — 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. Broadway and St. Louis Streets, Sparta. Visit the market's Facebook page for updated information.
Farmers' and Artisans' Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. www.downtownalton.com or 618-463-1016.
Alton Municipal Band — 8 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 14. Riverview Park, Alton. Free concert. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Betsy Ann Father's Day Picnic — 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Betsy Ann Park, 411 S. Park St., Brighton. Annual event with food, music games and "Burgoo Soup". 618-581-2247
Music in the Park: River Town — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Grove Memorial Park, intersection of Main and Market Streets, Grafton. Free community concert. Bring lawn chair or blanket. 50/50 raffle to benefit the Jersey Community High School Band.
2018 Whitaker Music Festival: Free evening concerts — 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis.
32nd Annual Purina Farms "Countrytyme" Music Festival — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Purina Farms, 500 William Danforth Way, Gray Summit, Missouri. Free admission. Featuring bluegrass and country music both days. Also National Open Fiddle Champion, George Portz and The Friends of Bluegrass. 618-632-1384.
